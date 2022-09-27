The most happening food festival is in town, gear up for the taste of Delhi

Delhi is set to host a food festival, called Taste of Delhi, in Saket, and you all are invited! From food to music and more, check out the best of the city’s offerings in this three-day celebration from October 7 to 9. Here are all the details.

Delhiites love their food, and this is evident in the variety of flavours and cuisine available in the city. Be it delectable chole bhature that you can sample in every corner stall in the capital or the fanciest fine dining restaurants serving up international delicacies, the city has them all.

To celebrate the variety of offerings, Select CITYWALK Saket is set to play host to an interesting new food festival. Called Taste of Delhi, the festival, which will take place from October 7 to October 9, 2022, will feature the best of Delhi’s food offerings under one roof.

Taste of Delhi Food Festival set to happen in Delhi

The food festival is being organised by Just Delhiing, after successful editions of The Waffle Fest, The Chocolate Fest and The Pizza Fest. The theme for the festival is One City, Many Flavours, and revellers can indulge in some of the most flavourful bites under one roof. What’s more, the fest offers free entry, to draw in more visitors.

The festival will feature the best of food, beverages and music together under one roof. From typical Delhi eats to some of the finer options, there’s going to be a stall for all. What’s more, you can also get some fun, quirky (painted) tattoos to celebrate the spirit of the festivities!

Event details

What: Taste of Delhi Food Festival

Where: Select CITYWALK, Saket

When: October 7 to 9, 2022

Time: 11:00 am to 11:00 pm

Ticket Price: Entry free

Hero and Featured Image: Representative image, Courtesy of Praveen Gupta/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.