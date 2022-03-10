Dig into the goodness of caramel with Lotus Biscoff desserts at these outlets in India

Delicate and deliciously caramelly Lotus Biscoff has dethroned the likes of Nutella and Oreo in the pantries of pastry chefs across the country. The crumbly texture of the cookies, when combined with the rich, sweet flavour of Biscoff-flavoured spread, makes for an indulgent addition to beverages and baked treats. From delicate kunafa to rich tiramisu, we round up a list of must-try Lotus Biscoff desserts in India.

Walk into a patisserie in India, and chances are you’ll find an inviting, decadent Lotus Biscoff dessert sitting pretty in the display. This shortbread cookie has a deep caramel flavour with hints of spice and is Belgium’s gift to the world. Traditionally eaten alongside coffee, Biscoff’s claim to fame was its role as a luxurious airline snack.

In early 2020, USA-based Delta Airlines received a flurry of complaints when it decided to switch Biscoff, which it had been serving since the 80s, with Oreo thins. And two days after a food editor wrote, “You can take my legroom, but you can never have my Biscoffs,” the snack was back on board.

Since then, the treat has made its mark across the globe, featuring in all things snack- and slurp-worthy. Many bakers began replacing the traditional Graham Crackers and chocolate with the ingredient, experimenting with it in ice creams, cakes, mousse, and even macarons. Today, it floods the Instagram feeds of baking enthusiasts and professional kitchens alike, solidifying its place in menus of culinary establishments across the country. Needless to say, the Biscoff hype is here to stay. And if you love its buttery, caramel flavour, we’ve curated a list of the best Lotus Biscoff desserts in India that are unmissable.

These 15 spots serve up the most delicious Lotus Biscoff desserts