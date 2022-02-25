Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Crowd-favourites: 7 best music cafes in Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal
25 Feb 2022 08:00 AM

Crowd-favourites: 7 best music cafes in Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal

Sreetama Basu
The hills in Northeast India are alive with the sound of music, and coincidentally, that is what they are famous for.

The rock capital of India has given us not just unparalleled beauty but also great vibes. It summons musicians from all over the country for live gigs and performances. Whether you’re a 90s kid or a Gen-Z, Jimi Hendrix and Bob Dylan are timeless, so if you are in the mood for the classics and live gigs, head to these music cafes in Guwahati, Shillong and Imphal.

7 best music cafes in Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal

Dylan’s Cafe, Shillong

1 /7

Dylan’s Cafe, Shillong

With the staircase lined with vinyl records and rare framed posters of Bob Dylan waiting to greet you, Dylan’s Cafe in Shillong is one of the most famous music cafes in Northeast India. This cafe pays tribute to the musician in every way you can imagine — patented cushion covers, themed merchandise, poetry readings and live music nights. There’s even space on white tiles at one end where customers can paint their tribute to the great musician.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Dylan’s Cafe, Shillong
Address
Tripura Castle Rd, Dhankheti, Malki, Shillong, Meghalaya 793014
Phone
+91 70850 56522
Visit here
Hard Rock Cafe, Guwahati

2 /7

Hard Rock Cafe, Guwahati

The cafe chain that immortalised rock music in India, with lip-smacking food and beverages, Hard Rock Cafe, Guwahati, is a tad bit more special because of its location. The global phenomenon that Hard Rock Cafe is, it had to find a place on this list.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Hard Rock Cafe, Guwahati
Address
Guwahati Central Mall, 191 R.G. B. Road, Dist, opp. Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Gardens`, Tarun Nagar, Guwahati, Assam 781005
Phone
+91 70990 02020
Visit here
Greens The Coffee Shop, Imphal

3 /7

Greens The Coffee Shop, Imphal

Locals describe this as the best coffee and burger place in town. You know a place is great when locals eat there. But that’s not all this cafe has to offer. With music, arts and entertainment as its theme, this place is frequented by local musicians who perform live gigs. They even have their own merchandise outlet.

Image: Courtesy Facebook

Greens The Coffee Shop, Imphal
Address
Top Leirak Road, Keishamthong, Imphal, Manipur 795001
Phone
+91 87299 87535
Visit here
Cafe Hendrix, Guwahati

4 /7

Cafe Hendrix, Guwahati

A live blues music cafe in Guwahati named after another legendary musician, Cafe Hendrix, provides musicians from Northeast India a platform to perform and showcase their talent. Generally known for its laid-back ambience, Cafe Hendrix is also known for its delicious food.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Cafe Hendrix, Guwahati
Address
GS Road Opp Pantaloons Down Town, Dispur, Rukmini Gaon, Guwahati, Assam 781022
Phone
+91 98640 21111
Visit here
Swish Cafe, Shillong

5 /7

Swish Cafe, Shillong

This was the first-ever cafe to have opened in Meghalaya and introduced the coffee culture in the state. With a chilled-out and hippy ambience, this place is frequented by youngsters. A lot of local musicians from in and around the state also frequent this place to perform live music, which adds to the overall charm of this cafe. This cafe also has a mini library and television.

Image: Courtesy Facebook

Swish Cafe, Shillong
Address
Laitumkhrah Main Rd, Near Beat House, Nongkynrih, Laitumkhrah, Shillong, Meghalaya 793003
Phone
+91 87309 45757
Visit here
Cafe Shillong, Shillong

6 /7

Cafe Shillong, Shillong

One of the most popular cafes of Shillong is also one of the best music cafes in Northeast India. Live music by talented musicians is a regular scene here, and that’s what makes this such a crowd favourite. Along with the amazing ambience, this place also offers some delectable food. All in all, if you’re looking to unwind at the end of a hectic day, Cafe Shillong is the perfect place.

Image: Courtesy Facebook

Cafe Shillong, Shillong
Address
Don Bosco, Nongkynrih, Laitumkhrah, Shillong, Meghalaya 793003
Phone
+91 87874 14183
Visit here
R&R Jamming Pub, Guwahati

7 /7

R&R Jamming Pub, Guwahati

If the name is anything to go by, this cafe cum pub in Guwahati is just what its name suggests. A place where musicians from Guwahati and all over the state come to jam and perform, R&R Jamming Pub is a great palace for performers and cafe goers. Enjoy live music while sipping on your favourite cocktail and munching on delicious food.

Image: Courtesy

R&R Jamming Pub, Guwahati
Address
Opp. MP Jewellers, GS Rd, beside FoodExx, Christian Basti, Guwahati, Assam 781005
Phone
+91 88118 31234
Visit here
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
