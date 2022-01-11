MumbaiWinter: Don your chef whites and make these soulful recipes

Here’s an assortment of what we think is perfect for the #MumbaiWinter. From the iconic Pav bhaji to our beloved Chai, try your hands at these easy recipes to have a delicious winter!

Winter is here for the Mumbaikars and the craving for steamy delicious food might be kicking in a little too much than usual. So here’s an assortment of a few mouthwatering recipes that will bring out the inner Masterchef in you while also helping you beat the Mumbai winters.

8 recipes to help you through the #MumbaiWinter

Thukpa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Gupta | Food Blogger (@indianregionalcuisines)

Don’t a lot of us wish we could be sitting in a quaint noodle shop atop a Himalayan range and have this delicious Tibetan noodle soup? Well, we cannot get you there but certainly can bring you the recipe to make it at home yourself! And we promise that you will emerge victorious with a delicious bowl of thukpa by the end.

Cutting Chai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodis_world (@foodis_world)

Chai is the perfect beverage! You can try and change our minds. And there’s no better way to fight the Mumbai winters with a perfect cup of chai. So here’s a recipe for a delicious cup of chai to help you up and running.

Ragda pattice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dassana Amit (@dassanasvegrecipes)

This extremely popular Maharashtrian delicacy has all the right elements which make it perfect. The combination of crispy pattice with the varieties of tangy chutneys is just heavenly. And the toppings of sev with sweet pomegranates on top just adds to this amazing amalgamation of texture and taste.

Instant pot pav bhaji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meeta | Piping Pot Curry (@pipingpotcurry)

This iconic delicacy is a crowd favourite and rightfully so. The delectable combination of rich bhaji with buttery pav is a great snack for the winters but it can be a little overwhelming to make. However, here’s an easier recipe that lets you devour the same authentic pav bhaji with much lesser effort.

Bombil fry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE Park New Delhi (@theparknewdelhi)

A Maharashtrian staple, bombil fry is a scrumptious fried dish that even people who dislike the fishy smell of seafood may get behind. This crispy buttery protein dish is a great snack for the winter to share with your family and loved ones.

Chocolate walnut fudge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Terrace Kitchen (@theterracekitchen)

Do not worry! We are not forgetting the ones with a sweet tooth. Here’s a recipe of the Lonavala version of the regular fudge that you can enjoy anytime you crave something sweet and chocolatey.

Sheera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeepiKa (@_thatfoodiefriend_)

Known by a variety of names in different regions in India, a bowl of steaming sweet sheera or suji ka halwa will hit the spot in the #MumbaiWinters. Made with semolina, ghee, cardamom, and sugar, this sweet dish is usually loved by kids and adults alike.

Keema Pav

This dish of spicy minced cooked mutton accompanied by buttery pav is one of the most iconic street foods in Mumbai. But you don’t need to venture out in the streets in search of a plate of this rich delicacy as we bring you the perfect recipe to try your hands at home.

This story was first published on Travel + Leisure India.