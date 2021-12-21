9 brunches in Bengaluru that will make your Christmas 2021 very merry

It’s not the holidays if you don’t stuff yourself with some delicious food in the company of your loved ones. And these restaurants in Bengaluru are here to ensure just that. Serving up Christmas brunches with traditional roasts, boozy concoctions, and delightful desserts, this festive season in the city is all about making merry.
Christmas is steeped in tradition, and every classic festive food has lore attached to it. For instance, having a whole-roast turkey at the table can be traced back to King Henry VIII, who was the first English monarch to have eaten the bird for Christmas in the 16th century. Candy canes, meanwhile, were believed to have been distributed by a choirmaster in Germany in the 17th century to keep young children quiet during long church services. Also, a tradition? Sitting down for a leisurely meal with the people you love.
That said, having to zero in on a tree and shop for presents while also planning out the perfect brunch can get stressful enough to take the joy away from the holiday itself. This year, leave it all to these restaurants in the city that have decked their halls and prepped their tables for the most scrumptious Christmas brunches. All you need to do is show up with a good appetite.
Head to these spots in Bengaluru for a merry Christmas brunch this holiday season
With the promise of a lavish affair this festive season, Ritz-Carlton has met the merry memo and how. Their Christmas brunch features a range of Western, Oriental, and Indian delicacies, including the classic roast turkey with giblet gravy, all of which are perfectly complemented by a glass (or two) of wine. End the meal on a sweet note with some delightful desserts and puddings, or choose from the many traditional goodies on offer like plum cake and gingerbread cookies.
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, Residency Road, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar
When: 25 December 2021, 12:30 pm onwards
Price: INR 4,000 (plus taxes)
Call: +91 6364878820
Lush gardens, merry atmosphere, and a grand feast await guests at Lapis and Wabi Sabi restaurants, housed in the luxurious Oberoi hotel. On the menu are seasonal specialities like winter-spiced maple-glazed ham, indulgent winter pies, and of course, a succulent roast turkey, festive trimmings and all. Those who love Asian food will find themselves drawn to the sushi bar and the range of dim sum specials. To satiate sweet cravings, the place has traditional, rich, and festive classics like yule logs, panettone, plum pudding, and butter-soaked Stollen. Toast to your merry meal with a glass of a spirit like champagne or wine.
Where: The Oberoi, Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Yellappa Garden
When: 25 December 2021, 1 pm onwards
Price: INR 6,950 with champagne and fine spirits, INR 4,950 with sparkling wine and fine spirits, and INR 3,950 with soft beverages
Call: +91 80 4055 9600
Christmas is always celebrated on a high note at the Four Seasons Hotel, and guests can expect to be enthralled by the abundance of festive fare on offer. We’re talking live counters, fully-stocked salad bars, oven-fresh pizza, and handcrafted pasta. At the carving counter are Christmas classics like herb-roast turkey with stuffing, glazed chestnut with maple syrup, roast chicken with roast vegetables, honey-glazed black pepper roasted ham with rainbow carrots, and much more. The spot will also be serving up some grilled meat and seafood straight from a Spanish grill (parrilla).
Guests with sweet teeth will find themselves spoilt for choice with a lip-smacking spread of strawberry panna cotta, apple pie, salted caramel tarts, English fruit trifles, berry mascarpone cake, mocha choux, chocolate Swiss roll, Paris brest, and more. Traditionalists will enjoy the chocolate cherry yule log, dundee cake, and plum cake. If that’s not all, there’s also a live Italian gelato station on offer. All this, with impeccable service and a lively music band with some festive tunes are sure to make your day merry.
Where: Four Seasons Hotel, Bengaluru, Bellary Rd, Ganganagar
When: December 25, 2021
Price: INR 5,650 (with festive drinks), INR 3550 (without drinks)
Call: +91 76191 46004
The serene and contemporary Bengaluru Braserrie has decked up for the festive season, with the promise of a culinary journey. The restaurant’s Christmas brunch features a diverse range of culinary action stations including Thai curry, Italian pasta, and the Indian favourite gol gappa. There are also salads, cheese boards, soups, and unlimited soft beverages on the menu. Leave some room for traditional Christmas cakes, puddings, and chocolates, and if you’d like to take something home with you, you could pick up their festive hampers with plum cake, Stollen, minced pie, olive and rye bread, hand-rolled chocolate, house wine, and more.
Where: Hyatt Centric, MG Road, Halasuru
When: 25 December, 12:30-3:30 pm
Price: INR 1599 (plus taxes)
Call: +91 80 4018 7200
If chic and sophisticated is what you seek this Christmas, look no further than ITC Gardenia. The festive brunch features a range of classics such as the whole-roasted turkey, honey glazed pork leg, and pork belly. Indulge in some delicious plum cake and pudding after your meal and wash it all down with a range of select beverages while enjoying merry tunes by a live band.
Where: ITC Gardenia, Residency Rd, Ashok Nagar
When: 25 December, 12:30-4:00 pm
Price: INR 3,999 (plus taxes, with soft beverages), INR 4,999 (plus taxes with sparkling and select premium beverages)
Call: +91 80 2211 9898
Aristocratic and traditional meets gastronomic delights at the Raj Pavillion this festive season with an elaborate brunch that features Christmas classic smoked roast turkey, glazed ham, and grilled chicken. Those with sweet teeth will be delighted by the range of desserts such as nutmeg signature plum cake, plum pudding, and toadstool yule cake. You could also bite into some almond florentine cookies, German chocolate fudge, spiced Stollen cookies, and artisanal fruit bread.
Where: ITC Windsor, Abshot Layout, Vasanth Nagar
When: 25 December, 12:30-4:00 pm
Price: INR 3,999 (plus taxes, with soft beverages), INR 4,999 (plus taxes with sparkling and select premium beverages)
Call: +91 80 2226 9898
Elegant and modern restaurant Raahi stays true to its unconventional approach to dining with its Christmas brunch menu. Chef Prashant’s spread for the afternoon includes a shredded duck rogan josh with Rajasthani kachori, Naga chilli pork, and pulled chicken Banh Mi. For those who’d like something classic and familiar, there’s the smoked chicken with Granny smith and chocolate eclairs to round up the meal. That’s not all though, the restaurant’s beverage programmer Aman has curated a range of special cocktails to amp up the celebrations.
Where: Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar, Shantala Nagar, Ashok Nagar
When: 25th December, 12 pm onwards
Price: INR 1,995 (women), INR 2495 (men)
Popular bar and cafe Social has hit the Christmas brief this year with a limited edition, eclectic menu called Slay All The Way. On offer are white-sauce macaroni with grilled vegetables called Slay Pasta Bake and smoked boneless chicken legs marinated in roast garlic and sumac called the Christmas Tikka. Adding to the feast are the Christmas Couch Potato platter and the Tandoori Sausage platter. For dessert is the restaurant’s innovative take on a carrot cake with a combination of Indian gaajar ka halwa and the classic carrot cake, served with nuts and smoked custard. Don’t forget to make reservations!
Where: All Socials outlets in Bengaluru
When: 15-25 December 2021
Lively and warm Urban Solace has dressed up for Christmas this year and if you’re looking for something intimate and cosy this festive season, this spot is for you. On offer are classics like chicken, beef, and fish steaks as well as some festive wines like grape, ginger, and mulled wine. The cafe is also hosting a Christmas tree event where guests can come in and choose a bobble to pin to the in-house Christmas tree. If that doesn’t spell festive, we don’t know what does.
Where: Urban Solace, Annaswamy Mudaliar Road, Ulsoor
When: 25 December 2021
Call: +91 98450 13055
