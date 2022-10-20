7 cheap restaurants in Kolkata where you can eat for under Rs 1,000

Kolkata and its love for food go beyond budgetary constraints. However, these cheap restaurants in Kolkata are just what you need for those broke days of the month.

Kolkata is a city whose culture and heritage are deeply rooted in gastronomy. If you are born in Kolkata, you will grow up having an inexplicable relationship with food. Since the people of this city love their food so much, it shares its love for the same by giving the people gastronomic delights. How? By offering food for every budget. From high-end fine dining restaurants to mid-sized and small cafes to roadside stalls and joints, you will find everything here. Today, we are looking at the cheap restaurants in Kolkata where you can eat to your heart’s content for under Rs 1,000.

Cheap restaurants in Kolkata

Kasturi

A legendary restaurant that excels in Bangladeshi and Bengali cuisine, this place is a haven for all lovers of Bengali cuisine. Try their Kachu Pata Chingri, Bhetki Bhapa, Chitol Muitha, Chicken Dak Bungalow, Prawn Malai Curry and Bhetki Paturi for an amazing experience. They have outlets all across Kolkata.

Address: 11 A, Hindustan road Doverlane, Gariahat, Hindustan Rd, B, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 for 2

Fabbrica

Kolkata’s very own Italian delight, Fabbrica is known for its amazing pizzas. Do not forget to try their Pollo Picante Pizza, Neapolitan Style Pizza, Tiramisu Shake and Italian Pizza. If you are craving a good pizza when it’s the end of the month, but don’t want to settle for the American chains, this is a cheap restaurant in Kolkata where you have to be.

Address: Ground, 8A, Allenby Rd, Sreepally, Elgin, Kolkata-700020

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for 2

Flury’s

One of the oldest bakeries in Kolkata, Flury’s is a name that’s associated with Kolkata’s culinary heritage. While it has outlets all over the city, true gourmands know that none of them will ever come close to the Park Street outlet. Go for their classic breakfast spreads, or just pop by any time for some delicious cakes and pastries.

Address: 18A, Park St, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071

Pocket pinch: Rs 500 for 2

Aminia

If you stay in Kolkata, your love for biryani goes far beyond what you can comprehend. And when you say biryani, if Aminia isn’t one of the top 3 names that pop up in your head, you aren’t doing it right. This legendary chain of cheap restaurants in Kolkata is known for its delicious biryanis and more. So, if you ever find yourself craving a plate of meaty goodness but not much money to spare, head over to Aminia.

Address: 57, Ballygunge Gardens, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019

Pocket pinch: Rs 700 for 2

Jai Hind Dhaba

While the dhaba culture in Kolkata might not be as famous or prevalent as in north India, Kolkata has got its own share of dhabas with inexpensive, but delicious food. It has got multiple outlets in Kolkata and all of them are open till late at night. Try their Tangdi Chicken, A Panneer Butter Masala, and Egg Tarka.

Address: Oppo Lakshmi Narayan Mondir, 41/1A, Sarat Bose Rd, Jadubabur Bazar, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700020

Pocket pinch: Rs 450 for 2

Momo I Am

Kolkata and momos go hand-in-hand, much like Delhi. But Kolkata’s obsession is Darjeeling momos. Momo I Am started as a pretty small and unknown outlet, serving the best of Tibetan cuisine. They became popular in no time, and even today, their taste and quality remain intact.

Address: 43, Ballygunge Gardens Rd, Golpark, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019

Pocket pinch: Rs 600 for 2

Zam Zam

Another legendary biryani joint in Kolkata, with biryani that tastes out of the world. Their rolls and kebabs are also to die for and when you visit the outlet, you must try them.

Address: 18, Dent Mission Rd, Ekbalpur, Khidirpur, Kolkata, West Bengal 700023

Pocket pinch: Rs 500 for 2

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram