Chicken tikka masala and other Indian dishes which are not really Indian

Chicken tikka masala is a dish that is often misconstrued to be created in India but the reality is that its origin happened in the United Kingdom! As surprising as this may be, the truth is that many desi dishes didn’t originate in India but were first created somewhere else completely. Here are some of the most delicious and classic Indian dishes that weren’t created in India.

Ranked as the fifth-best cuisine in the world, there is no doubt that Indian cuisine has some of the most lip-smacking and mouth-watering delicacies. The ranking is based on an audience poll where people voted for ingredients, dishes and beverages, according to Taste Atlas. Indian cuisine is special and what makes it so special is that it is inclusive and diverse. Indian cuisine is a reflection of India’s history, geography and culture. Southern India is surrounded by the ocean, leading it to have a lot of seafood options as a part of south Indian cuisine. Goa’s cuisine has a lot of influence from Portuguese cuisine as it was once colonised by Portugals. Tomato, an ingredient that is always found in dals, curries, and sabzis was not initially grown in India. Indian cuisine is extremely diverse and not to forget delicious!

Street food snacks like momos and shawarma have now become an essential part of Delhi’s local food culture, however are often mistaken to be Indian. The truth is momos hail from Nepal and shawarma is Middle Eastern. Maggi, a two-minute noodle that has been most Indians’ comfort food and their go-to quick snack, was not made in India but was created in Switzerland. The reality is that there are many dishes that people believe are from India but are not! Classic dishes like chicken tikka masala, samosa and jalebi did not originate in India either but are an integral part of Indian cuisine!

Here are 5 popular desi dishes that didn’t originate in India:

Chicken Tikka Masala

Spicy, tandoor-cooked chunks of juicy chicken bathed in a creamy, tangy and sweet sauce is what makes chicken tikka masala a lip-smacking delicacy. Chicken tikka masala is a big part of the British food culture, making it a popular choice for take-out or dining in the United Kingdom.

However, the chicken tikka masala is arguably the most confusing dish to categorise! Many people simply assume that chicken tikka masala is an India-origin curry, but its birth and origin are highly debated. A fusion dish between chicken tikka and butter chicken, the elements of chicken tikka masala are inherently Indian, but many journalists credit the birth of the dish to England.

Ali Ahmed Aslam, the man who is often lauded for creating chicken tikka masala, recently passed away in Glasglow at the age of 77. Mr Aslam immigrated to Scotland from Pakistan as a teenager and eventually opened the restaurant Shish Mahal in Glasglow in 1964. According to the Aslam family, chicken tikka masala was a dish curated for a local bus driver who came for dinner. The man found the chicken tikka too spicy and too dry and wished for something sweeter and saucier instead. Mr Aslam dunked the chicken tikka in a creamy tomato sauce and gave birth to the legendary chicken tikka masala!

Samosa

Deep-fried and crispy pastry stuffed with a spicy potato filling, the samosa is an important part of Indian street food. Often synonymous with tea, the samosa is the go-to evening snack for many. However, it may come as a shocking surprise that samosas were not first created in the Indian sub-continent. The origin of samosas goes as far as the ancient empires of the Middle East.

There is no definite date as to when the first samosa was prepared, but the very first time it was mentioned in literature by a Persian historian in the 11th century. The Persian text referred to samosa as “sanbosag”. The historian described it as a dainty delicacy that is served as a snack. He mentioned that the pastry was filled with minced meats, nuts and dried fruit and then fried. Brought to India through central Asia, Samosa has many variations existing in South Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia and East Africa.

Once it reached India, the samosa adapted to the flavours and taste preferences of Indians. However, even different parts of the country have different variations of samosas. While it is the potato-stuffed samosa that is most popular, different Indian communities enjoy mutton samosa and onion samosa.

Tea

A kadak cup of chai is what many Indians drink first thing in the morning! You can find a hawker on the street selling tea at every nook and cranny of India. Tea is extremely essential to Indian tradition and culture – the first thing offered to a guest is tea, most heated debates happen over tea, and people bond over tea. The chai may just be considered as the most Indian beverage, however, it is not even from the country!

Tea was introduced by the Britishers to India during the British Raj in the 19th century. To overcome the monopoly of Chinese tea production, plantations were started in India and that’s how tea came to the country. Using Chinese seeds and Chinese cultivating techniques, the tea industry was launched in India to any European who wished to cultivate for export. Earlier, it was a drink for the elite, consumed mostly by the elite of Indian society under the British Raj – Europeans or Anglicised Indians. Eventually, tea was experimented with by local vendors and prepared with milk and sugar and popularised as a beverage for the masses.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun is an extremely popular dessert in India! Also categorised as a mithai, gulab jamun is thoroughly enjoyed during Indian festivals like Diwali, and Holi or major celebrations like weddings. Indians have been enjoying the gulab jamun for hundreds of years. Yet, gulab jamun was not created in India.

Hailing from Persia, gulab jamun has its roots in an Arabic dessert called Luqmat-Al-Qadi which loosely translates to “judge’s morsel”. The history of gulab jamun goes back to the 13th century. Gulab Jamun is called Lokma in the Middle East and is a popular dessert within the region! Lokma has been referred to in many popular folklores like One Thousand and One Nights. Even Ibn Battuta has written about it as Luqaymat al-Qadi during his travels in the 14th century. The invasion of Mughal emperors in India brought the dessert here and eventually it came to be known as gulab jamun. Lokma and gulab jamun, both are described as deep-fried balls soaked in honey, rose water and cinnamon.

Jalebi

Jalebi is yet another classic desi dessert that was not originated in India. Sounds unbelievable, but it is true! The Jalebi comes from a Middle Eastern delicacy called zalabiya. This was considered a festive treat in the 13th century, especially during Ramadan. Zalabiya was first mentioned by the writer Muhammad bin Hasan al-Baghdadi in his cookbook Kitab al-Tabeekh. Turkish and Persian traders who came to India in medieval times introduced zalabiya to Indian cooking and eventually became an integral part of the cuisine. Zalabiya was Indianised and adapted to Jalebi as we know it today.

Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy of Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia