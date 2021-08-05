Also called ‘virtual’ or ‘ghost’ kitchens, cloud kitchens utilise commercial kitchens for delivery-only food. It means that cloud kitchens focus only on the quality and delivery aspects of food. A clear focus like this results in deliciously curated meals for you to enjoy.

Food delivery has been a saviour for all of us during the lockdown, enabling us to enjoy our favourite meal in the comfort and safety of our homes. While restaurants are opening up, some of us are still not entirely sure of risking ourselves in a public place. If you are living in Pune and prefer home-delivered food, we have got you covered through these cloud kitchens.

MomNom is the place to order if you are looking for a filling meal. From appetising starters to filling main courses, the diversity at MomNom is amazing. Crispy Tikkis, Paneer Tikka, Tarriwala Chicken, Chole Bhature, and Aloo Parantha are absolute must-haves. You can also choose comfort foods like Egg Curry, Dal Chawal, and Dal Makhani. If you are health conscious, they serve nutritious salads too. In the after-meal or dessert section, their Mango Lassi and Rice Kheer are quite popular. We also like the quirky packages that they use to pack their food. In all, MomNom is an excellent place to order an all-encompassing, delicious meal.

How to order: Call on +91 74999 14828 or order from Zomato

We don’t think there is anyone who does not like Biryani. The mixed rice dish always makes up for a perfect meal. For all your Biriyani cravings, you can dial Biryani Depot. This place will serve you authentic Hyderabadi, Lucknowi and Kolkata-style Biryanis at your doorstep. But it is not just Biryanis that they make, there is an array of kebabs and curries to choose from. Biryani Depot will particularly interest the meat-lovers since the majority of their items are non-vegetarian.

How to order: Call on +91 80107 64295

Royal China

Royal China’s spread looks so good, you will probably think twice before digging into it. You get an all-out Chinese fare including Dumplings, Cheng Fun, Spring Rolls, and various types of rice, noodles and soups. Meat lovers will be delighted looking at their menu which offers prawns, pork, chicken, lamb and fish. The vegetarians are just as spoilt for choice. You can conclude your delicious meal with a small but well-thought-out dessert menu that contains some South-East Asian like Lai Wong Bao.

How to order: Call on 022 66355310/11 or Order from Zomato

Have you ever found yourself walking on a rainy day and just pausing to the warm and comforting aroma of freshly baked breads? This bakery intends to bring that olfactory sensation to your homes. They have a traditional bakery collection of breads, buns, cup cakes, biscuits, cookies and more. All their products are freshly prepared using only the highest quality ingredients. You can also choose healthy gluten-free options from their menu. Their entire list looks irresistible but if we were forced to choose, we would go for the Belgian Dark Chocolate Brownie, Pistachio & Lime Cake and the evergreen Cinnamon Rolls. The Good Butter also delivers select items across India.

How to order: WhatsApp on +91 79776 57422 or order on the website

The Cheesecake Pops is a great place to satisfy your never-ending cheesecake cravings. You can go for the classic New York Cheesecake or be a little adventurous and try their ‘Pops’. Either way, you are guaranteed a cheesecake experience that is rich in texture and flavour. If you cannot decide what you want from the menu, you can mix two flavours for a combo or make a Cheesecake Pop entirely of your own!

How to order: Order on Swiggy

Image: Courtesy Brands; Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Shutterstock