facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Order the creamiest burrata pizzas in Delhi from these Italian places
Order the creamiest burrata pizzas in Delhi from these Italian places
Food & Drink
09 Feb 2023 02:10 PM

Order the creamiest burrata pizzas in Delhi from these Italian places

Sreetama Basu
Order the creamiest burrata pizzas in Delhi from these Italian places
Food & Drink
Order the creamiest burrata pizzas in Delhi from these Italian places

Mozzarella, tomato, dough. What’s not to love. If you’re a pizza aficionado, then bookmark these best burrata pizzas in Delhi from Italian restaurants. 

Burrata is a form of cheese, also known as the Queen of Italian cheeses. Originating from Puglia in southern Italy, burrata is an Italian cow milk cheese made from mozzarella and cream. It has a unique texture because the outer casing is solid, and the inside is soft and creamy. On occasion of World Pizza Day on February 9, here’s celebrating the one idsh that we can never have enough of.

The history of pizza traces back to several cultures around the world, where basic flatbreads with different kinds of toppings werethe norm. But the modern pizza as we know today has evolved from flatbread dishes in Naples, Italy, during the 18th or early 19th century. Some of the other flatbread dishes that resemble a burrata pizza, or a pizza, are the Chinese bing, the Greek Pita, the Indian paratha (of course), Finnish rieska and many more.

Today there are hundreds of varieties of pizzas. The Margherita pizza is a classic, a simple pizza with simple inregients. Fresh tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella and a generous olive oil drizzle. This was invented and named in honour of the Queen of Italy, Margherita of Savoy. There’s also Hawaiian pizza, which is probably one of the most controversial dishes in the world. To pineapple or not to pineapple! Well, lovers and haters of this pizza have now made their peace with its existence and try not to cross each others’s paths in pizza shops.

Then there’s, of course, burrata pizza. A simple pizza with a huge serving of creamy and fresh burrata on top, that has to be disintegrated and seasoned well to be had with the pizza. Yum! While not many places serve this variety of pizza, we have curated a list of the best burrata pizzas in Delhi that you absolutely cannot miss! 

Where to find the best burrata pizzas in Delhi

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /9

EVOO Eatery & Pizzeria
EVOO Eatery & Pizzeria

Evoo is situated in the Shivalik area of Malviya Nagar, and it has made a name for itself for serving authentic Italian comfort food. The best part about Evoo is that it makes almost everything in-house — from its bread to the pizza toppings. So what you get served is exceptionally fresh and warm. With a minimalistic decor, Evoo’s prime focus is on its food. And when you order your burrata pizza, you will witness that!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
B-2 Ground Floor Main Road Shivalik, Shivalik Colony, Delhi 110017
Phone
+91 83684 28737
Visit here

2 /9

Amour Bistro
Amour Bistro

One of the most romantic places in the city, perfect for date night, Amour Bistro serves one of the best burrata pizzas in Delhi. Their wood-fired pizzas are their bestsellers, for sure. But wait till you try their burrata pizza, a treat for any pizza lover. Drizzle some extra virgin olive oil on top and dig into the creamy goodness of the burrata.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
10/48, Malcha Marg Shopping Complex, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
Phone
+91 98108 77553
Visit here

3 /9

Sorrento
Sorrento

The Italian restaurant at Shangri La – Eros Hotel, Sorrento, is known for its world-famous pizzas. With their traditional Neapolitan-style pizzas, the burrata pizza is one of the best you can get in Delhi. Even though the pocket pinch is a bit on the higher side, their burrata pizza is worth every penny.

Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/enjoy_life_inspired

 

Address
Lobby Level Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, 19, Ashoka Rd, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
Phone
+9111 4119 1040
Visit here

4 /9

Baking Bad
Baking Bad

With multiple outlets across the city, Baking Bad is one of the best pizza places in town, serving amazing burrata pizza in Delhi. Not only do they bake great pizzas, but they also deliver till 2:00 am. So, your late-night pizza cravings will be taken care of. With tonnes of toppings, their gourmet pizzas are known for their humongous size. So, order their burrata pizza and customise your pizza according to your choice.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
R block N Block, Greater Kailash I, New Delhi, Delhi 110048
Phone
+91 99994 77626
Visit here

5 /9

Soho Pizzeria
Soho Pizzeria

Known for their authentic Italian pizzas with generous toppings, Soho Pizzeria is a Delhi favourite. Situated near Champa Gali in Saket, Soho Pizzeria boasts of one of the best burrata pizzas in Delhi. With a Neapolitan base and generous amounts of burrata cheese, this pizza is unmissable and a favourite among Italian cuisine enthusiasts.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
1, Westend Marg, Butterfly Park, Saiyad ul Ajaib, Sainik Farm, New Delhi, Delhi 110030
Phone
+91 98994 17884
Visit here

6 /9

Azzurro Express
Azzurro Express

If there’s one place where you can get the best burrata pizzas in Delhi without burning a hole in your wallet, this is it. Azzurro Express, a delivery place operating out of GK 2, is primarily known for its lip-smacking pizzas. With some interesting options to choose from, do not forget to try their burrata pizza, where they send the burrata cheese separately in a container for you to dig in.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
W-13, Block W, Greater Kailash II, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048
Phone
+91 99992 64518
Visit here

7 /9

Sly Granny Cafe
Sly Granny Cafe

This cafe is known for its fresh and artisanal food in a luxe-casual dining setting. Apart from their range of homegrown artisanal loaves of bread, sauces, and a delicatessen, the one thing you cannot miss is their burrata pizzas. Everything’s served fresh and straight out of the oven for you. Finish it off with their bestseller Blueberry Cheesecake.

Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/alfornoindia

Address
Select Citywalk Mall, S-14, 2nd Floor, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
Phone
+91 96507 01647
Visit here

8 /9

Fat Lulu’s
Fat Lulu’s

The one place that doesn’t need any introduction — Fat Lulu’s has pizza patrons. With several outlets in the city, Fat Lulu’s is constantly amping up their pizza game. This means that we are constantly treated with good pizzas. With its fresh, hand-crafted Italian dough, its burrata pizzas are one of the best in town.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
11, First Floor, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+919716628654
Visit here

9 /9

Le Cantine
Le Cantine

Le Cantine is a fine dining restaurant known for its European and Mediterranean food. Whether you are out on a weekend lunch with friends or a family outing, be sure to try their burrata pizza loaded with toppings and a big dollop of creamy burrata cheese.

Image: Courtesy Instagram/chef197a

Address
Shop 301 - 301A, Shop No. 301 and 301A, 2nd Floor, DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj II, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110070
Phone
+91 93191 96961

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Where is the best burrata made?

Answer: Burrata is a traditional Italian foods from Puglia. It is originally from Andria in Murgia, in the Puglia region of Southern Italy. It dates back to more than 100 years ago, and is still made by hand aroudn the world with three simple ingredients: cow's milk, rennet and cream.

Question: What is the best place for Italian pizza in Delhi?

Answer: There are a bunch of places for good, authentic Italian pizzas in Delhi. EVOO, Amour Bistro, Sorrento, Le Cantine are just few of them.

Delhi Delhi Cocktails best restaurants in delhi Delhi restaurants Soho Pizza NYC pizza Best pizzas in Delhi NCR
Order the creamiest burrata pizzas in Delhi from these Italian places

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.