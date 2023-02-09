Order the creamiest burrata pizzas in Delhi from these Italian places

Mozzarella, tomato, dough. What’s not to love. If you’re a pizza aficionado, then bookmark these best burrata pizzas in Delhi from Italian restaurants.

Burrata is a form of cheese, also known as the Queen of Italian cheeses. Originating from Puglia in southern Italy, burrata is an Italian cow milk cheese made from mozzarella and cream. It has a unique texture because the outer casing is solid, and the inside is soft and creamy. On occasion of World Pizza Day on February 9, here’s celebrating the one idsh that we can never have enough of.

The history of pizza traces back to several cultures around the world, where basic flatbreads with different kinds of toppings werethe norm. But the modern pizza as we know today has evolved from flatbread dishes in Naples, Italy, during the 18th or early 19th century. Some of the other flatbread dishes that resemble a burrata pizza, or a pizza, are the Chinese bing, the Greek Pita, the Indian paratha (of course), Finnish rieska and many more.

Today there are hundreds of varieties of pizzas. The Margherita pizza is a classic, a simple pizza with simple inregients. Fresh tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella and a generous olive oil drizzle. This was invented and named in honour of the Queen of Italy, Margherita of Savoy. There’s also Hawaiian pizza, which is probably one of the most controversial dishes in the world. To pineapple or not to pineapple! Well, lovers and haters of this pizza have now made their peace with its existence and try not to cross each others’s paths in pizza shops.

Then there’s, of course, burrata pizza. A simple pizza with a huge serving of creamy and fresh burrata on top, that has to be disintegrated and seasoned well to be had with the pizza. Yum! While not many places serve this variety of pizza, we have curated a list of the best burrata pizzas in Delhi that you absolutely cannot miss!

Where to find the best burrata pizzas in Delhi