Make your Lohri at home special and order from these restaurants in Delhi

Dining out or hosting large gatherings might be out of cards this year, but do not fret as we bring you the list of some of Delhi’s best restaurants to order food for you to celebrate Lohri.

The time for winter festivals greeting us is here as we embark on the journey of 2022. Lohri is a popular winter festival celebrated mostly in the Indian subcontinent. The festival brings a jolly time for people huddled together around a bonfire with their families enjoying the chilly winter with a lot of steaming traditional winter food to share.

On the other hand, a lot of people also prefer to dine out at venues celebrating Lohri with their families and loved ones. And while this year, it might not be a good idea to dine out or host a large gathering, we do not want you to miss out on the festivities. Hence we bring you a list of some of the best restaurants in Delhi to order from this Lohri.

Best Restaurants In Delhi To Order From This Lohri

Made In Punjab

Apart from their amazing usual buffets for lunch and dinner, Made In Punjab excels when it comes to the seasonal goodness which is sarson ka saag and makki ki roti. Served hot and dripping with butter, this oldie is a must at any Lohri celebration.

Order online or call at +91 95990 08190

Moti Mahal

This iconic restaurant, located in Daryaganj has earned a name among Delhiites for its amazing butter chicken. But its tandoori spread has its fair share of fame as well. So take a pick from their menu and order yourself and your loved ones food that taste like fine- dining at an inexpensive price.

Order online or call on +91 90135 25539

Imli

Imly with their Lohri special delicacies at affordable rates makes sure that celebrations do not come with budget restraints. We recommend their amazing Sarso Ka Saag & Makki Ki Roti this Lohri.

Order online or call on +91 87438 74370

Punjab Grill

Step into the essence of Punjab, or wait, bring the Punjab home with Punjab Grill’s delectable menu filled with authentic Punjabi dishes. The restaurant has always been Delhites’ go-to place whenever they crave the taste of Punjabi given the restaurant’s consistent efforts to stay true to the authentic flavours.

P.S. They also have their Lohri special delicacies that you can order for your at-home celebrations.

Order here or call on 011 4157 2977

Ardor 29

With a modest 4.3 review on Zomato, Ardor 29 is fairly popular for its spread of mouth-watering multicuisine dishes. And also if the names for their special thalis like ‘Modi Ji 56 Inch Ki Thali’ or the ‘Bahubali Ki Thali’ doesn’t make you curious and want to try these for yourself I don’t know what will.

Order online or call on +91 98100 37437

Gulati

The fine-dining restaurant had a very humble journey, with it starting out as a modest little dhaba. Known for its delicious multicuisine spread from North Indian to Mughlai to Hyderabadi and Tandoori cuisine, Gulati also has achievements like the award of the “Best Butter Chicken” by Zomato, Burrp, Ht City eating out guide under its belt. So, how about finding out why by ordering from here this Lohri?

AnnaMaya

Dig your hands into their rich Saarso Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti this Lohri. And while at it also check out their amazing Masala Soya Chaap and Gulnaar Kofta. We assure you these winter dishes by AnnMaya will swoon your hearts and make you ask for more.

Order online or call on +91 85888 04222

Pind Balluchi

You will find a considerable number of Delhiites recommending this place to you. And understandably so, as their Dumm Aloo, Malaai Chaap and Dal Makhni are scrumptious and to die for.

This article was first published on Travel + Leisure India