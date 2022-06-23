Chef Vicky Ratnani shares his recipe for Korean pulled jackfruit sliders with kimchi

If you love the flavours of Korean kimchi and gochujang, this pulled jackfruit slider with kimchi and scallion coriander aioli by Chef Vicky Ratnani is all you need!

Chef Vicky Ratnani is coming to Delhi for an exclusive pop-up at Kakapo, New Delhi. The pop-up, titled Global Padyatra, mixes Indian and global cuisines with some gastronomical dishes that feature fresh produce, and succulent meats, and boast of flavour. The chef spoke to us about this very special menu recently, which you can read up here.

What’s more, we have a special recipe – the Pulled Korean sliders with kimchi and scallion coriander aioli – straight from Chef Ratnani’s kitchens – that you can replicate at home for a comforting rainy day meal!

Chef Vicky Ratnani’s Pulled Korean Sliders, kimchi and scallion coriander aioli recipe

Ingredients

For the pulled jackfruit

500 grams jackfruit

Salt to season

A couple of tablespoons of soy sauce

1 tsp red chilli powder

1-2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp gochujang paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1/2 tsp ginger paste

1-2 green chillies, chopped

Coriander (to taste)

1 tsp honey

1 tsp lemon juice

1 cup water

2 tbsp chopped spring onions (scallions)

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

For the aioli

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1-2 tsp Fresh coriander

1-2 tsp Spring onions (scallions)

Salt and pepper to taste

To assemble the sliders

Burger or slider buns

Lettuce of choice

Kimchi or pickled onions and carrots

Cheddar cheese

Method

Preparing the Jackfruit filling

Peel and cut the jackfruit into chunks. Season with salt, soy sauce and red chilli powder and let it marinate for half an hour.

Next, heat up the oil and shallow fry your jackfruit until caramelised. Take your pan off the stove and add your Gochujang, garlic paste, ginger paste, green chillies, coriander, honey and lemon juice. Mix well and let it sit for a bit. Then, add one cup of water to the pan and slowly bring to a simmer on a stovetop or the oven, until the jackfruit is soft and pulls apart like meat. Take it off the heat and mix in some scallions and toasted sesame seeds for a fresh, nutty flavour.

How to make the aioli

Simply mix in the mayonnaise with all your other ingredients to make your aioli spread.

Assembling the sliders

Toast the buns. Spread your aioli on the lower half, and place the lettuce of your choice. Now, spoon in some of the jackfruit filling, add kimchi or your pickled veggies. Top with a slice of cheddar cheese and close the bun with the other half on top, and you’re done!

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India.