Copper Chimney celebrates 50 years of serving scrumptious delicacies

The legendary Copper Chimney celebrates the big 50th year anniversary, a pivotal milestone in its culinary history in India.

Seems like all the foodies are in for a special treat this month, courtesy of one of the most celebrated brands in the culinary field- Copper Chimney. Dedicatedly serving its customers with what we can undoubtedly call ‘the best’ and most delicious cuisines, Copper Chimney is all set to complete fifty years since its inception. The founder J.K. Kapur left no stone unturned in carving a niche for himself with nothing but those authentic flavours that he grew up with. For 25 years, Mr. Kapur held these food memories of his years growing up close, keeping them intact and undimmed in his heart & mind. The taste of his mother’s homemade “maa ki dal” cooked overnight on a small homemade “chula” fired with coal, in the backyard of his house, was one of the many dishes from his youth that remained with him throughout his life.

Having said that, beginning in November 1972, Copper Chimney’s legendary journey has wholeheartedly served four generations and as a result, is now all geared up to celebrate the big 50th year Anniversary. On the occasion of celebrating a pivotal milestone in its culinary history, Copper Chimney launches a new limited edition Autograph menu as a tribute to its founder Mr. J.K. Kapur, featuring new dishes made with his secret recipes alongside the brand’s best-seller classics over the past 5 decades. The Autograph Menu features new dishes and best-seller classics capturing the food stories and fond memories of the flavours he grew up with. Each dish on the menu is a narrative of the rich culinary culture and legacy of an undivided India.

Dishes like The Himalayan Gucchi Pulao, Raan Peshawari, Pashtuni Chicken Yakhni Pulao, and Subz Akhrot ki Seekh are a few of the many highlights of the Autograph menu. Furthermore, let’s just say that the first 50 guests are in for an even bigger treat as they can expect a special 50% discount this entire month of November. So, get your hunger on and gear up for a delicious evening with Copper Chimney!

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Copper Chimney