Tryst with Turkey: Celebrate thanksgiving with these special dinners in Mumbai

Thanksgiving this year is on November 25, and there’s no better way to spend the evening than with a sit-down dinner with your family. Celebrate thanksgiving in Mumbai with these restaurants that are offering scrumptious meals for the day!

Thanksgiving is celebrated mainly in the USA and Canada and is said to be based on the 1621 model of a harvest feast. The holiday feast has taken over the world, with people across the globe feasting on turkey, gravy and potatoes on this day. And if you’re looking to celebrate Thanksgiving with your friends and family this year, head to these restaurants in Mumbai that are offering Thanksgiving dinners and specially curated meals.

Celebrate Thanksgiving with these restaurants in Mumbai

Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Order some delicious turkey this Thanksgiving from Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai between November 25 to 28, 2021. Customers can choose from dressed turkeys for a DIY meal and marinated or cooked meat with all essential festive paraphernalia to make your meal prep easier. You can opt for the classic turkey meal, with orange slices, giblet gravy, chestnut stuffing and more, or you can opt for a Jamaican turkey meal. You can even Indianise the meal with the Indian tandoori option, which comes with ground chicken stuffing, cinnamon gravy and smoked korma gravy and tadka greens, respectively.

Place your orders at +91 7710033143 or +91 22 2481 8042