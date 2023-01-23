Chef Gaggan Anand will soon be in Delhi; check details here

Here’s some good news for Delhiites. Renowned chef, Gaggan Anand, is going to cook up a storm in the capital soon. The popular restaurateur and the face of two Michelin-star restaurants, is arriving in Delhi to give you an experience of a lifetime. His restaurant in Bangkok, which has been included in the list of Asia’s 50 best restaurants for at least four times, highly talks about how good his craft is. Luckily, you can get a taste of it as well if you are there in the capital city.

Chef Gaggan Anand will be doing an India residency at Hyatt Regency

The chef, whose restaurant was 5th on the list of the World’s 50 best restaurants in 2018, will be flying back home with his team for this exclusive event. He will be in Delhi serving you the best dishes from his menu.

How can you get a reservation?

The reservations are limited to 30 seats every day. So, make a call and reserve a table for yourself. Gaggan’s team will be collaborating with chefs at Hyatt regency to curate an exclusive meal. Here’s ho

Venue: Ring Rd, Bhikaji Cama Place, Rama Krishna Puram, New Delhi

Dates: 18 February – 14 March

Timing: The three slots will be 7:30 pm, 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

Contact: +91 8447613424 for reserving a table

What can you expect on the menu?

While the dishes on the menu have been kept under wraps, we do know that Chef Gaggan Anand and his team will be using local ingredients of the season for their dishes. Expect to be surprised at what arrives at your table and relish it while you can.

Get to know Gaggan Anand

Chef Gaggan Anand opened Gaggan in December 2010 and secured several spots on various global lists. In 2014, his restaurant ranked 17th in the global rankings. The restaurant was placed 10th, 23rd, 7th and 4th overall in the world in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019 respectively. The chef later opened his own separate restaurant in Bangkok named ‘Gaggan Anand’ on November 1, 2019, after a split with his partners.

All Images: Courtesy Gaggan Anand/Instagram