7 coolest old-school spots in Delhi to head to for a bite of velvety kulfis this summer

Lucknow might hold the crown for frozen Indian desserts but the capital city also has a few iconic, local-favourite spots that serve up the creamiest treats. Featuring a host of fun flavours and the occasional addition of the crowd-pleasing falooda, we’re listing out all the kulfi places in Delhi that are on our radar.

The quintessential summer treat, kulfi is in a league of its own. A close cousin to ice-cream, the delicacy dates back to the 16th century and is characterised by its dense, custard-like flavour and creamy texture. A simple blend of full-fat milk and sugar, traditional methods of making kulfi involve hours of constant stirring to reduce the liquid to half its volume and caramelise the sugar.

The slow cooking and freezing process is believed to give kulfi a velvety texture and keep it from melting as quickly as ice cream does. Popular flavours include pistachio, mango, rose, cardamom, and saffron and nearly every restaurant that specialises in Indian cuisine has a version of this treat on their menu. Some choose to serve their kulfi on a stick, others chop it into pieces, top it with noodle-like sweet noodles (falooda), or serve it in an earthenware pot. Regardless of how you like your kulfi, there’s a spot in Delhi for you. We list out a few that locals adore.

Creamy kulfis at these spots in Delhi are the stuff of sweet dreams

Kuremal Mohanlal Kulfi Wale

A visit to old Delhi is incomplete without a stopover at this iconic spot that’s been around since 1906 and boasts of a recipe that’s nearly 114 years old. On the menu are a host of seasonal flavours, each containing fruit pulp and served in hollowed-out fruit. Popular amongst these are the orange, mango, jamun, pomegranate, litchi, apples, coconut, chikoo, and guava flavours. The more quirky flavours include blackberry sharbat, aam panna, imli, pudina masala, and kewra. Besides this, their paan kulfi with pistachio and indulgent malai kulfi come highly recommended. Head on over for a bite or order in several packs of the treat.

Address: Bazar Sita Ram, Near Chawri Bazar Metro Station, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi

Kings Kulfi

With branches across town, this spot offers unique as well as seasonal flavours that are lip-smackingly good. This includes options like thandai, tutti frutti, kiwi apple sorbet, black grape sorbet, aam panna sorbet, chilli guava, brownie fudge, blackforest, and paan. Each of these comes highly recommended and is served on a stick. However, if you like your kulfi in a pot, they’ve got options like malai, kesar pista, paan, and mango for you. Those who’ve cut down on sugar can opt for the sugar free fig kulfi. Don’t miss out on this one!

Address: Old Rajinder Nagar, Main Shankar Road, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi

Roshan Di Kulfi

Another iconic spot in the city for kulfi, Roshan Di Kulfi has reportedly been around for over 50 years now. Their menu is limited, but features delicious flavours nevertheless. On offer are kesar pista badam, mango, chocolate oreo, and sugar-free kulfi. Do check ahead for availability of their paan kulfi. All the kulfis are topped with scented falooda and are creamy and decadent. That, along with affordable prices, makes this one a must-visit.

Address: Block 34P, Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

Moet’s

Although Moets has been around for decades now, their kulfi kiosk is highly underrated and serves up some of the best frozen treats in town, complete with falooda on top. On the menu are their signature kesar pista kulfi, which comes either on a stick or with falooda as well as classic kulfi on a stick. Those who can’t have sugar can opt for their sugar-free kulfi on a stick. Do check ahead for their seasonal mango flavour. That aside, the rates are affordable and if you’re sightseeing in the area, dropping by this spot for a treat comes highly recommended.

Address: 50, Defence Colony Market, Near Defence Colony, New Delhi

Kulfiano

With a host of outlets peppered across Delhi, Kulfiano has possibly the most extensive kulfi menu in the city. Options include falooda kulfis in malai and kesar flavours, with the option of rabri as topping. Their stick kulfis come in chocolate paan, litchi, fruit cream, black currant, mango, gulkand, nolen gur, and coconut flavours while their sorbet kulfis come in kiwi, aam panna, and anaar flavours. For something more exotic, you could try their Rajasthani matka, orange bomb, or stuffed mango flavours.

Address: Ground Floor, Main Market, Near Mother Dairy, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Chaudhary Sweets

This place is popular with sweet tooths in the city and has a menu featuring kulfis in a host of flavours. This includes kesar badam, malai, kaju pista, paan, and fig. There’s also fruit options like pineapple, mango, strawberry, black currant, lychee, and coconut as well as quirky flavours like oreo, caramello, and mocha. And if you enjoy falooda, you could pick from rose, mango, chocolate, and black currant flavours. These come topped with a rose syrup.

Address: Shakti Nagar, Near Roshanara Club, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Raviraj Di Kulfi

A local favourite, Raviraj Di Kulfi is known for its extensive kulfi menu which features flavours like rabri, chocolate, butterscotch, strawberry, mango, paan, rose, and more. Their classic flavours include badam pista and kesar kaju kishmish kulfi. If you’re off sugar, you could go for the sugar-free option. This place can get packed so be sure to head here early or on a weekday afternoon to beat the crowds. That aside, it’s one of the best spots in Delhi for kulfi.

Address: Opposite Gaffar Market, Arya Samaj Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

