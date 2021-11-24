Tryst with Turkey: Celebrate thanksgiving with these special dinners in Mumbai

Thanksgiving this year is on November 25, and there’s no better way to spend the evening than with a sit-down dinner with your family. Celebrate thanksgiving in Mumbai with these restaurants that are offering scrumptious meals for the day!
Thanksgiving is celebrated mainly in the USA and Canada and is said to be based on the 1621 model of a harvest feast. The holiday feast has taken over the world, with people across the globe feasting on turkey, gravy and potatoes on this day. And if you’re looking to celebrate Thanksgiving with your friends and family this year, head to these restaurants in Mumbai that are offering Thanksgiving dinners and specially curated meals.
Celebrate Thanksgiving with these restaurants in Mumbai
Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai
Order some delicious turkey this Thanksgiving from Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai between November 25 to 28, 2021. Customers can choose from dressed turkeys for a DIY meal and marinated or cooked meat with all essential festive paraphernalia to make your meal prep easier. You can opt for the classic turkey meal, with orange slices, giblet gravy, chestnut stuffing and more, or you can opt for a Jamaican turkey meal. You can even Indianise the meal with the Indian tandoori option, which comes with ground chicken stuffing, cinnamon gravy and smoked korma gravy and tadka greens, respectively.
Place your orders at +91 7710033143 or +91 22 2481 8042
Poco Loco Tapas and Bar
Celebrate Thanksgiving with the special menu at Khar’s Poco Loco Tapas and Bar from November 25-28. Enjoy traditional Thanksgiving items such as turkey, cranberry, pumpkin, potatoes and more, complete with salads and appetisers to make your meal an enjoyable one.
Pair your meal with some delicious cocktails and beverages including Kentucky Buck (a combination of interesting homemade flavours including homemade bitters, homemade ginger beer, strawberry crush, and bourbon whiskey), Dr Loco’s Cola Gaseosa (Homemade cola-flavoured soda from their molecular lab with whiskey, and their twist to the traditional JD & Coke), Cranberry Pie Cocktail and Sandía Y Jalapeño (Watermelon and Jalapeno-based cocktail with sparkling wine with thyme, basil, and grenadine) among others. The menu is priced at INR 2500 (plus taxes) with alcohol and INR 1800 (plus taxes) without alcohol.
To know more, call + 91 93241 91366 or click here.
Bastian
A favourite with celebrities, Bastian in Mumbai offers lunches and dinners on prior reservation only. Head here for a delicious feast with your loved ones and indulge in their community-style Thanksgiving feast, complete with turkey, barbecue ribs, tofu, paneer and desserts from Bastian Bakery. Available on November 25, 2021.
For reservations, call +91 8419965953
Celine, Grand Hyatt Mumbai
View this post on Instagram
Celebrate Thanksgiving with Grand Hyatt Mumbai’s special feast this Sunday, November 28 2021. Opt for a brunch at the hotel or choose from their hampers, which include traditional dishes such as a slow-cooked Lamb Crown, Gammon Pork Ham, BBQ Ham, turkey, and a variety of tarts, cakes and puddings.
For details, call +91 70459 50135 and +91 70459 50137
