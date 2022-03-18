10 cafes in Mussoorie that serve excellent food and great vibes

“Lovely cosy ambience matched with delicious food and very hospitable service.” This is how a reviewer on Google sums up his experience at Cafe By The Way. Another calls it the best place for coffee, pizzas, shakes, and subs. Located near the Mussoorie Christ Church, Cafe By The Way is perhaps the most popular of all cafes in Mussoorie. Embellished with framed rock band posters on bright tangerine walls, the cafe is conveniently located on Mall Road. Foodies come here to enjoy their superlative Irish coffee. They are also known for their perfectly baked garlic cheese bread and chicken sandwiches. Must-try items include Hot Chocolate, Hazelnut Latte, and Herb fries.

Image courtesy: Cafe By The Way/ Instagram