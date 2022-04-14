No college life is complete in Kolkata without a visit to these 6 canteens

Now that we are back to college after a two-year pandemic hiatus, college life should be embraced by every student! And what better place to make the most of it than at college canteens?
College canteens are where friendships brew, discourses occur, and class notes are exchanged, all over countless cups of chai, which are well-settled within the student budget. These college canteens in Kolkata offer the same. Affordable and delicious, students at these canteens share a plate of porota ghugni, bread pakodas, chicken rolls, or some hot and crispy fish fry. These canteens have stood the test of time and continue to draw in students who would rather hang out at their college canteen than visit the hip cafes in Kolkata.
Best college canteens in Kolkata
Producing some of the best, brightest minds in the nation, Jadavpur University is an iconic educational institution. But it is famous for more than just that. Its Milan Da’s Alapan canteen is no less than an institution of its own. Ask any student or ex-student of JU what’s one of their favourite places on campus, and you’d know. A one-storied compound surfacing the Subarna Jayanti Bhavan on the campus, its ‘dhops’ or fried edibles wrapped in gram flour is one of its kind. Even though Milan Da has passed away, his legacy continues.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
This canteen is so famous there’s an age-old saying that the one of the four P’s that make Presidency College so iconic is Pramod da’s canteen. This canteen still retains the old world charm that it has always been known for. Even though the canteen is surrounded by fancy cafes and eateries, Pramod da’s canteen continues to be the favourite hangout spot.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
This one’s the odd one out for the sole reason that every inch of St Xavier’s campus is about strict discipline, and Arun da’s canteen is no different. The culture of ‘adda’ is not prevalent in this canteen, but that doesn’t mean the atmosphere is any less lively. Still known for its puri sabzi, sandwiches, patties, rolls and waiwai noodles, this is the favourite spot for students for group studies and delicious food.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/estherbenedict_
This canteen is not just CU famous, but famous in the whole city. This is an all-ladies canteen, the first and only in Kolkata, situated inside the CU campus. This is also one of the only few places in town where you can still eat to your heart’s content for as less as Rs 100. Known for its delicious fast food and snacks, you have to try their no-nonsense fish fingers loaded with thick strips of fish.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/biswajit3230
Vending machines, fully stocked refrigerators, walls adorned with cool posters, this is probably the swankiest college canteen in town. The Bhawanipore College canteen often organises surprise checks and carries out questionnaire-based surveys to constantly maintain the quality of food, personal hygiene, and discipline inside the campus. The food here is slightly pricier than in other canteens in Kolkata.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Another Presidency canteen on the list, located behind Baker Building, Sukumar Da’s Canteen is legendary. It has been there for more than 40 years and is always crowded, which speaks volumes about its popularity. Unlike other canteens, this one’s an open canteen, so students are always thronging around the place with a cup of chai. The toast, tea and cakes are famous here, but nothing beats the ghugni here, a crowd favourite.
Image: Courtesy Instagram