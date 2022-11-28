Christmas food hampers to get you into the festive spirit

Christmas is around the corner, and preparations are in full swing. Key to the spirit of Christmas is gifting, and in case you don’t know where to look, we have the perfect Christmas food hampers guide for you. Happy celebrations!
It’s that time of the year again. There is a slight chill in the air, the streets are strewn with the last of fallen leaves and winters are about to set in. The Christmas spirit is slowly taking over, with restaurants launching special menus and cocktails, house parties having mulled wine and hot toddy instead of watermelon coolers and mojito, and several homes have pots filled with fruits soaking in rum.
No wonder, that Christmas is a time for families coming together and celebrating the spirit of togetherness. As you watch shops change from Diwali to Christmas decor and places decking up in red and white, your calendars might be beginning to get full with parties across the town. Christmas also comes with the promise of lovingly curated gifts and food, that you share with your close ones on this special day.
If you’re wondering what you can out under your family and friends’ Christmas trees this year, we have curated special guides for you. Be it fun and practical gifts that your close ones will cherish, or food and alcohol hampers that will speak of your love, these options are curated just for you and your loved ones.
And yes, we have options to cater to all your needs! So, check out these Christmas food hampers below.
Christmas food hampers that make for the perfect festive gift
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Bean To Bark, Cocoa Luxe Gift Box by Pink Harvest
- Sonnets by Tata Coffee
- 1868 by Tata Tea
- Coffee hampers by Rage Coffee
- Cheese Platters by Katharos
- Beers by DeVANS
- Teas from NRI Chaiwala
- Gift Hampers of Wellness from Luxmi Estates
- Christmas Hampers from Theos
- Chocolate Hamper from Mars Wrigley
- Christmas Hampers and Desserts from Sassy Teaspoon
- Christmas Apple Pie Mead from Moonshine Meadery
- Vegan Desserts from NOTO
- Premium Vodka from Skull X
- Italian Prosecco by Skinny Witch
- Power Gummies from Vi & Ash
Bean To Bark offers chocolate in its purest form. The brand, a sister brand of Pink Harvest Farms, has launched a Cocoa Luxe Gift Box to bring in the Christmas festivities. The hamper comes with three servings of chocolate goodness, which will make your festivities sweeter.
2 /16
Sonnets by Tata Coffee is a range of reserve single origin limited edition coffee. The coffee, produced in limited quantities, is made from high quality Arabica coffee beans. The coffee comes from a single estate, region, and producer, possessing a unique flavour. This Christmas, gift a Sonnets by Tata Coffee hamper to your loved ones for the perfect winter brew.
3 /16
1868 by Tata Tea offers a collection of specially curated tea blends inspired by India. The tea, combined with spices, fruits and flavours, has unique stories to share. This Christmas, gift your loved ones a selection of these specialised teas – paan cardamom, caramel green chilli, mango mint and more – to make their festivities better.
Rage Coffee, a brand that specialises in delicious, flavourful blends, is offering some fun hampers for this Christmas. Choose from various hampers such as the gift box of four, limited edition festive packs, barista box and more.
No party is complete without some cheese, and Katharos has released the perfect cheese platter to make your host’s party better. Enjoy the selection of soft cheeses such as peri-peri, jalapenos, peppers, block cheese, with fruit, nuts, crackers and lavash. What’s more, the platter has vegan cheeses, to make your Christmas gift a memorable one for your loved ones.
6 /16
DeVANS Breweries offers a fine selection of premium beers, which will make your Christmas party gifting all the more better. Choose from varieties such as Godfather, Kotsberg and Six Fields brands, which will offer the best variety of beers as well as the optimum strength to make your evenings better. So, grab your packs and gift a hamper to your loved ones!
7 /16
NRI Chaiwala is the brainchild of Jagdish Kumar, who returned from New Zealand to set up his tea chain in India. This Christmas, gift your loved ones delicious blends from the brand, to make their winter festivities all the more better.
With a legacy of 110 years, Luxmi Estates offers well-crafted tea blends. The brand is offering its specially curated Christmas Gift Hampers of Wellness. The hamper is available across the globe, and consists of four tea tins – a mix of recently launched teas. These make for the perfect gift for your loved ones who like their teas and are focussed on wellness.
There’s nothing that can go wrong with sweet treats, and this Christmas, make your loved ones’ festivities sweeter with hampers from Theos. Theos Patisserie and Chocolatier have a variety of tempting hampers, such as those with various dragees, cookies and dragees and more, to cater to all your needs.
Christmas is made better with chocolates and sweets, and some of our favourites since childhood have been those by Mars Wrigley. Think iconic chocolates such as Snickers, Skittles and Galaxy – these delicious flavour bombs have made special moments better. So, this Christmas, gift your little ones Chocolate hampers from Mars Wrigley. Containing Snickers, Galaxy and Skittles, these will surely make your little ones’ day (and for your adult friends and family, too!)
You can buy them at shops close to you.
Sassy Teaspoon, the popular bakery in Mumbai, is offering its delicious offerings as hampers for Christmas. Choose from the All I Want For Christmas Hamper, which contains a Christmas cake, pretzel chocolate bark, cookies, popcorn and more, the Naughty & Nice Hamper, Holly Jolly Hamper or Santa’s Surprise hamper, each with various offerings of its popcorn, cookies and cakes. You can also gift your loved ones Sassy’s Christmas desserts such as Santa’s Hat, Yule Log, Frosted Christmas Cake, Santa’s Fudge and a whole lot more.
The best way to get into the Christmas spirit as an adult is with a nice mug of beer or a glass of mulled wine. Adding to the same, over the last couple of years, has been meads. And Moonshine Meadery is offering its Christmas special Apple Pie Mead to make for the perfect Xmas hamper this year. Made with Kashmiri apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and rum-soaked raisins, the mead has about 6.5 per cent alcohol content and will be the perfect flavour to bring in Christmas.
13 /16
There’s no better way to celebrate than with desserts, and NOTO believes in spreading happiness through healthy desserts so. So, this Christmas, be sure to gift your loved ones some scrumptious offerings from Frozen dessert tubs, fruit pops & pancake syrups. With zero added sugar, these treat are gluten-free and vegan, and will make for the perfect gift.
14 /16
If you’re going for a Christmas party, one of the best gifts you can give is premium alcohol. Skull X is the newest premium vodka on the market, and will make for the perfect token of love and appreciation for your loved ones! The smooth vodka has a light, refined flavour profile, and makes for great cocktails (or had plain). So, get your bottles and gift them to your friends and family, and revel in the festivities!
Wines are key to festivities. So, this Christmas, gift your loved ones Skinny Witch Italian Prosecco. The beautifully blended, deep-bodied wine has fruity notes that add to the weight and richness. The subtle fragrance is a mood-freshener, making for the perfect, slightly sweet beverage to gift (and sip on) this Christmas.
16 /16
Festivities can take a toll on your health. Endless days of parties and late nights for work affect our health in more ways than one. This is why you need to gift your loved ones a token for their health. Choose from Vi & Ash’s gummies for hair, sleep and energy, to ensure that they stay at their healthiest.
All images: Courtesy brands
Hero Image: Courtesy of Jonathan Meyer/Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy of Nati Melnychuk/Unsplash