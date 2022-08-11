Ring in India’s 75th with Independence Day meals at these spots in your city

As the country gears up to celebrate decades of autonomy, restaurants across major cities have brought their A-game to the fore. From special offers on sushis to carefully-curated menus that hero India’s diverse culinary landscape – a grand meal is on the cards this Independence day. Here’s where you can head to with your loved ones.

Whether you plan on staying in and watching patriotic movies these next few days or are keen on making the most of your time off with a get-together over a meal – India’s 75th calls for a celebration. And restaurants across the country have got the memo. With eclectic offerings, exciting themes, and the spirit of giving back on the menu – we can’t think of a better way to celebrate Independence Day than over a meal at these spots. After all, the country’s collective love for its diverse cuisine is undeniable. Here’s a guide to the spots that are on our radar.

Savour the flavours of freedom with these Independence Day meals

The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

Paying homage to the ones who keep the country fed, The Bombay Canteen has embraced the spirit of unity with a meal for a good cause. Titled the ‘Independence Day Daawat,’ the meal is a nod to the establishment’s commitment to sustainability and is a eight-year-long tradition – the longest running social initiative in the industry at the moment. On the menu are signature creations from various states – millet haleem from Hyderabad, moong dal kachori from Rajasthan, doon chatting from Kashmir, kokum sharbat from Maharashtra, and chaat from Delhi and Kolkata, amongst others.

Served in a community-style seating on banana leaves, the meal will also feature a tiranga barfi and orange-flavoured malai peda from Bombay Sweet Shop. All donations go towards the farmers of Cheduputtu village in Araku, Andhra Pradesh to help restore the health of the soil. The lunch – in association with Naandi Foundation – will take place from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on August 15. Don’t miss out.

Address: Unit-1, Process House, S.B. Road, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Suzy Q by 1522, Bengaluru

Titled the ‘Freedom Jubilee,’ Suzy Q by 1522 has an all-day celebration of Indian cuisine on the cards. On the menu are lip-smacking options like Gujarat’s papad ki tikki, Punjabi’s pindi chole with kulchas, West Bengal’s mangshor jhol, and more! Exclusive to this weeked, this exciting menu is a family-friendly affair. Be sure to make reservations ahead of time!

Address: Suzy Q, Indian Express Building, No 1, Queens Road, Bangalore

Feast, Bengaluru

Sheraton Grand’s Independence Day feast features a fiesta of flavours. This involves a specially-curated menu – helmed by chef Arun – that celebrates the essence of India. On offer are delicacies like pudina chicken fry from Karnataka, Awadhi-style mahi tikka from Lucknow, Kothimbir vadi from Maharashtra, and Tangra style chili paneer of Kolkata, amongst others. With the promise of a relaxed, leisurely time in the company of your loved ones, this one might just be the best way to ring in the celebrations with your loved ones this weekend.

Address: 26/1 Dr. Rajkumar Road Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru

Dhansoo Cafe, Delhi-NCR

The spirit of freedom over at this spot in the capital has brought with it flavours from across the country. This includes scrumptious vegetarian cutlet and tiranga delight. In addition to this the menu, curated by chef Ashish Sign, brings with it delicacies like Shepherd’s pie – a quick nod to India’s colonial past. Head on over any time until August 15 to savour all this and more.

Address: Ambience Island, DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurugram

Tiffin By Claridges, New Delhi

Adding a luxurious spin to the Independence Day festivities, The Claridges has brought a flavour-packed feast to its premium delivery service – Tiffin by Claridges. On the menu are signature Indian delicacies like fish tikka, tandoori gobhi, makai pyaz ki seekh, dal dhaba, murgh pulao, and aloo pyaz ka pulao. Sweet tooths can indulge in the traditional ghevar. Aromatic and packaged with meticulous care, there’s no better way to ring in the celebrations from the comfort of your couch.

Address: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Rd, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi

Seven Kitchens, Mumbai

As far as this award-winning restaurant is concerned – authentic flavours are the name of the game this Independence Day. Spotlighting Tamil Nadu’s Chettinad delicacies – a lavish brunch is on the cards here. That aside, you can choose from the tricolour fettuccine and gnocchi, kheema pao, and an assortment of traditional Indian desserts. Complete with live food stations, this meal promises to be a memorable one. Be sure to make reservations ahead of time.

Address: The St. Regis Mumbai, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Fresh Catch, Mumbai

A seafood celebration is on the itinerary this celebratory weekend at Mumbai’s go-to spot for Karwari and Konkan fare. On the menu are options like pomfret stuffed sungta, grilled prawns, sungta ani bhende kodi with ukade city, and mutton sukka, amongst others. To sweeten the deal, the restaurant will throw in a free dessert for any item ordered off their special menu. That’s a win in our books!

Address: 2nd Floor, Khan House, Hill Rd, above McDonald’s, Bandra West, Mumbai

Wakai, Mumbai

One of the city’s most elegant fine-dining establishments, Wakai is going the creative route this Independence Day by getting customers involved in the meal process. This involves a specially-curated affair, including a make-your-own ramen option as well as a choice of sushi. All that at just Rs 600. Head on over with your loved ones for a fun meal.

Address: Rajabahadur Mansion, Wakai, Fort, Mumbai

Sushi & More, Mumbai

Wildly popular for serving up the most authentic sushi in town, this spot has brought in culinary experts for their Independence Day offering. Featuring a special sushi platter that promises to be a perfectly-balanced meal – this meticulously crafted spread is filled with love. Best part? It’s as authentic as it is delicious.

Address: AB Nair Road, Jukarwadi, Juhu, Mumbai

Buns & Deluchas, Mumbai

Make this Independence Day all the more special with delectable, healthy buns from Buns & Deluchas. The brand is offering Basil Tomato cheese buns, Chocolate Buns and Tri colour cookies for you to bring in the occasion of India’s independence, giving you freedom from cooking while you enjoy healthy eats!

To order: Visit www.bunsanddeluchas.com

Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi, Pune

To bring in India’s 75th year of independence, Dhaba Estd 1986 has a sweet surprise for its guests. All customers will be able to avail the entire dessert menu at the restaurant for just Rs 75 each! Indulge in yummy treats such as Dhabbe Da Meetha, Badam Halwa, Rasmalai, Phirnee, Moong Dal Halwa, Gulab Jamun with ice cream and more.

Address: Second Floor, Pavillion Mall, Senapati Bapat Road, Shivaji Nagar, Pune – 411016

All images: Courtesy brands