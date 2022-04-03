10 cafes in India you should visit for the most sinful cheesecakes

From the creamy, Basque burnt social-media sensation to the fruity, classic blueberry creation, there are scores of cheesecakes that shine on the dessert menus of cafes across India. We’ve curated a list of a few that are a must-try.

A classic dessert, the cheesecake found true appreciation in pop culture when Chandler and Monica in Friends decided to ravenously dig into one on the floor of their New York apartment. True to this, the indulgent, creamy sweet treat features right at the top of most lists of guilty pleasures. And, when dressed with the right ingredients, it fits right into every occasion, whether a birthday party, sleepover, or wedding.

If you enjoy this decadent dessert, you’ve got the Greeks to thank. The first-ever cheesecake was believed to have been created by ancient Greeks in the fifth century BC and consisted of fresh cheese, pounded smooth with flour and honey and cooked on an earthenware griddle. Today, a cheesecake could be served raw, baked with eggs, deconstructed, buried under a mountain of whipped cream, or topped with microgreens. And the only way to know which comes out on top is to sample them all. All you have to know is where to look for some. If you’re game for a sugar rush, head on over to these cafes in India that serve drool-worthy cheesecakes.

A guide to cafes in India that serve the most decadent cheesecakes