December eats: Where we are eating in Delhi NCR all this month

The new variant of concern may have presented itself as a hiccup amidst the 2021 festivities, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a nice night out in the city. We discovered a few new menus and restaurants in Delhi (including pop-ups) that will keep your temporary woes at bay and indulge you in soul-salving food and beverages.
New menus and restaurants in Delhi NCR to try this December
The sustainable, artisanal ‘bean to bar’ chocolate dining experience of Colocal is serving freshly brewed hot chocolates at their second outlet in Khan Market now. While the new restaurant in Delhi is not as huge as its original outpost, the Puducherry decor vibe is still the same, adding a new face to the posh market’s array of eateries. Stop by for a cocoa sangria or European comfort meal this December, or you can also purchase some of their decadent dark chocolate bars if that is what you crave to make your winter evening even better.
Image: Courtesy Colocal/Instagram
Another addition to Khan Market this December is Di Ghent, an exquisite Belgium cafe with exquisite European fare. The dull yellow walls ornamented with inviting books and ample sunlight are what happy things are made of here. The wholesome theme of the cafe brings people together over conversations and croissants. It’s a place where you can
be alone but never lonely, is how the owner (Bal) succinctly puts it. Di Ghent is a great option for a weekend breakfast. And on special days, order takeaways and cycle to a garden nearby to soak up some winter sun.
Image: Courtesy Di Ghent/Instagram
Delhi’s Manga-themed ramen-tic restaurant, YoÜMee, opened its new outlet in Gurgaon’s Ambience Mall. While Sushi, Dim Sum & Ramen remain at the forefront of the menu, the latest offerings consist of some exciting new additions, including Teppanyaki Grills, Hot Stone Bowls, Poke Bowls, and more. A must-have to look forward to is their Sizzling Stone Bowls. The food is cooked in a dolsot, a must-have piece of kitchen equipment in Korean cuisine, packing authenticity in every bite. If pan-Asian fusion is what you want, YoÜMee promises to leave you satisfied.
Image: Courtesy restaurant
Elan – The Lodhi brings you the goodness of Bengaluru’s Grasshopper from December 4 – 14, with an exclusive five-course menu. The pop-up manages to mirror the quality and authenticity of Grasshopper’s farm-to-table concept via exquisite lunch and dinner reservations. Chef Touseef Shamsudeen prepares the salad and appetizers with finesse, firmly cooking the chicken stuffed with mushrooms that melt in your mouth. The Crispy Potato Gnocchi with Smoked Butter and Garlic Chips is the option for vegetarians, and it’s brilliant! The fresh seabass is another Grasshopper delight that we recommend. And to end the affair on a sweet note, they have Espresso Panna Cotta with Caramel and Salted Chocolate Ganache with Mustard Ice Cream.
Image: Courtesy author
Kylin Experience in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, is not new to Delhiites. But its renewed Teppanyaki Lunch or Asian delights at the Sky Bar Rooftop is what we’d recommend this season to suffonsify the oriental itch. The pan-Asian fare is sure to leave you wanting for more — from dim sums, sushi to ramen soup bowls. The must-haves include Vegetarian Tempura with Crunchy Spinach, Spicy Chicken in Chilli Oil Dim Sums, Vegan Gluten-free Rice Bowl, and a Kylin Special Mix Platter for Desserts. Pair your meal with cocktails such as G&T Green, Chilli Coriander Martini, and Oriental Passion.
Image: Courtesy Kylin
And with Asian Glitch, a new cloud kitchen in Delhi, NCR joins the bandwagon. Located in Gurgaon, DLF Phase 4, Asian Glitch is here to serve some hot and spicy and traditional Tangra-style cuisine. Apart from Sichuan Chinese Tangra (Hakka) cuisine, they have a fine selection on the menu inspired by Japan, Korea, Tibet, Burma, Malaysia, and, of course, India. Most recommended dishes are Kolkata Chilli Chicken, Chicken Manchurian Gravy, Chilli Basil Fried Rice, Burnt Garlic Noodles, and Vegetarian in Black Bean Sauce. So if you’re feeling glum on a winter night, order some Hakka to beat the blues.
Image: Courtesy representational image/Shutterstock