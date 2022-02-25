Crowd-favourites: 7 best music cafes in Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal

The hills in Northeast India are alive with the sound of music, and coincidentally, that is what they are famous for.
The rock capital of India has given us not just unparalleled beauty but also great vibes. It summons musicians from all over the country for live gigs and performances. Whether you’re a 90s kid or a Gen-Z, Jimi Hendrix and Bob Dylan are timeless, so if you are in the mood for the classics and live gigs, head to these music cafes in Guwahati, Shillong and Imphal.
7 best music cafes in Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal
Jump To / Table of Contents
With the staircase lined with vinyl records and rare framed posters of Bob Dylan waiting to greet you, Dylan’s Cafe in Shillong is one of the most famous music cafes in Northeast India. This cafe pays tribute to the musician in every way you can imagine — patented cushion covers, themed merchandise, poetry readings and live music nights. There’s even space on white tiles at one end where customers can paint their tribute to the great musician.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
The cafe chain that immortalised rock music in India, with lip-smacking food and beverages, Hard Rock Cafe, Guwahati, is a tad bit more special because of its location. The global phenomenon that Hard Rock Cafe is, it had to find a place on this list.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Locals describe this as the best coffee and burger place in town. You know a place is great when locals eat there. But that’s not all this cafe has to offer. With music, arts and entertainment as its theme, this place is frequented by local musicians who perform live gigs. They even have their own merchandise outlet.
Image: Courtesy Facebook
A live blues music cafe in Guwahati named after another legendary musician, Cafe Hendrix, provides musicians from Northeast India a platform to perform and showcase their talent. Generally known for its laid-back ambience, Cafe Hendrix is also known for its delicious food.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
5 /7
This was the first-ever cafe to have opened in Meghalaya and introduced the coffee culture in the state. With a chilled-out and hippy ambience, this place is frequented by youngsters. A lot of local musicians from in and around the state also frequent this place to perform live music, which adds to the overall charm of this cafe. This cafe also has a mini library and television.
Image: Courtesy Facebook
One of the most popular cafes of Shillong is also one of the best music cafes in Northeast India. Live music by talented musicians is a regular scene here, and that’s what makes this such a crowd favourite. Along with the amazing ambience, this place also offers some delectable food. All in all, if you’re looking to unwind at the end of a hectic day, Cafe Shillong is the perfect place.
Image: Courtesy Facebook
If the name is anything to go by, this cafe cum pub in Guwahati is just what its name suggests. A place where musicians from Guwahati and all over the state come to jam and perform, R&R Jamming Pub is a great palace for performers and cafe goers. Enjoy live music while sipping on your favourite cocktail and munching on delicious food.
Image: Courtesy