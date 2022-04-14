No college life is complete in Kolkata without a visit to these 6 canteens

Now that we are back to college after a two-year pandemic hiatus, college life should be embraced by every student! And what better place to make the most of it than at college canteens?

College canteens are where friendships brew, discourses occur, and class notes are exchanged, all over countless cups of chai, which are well-settled within the student budget. These college canteens in Kolkata offer the same. Affordable and delicious, students at these canteens share a plate of porota ghugni, bread pakodas, chicken rolls, or some hot and crispy fish fry. These canteens have stood the test of time and continue to draw in students who would rather hang out at their college canteen than visit the hip cafes in Kolkata.

Best college canteens in Kolkata