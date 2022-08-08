Raksha Bandhan: Check out these restaurants where Bollywood siblings dine

Siblings who dine together, slay together. Here’s a look at all the restaurants where Bollywood siblings dine together.

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and this is the time when you’ll likely spot Bollywood siblings out and about, dining together. With the boom in social media and paparazzi culture, it is not difficult to know when and where your favourite Bollywood celeb is. They’re snapped all around the city, attending gyms and yoga classes during the day and at restaurants at night. However, there are some dedicated places across Mumbai where you will often stumble upon Bollywood celebs dining with their siblings or close friends and family. We round up a few that are must-visits.

Restaurants where Bollywood siblings dine together

Farhan and Zoya Akhtar at Otters Club

This is one of the oldest and most loved clubs in the city and quite the regular among Bollywood stars. While this a Ranveer Singh favourite, you will also spot Farhan Akhtar here a lot of times. On few occasions, he has also been spotted with his sister Zoya Akhtar. This is a popular spot for these actor-director sibling duo to stop by in the middle of a shoot or a workout session.

Arjun Kapoor and sisters at Soho House

Soho House is a hot favourite among Bollywood celebs and on any given day, you will surely bump into some celebrity or the other. Needless to say, this is a restaurant where Bollywood siblings are also spotted together. While it is frequented by the likes of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, you will often find Arjun Kapoor with his sisters here. This is an 11-storey building that houses its own theatre and a rooftop pool.

Malaika and Amrita Arora at Sequel Bistro & Juice Bar

The Arora sisters sure know how to sizzle and always have their looks on point. But do you know where they hang out the most? This Bollywood-certified restaurant that’s known for its clean and scrumptious dishes. Malaika Arora and her love for fitness isn’t new. For anyone who loves to eat healthy and clean, this is a go-to spot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor at Hakkasan

Hakkasan is a Bollywood favourite and everyone knows that. For these Kapoor siblings, this is a second home. The Kapoors and their love for Chinese have been mentioned on many occasions, and where better to spot them than at one of the best Chinese restaurants in the city? You will also spot a lot of other Bollywood stars here.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda at Yauatcha

While you will often spot Abhishek Bachchan with his wife and kids at Yauatcha, he is also spotted with his sister here. One of the most-visited restaurants for Bollywood siblings, you will also spot many others on any regular day. Sanjay Dutt and wife Manyata Dutt as well as Hrithik Roshan and his kids are also regulars here.

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle at Farmers’ Cafe

Katrina Kaif and her love for fitness has always been the talk of the town. Another most-visited restaurant for Bollywood siblings, this is a quaint little place which is known for its delicious home-style food, like their minced lamb pizzas, and whole wheat pancakes. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are also frequently spotted here.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at Pali Village Cafe

Another favourite restaurant for these Bollywood siblings, Pali Village Cafe is a no-brainer with its cosy interiors and intimate vibes. From mid-weeek lunches to work meetings, this is the go-to for a lot of Bollywood stars. But for these Kapoor siblings, this is where they love to hangout and chill. Some other stars you will regularly spot here are Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Raveena Tandon.

