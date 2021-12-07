December eats: Where we are eating in Delhi NCR all this month

The sustainable, artisanal ‘bean to bar’ chocolate dining experience of Colocal is serving freshly brewed hot chocolates at their second outlet in Khan Market now. While the new restaurant in Delhi is not as huge as its original outpost, the Puducherry decor vibe is still the same, adding a new face to the posh market’s array of eateries. Stop by for a cocoa sangria or European comfort meal this December, or you can also purchase some of their decadent dark chocolate bars if that is what you crave to make your winter evening even better.

Image: Courtesy Colocal/Instagram