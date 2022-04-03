10 cafes in India you should visit for the most sinful cheesecakes

From the creamy, Basque burnt social-media sensation to the fruity, classic blueberry creation, there are scores of cheesecakes that shine on the dessert menus of cafes across India. We’ve curated a list of a few that are a must-try.
A classic dessert, the cheesecake found true appreciation in pop culture when Chandler and Monica in Friends decided to ravenously dig into one on the floor of their New York apartment. True to this, the indulgent, creamy sweet treat features right at the top of most lists of guilty pleasures. And, when dressed with the right ingredients, it fits right into every occasion, whether a birthday party, sleepover, or wedding.
If you enjoy this decadent dessert, you’ve got the Greeks to thank. The first-ever cheesecake was believed to have been created by ancient Greeks in the fifth century BC and consisted of fresh cheese, pounded smooth with flour and honey and cooked on an earthenware griddle. Today, a cheesecake could be served raw, baked with eggs, deconstructed, buried under a mountain of whipped cream, or topped with microgreens. And the only way to know which comes out on top is to sample them all. All you have to know is where to look for some. If you’re game for a sugar rush, head on over to these cafes in India that serve drool-worthy cheesecakes.
A guide to cafes in India that serve the most decadent cheesecakes
A local go-to for coffee and desserts, Big Chill Cafe is a lively space that specialises in baked goodies, savoury and sweet. At the top of their most popular menu are the cheesecakes in flavours like chocolate hazelnut, Nutella, Oreo mousse, red velvet, and chocolate caramel. In particular, their velvety lemon and blueberry cheesecake with imported cream cheese and refreshing blueberry topping is a bestseller. Other popular desserts include the Irish tiramisu, Mississippi mud pie, and chocolate ganache.
Image: Courtesy Big Chill Cafe
An authentic spot to sample all things Japanese, Harajuku Tokyo Cafe’s most recommended dishes include whiskey cake, gyozas, katsu curries, yakitori, and karaage. That said, their most unique offering, apart from the fluffy Japanese pancakes, is their Japanese cotton cheesecake. This pillowy, fluffy and jiggly cheesecake shot to social media fame a while ago and continues to be one of the most sought-after desserts around the world. These are stamped live and come in two flavours, regular and chocolate and are a must-try.
Image: Courtesy @komalchawlaofficial/Instagram
As the name suggests, this is a gourmet cafe that specialises in cheesecakes. The promise of quality ingredients and pretty presentation has made it a favourite amongst locals, and the popular options of cheesecakes include flavours like salted caramel, blueberry, red velvet, Belgium chocolate, and New York-style cheesecakes. The Biscoff cheesecake here is a bestseller. You could choose to have your share in a jar or by the slice.
Image: Courtesy Cheesecake and Co
This picturesque, quaint spot is known for freshly-baked croissants, bread loaves, cupcakes, and more. They also have the most indulgent afternoon tea. Popular on the menu are the scones, cheese crepe, red velvet cakes, eggs benedict, and rose tea. That said, their signature New York-style cheesecake comes highly recommended as well. Another delicious option is their apple crumble cheesecake. The portions are generous, so be sure to leave room for dessert.
Image: Courtesy Elma’s Bakery and Kitchen
This patisserie has served indulgent desserts to Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The most popular features on the menu are the gateaux, macarons, strawberry hazelnut cake, and tiramisu. Their indulgent and creamy cheesecakes are highly recommended as well. With summer having arrived, go for the seasonal mango biscoff cheesecake. The Lotus biscoff cheesecake comes with a biscoff base and is topped with a biscoff spread. For a fruity addition that’s not mango, try the strawberry biscoff cheesecake.
Image: Courtesy Deliciae
Another spot that’s popular amongst celebrities, Bastian’s comfort food menu has something for everyone. Their most recommended menu features are varied, ranging from breakfast tacos to butter-poached lobster. Besides their pull-me cakes, their cheesecakes are the stars of the dessert menu, with an extensive set of options. Flavours include Basque bunt, lotus cheesecake with lotus glaze and crumbs, Irish coffee with espresso crumbs and Irish cream, banoffee, creme brulee, and smores. Vegans and those on a keto diet also have delicious cheesecakes to sample.
Image: Courtesy Bastian
A quaint cafe that offers artisanal desserts and coffee. The most popular menu items at Chantilly are the gooey chocolate brownie, rose double chocolate cake, chocolate cookies, and hot chocolate. The cheesecake selection is extensive and highly recommended. It includes flavours like Nutella, Lotus Biscoff, double chocolate, double chocolate Oreo, and peanut butter chocolate. There’s also a classic cheesecake on offer.
Image: Courtesy Chantilly
This elegant space in the heart of the city offers sustainable, innovative fare reminiscent of the US’s East Village food culture. The menu’s most recommended features are the crab bisque, shrimp tempura, flatbreads, salted caramel ice cream, and gnocchi. The cocktails here, made with organic ingredients, are also popular. On their dessert menu is a sinful caramelised white chocolate cheesecake made with cocoa nib tuile, cherry, granola, cherry sorbet, and brown butter. The sweet treat is near addictive and a must-try.
Image: Courtesy Toast and Tonic
One of the most beloved cafes in the city, Glen’s has a distinct old-world charm, both in its brick-wall ambience and menu. The latter features wood-fired pizzas, old school pastas, and quiches. Their red velvet cupcakes and caramel tart sell like hotcakes. Walk up to the display at the front of the cafe, and you’re bound to be drawn to the cheesecakes in flavours like Belgium chocolate, blueberry, carrot cream, chocolate ganache, cold-set mango, caramel and more. Leave room for a few after a meal here.
Image: Courtesy Glen’s Bakehouse
Run by the Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts, this cafe serves French-style patisserie as well as pastas, salads, coffee, juices, and more. Their croissants, yoghurt power bowls, cinnamon rolls, macarons, quiches, and pain au chocolat are some of the best in the city. Their blueberry tahini cheesecake and hazelnut and raspberry caramel cheesecake are indulgent, delicate, and a sight to behold.
Image: Courtesy Lavonne Cafe
Feature image: Courtesy Federica Gioia/Pexels; Hero image: Courtesy Pixabay/Pexels