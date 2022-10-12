8 easy dinner recipes to make for the entire family

If you are lucky enough to stay with your family, you know that dinner is the most important meal of the day. Here are some easy dinner recipes which you can try for your family.

Whether you are staying with your family or friends, dinner is the one time when you all sit together over one meal and spend time together. Even though dinner is such a special time, the biggest issue we face on a daily basis is deciding what to make for dinner. What’s something that everyone likes to eat and that’s also easy to make? Figuring in on a menu is almost impossible, but worry not, we’ve got you covered. These dinner recipes are easy, and delicious and will get your family together.

Easy dinner recipes for family

Chole tikka masala

Indian households and their love for chole or chickpeas is not new. It is loaded with proteins, easy to make and vegan. So, this dinner recipe is perfect for vegetarian households, and even non-vegetarian ones if you are looking for a break from meat, without compromising on protein.

Spiced potatoes and chickpeas

Another vegetarian dinner recipe, this one features the all-time favourite vegetable, potato. Potato is something that goes with everything and fits in everywhere. Topped with chickpeas and seasoned with spices, this spicy dish is perfect to go with rotis and naans.

Pasta with salmon and peas

This one’s for the fancy dinner nights, when the family craves something different from regular dal chawal. Rich in fibre and omega-3, this dinner recipe gets ready in less than 20 minutes and is a great meal for the entire family.

One pan piri piri chicken

Who doesn’t love a one-pan dish? It’s when you cook everything in literally just one pan, saving you not just time and energy, but also on utensils that you have to wash afterwards. You can either use pieces of chicken or whole chicken for this dinner recipe, depending on the size of your family.

Baked chicken drumsticks

What’s healthier than chicken drumsticks? Baked drumsticks. If you want to cook healthy recipes that are not boring, this can be a great option. You can use any seasoning for this, something that you like the most.

Masala egg curry

This versatile curry goes with both rice and roti, so you don’t need to worry about that. It is rich in spices, protein and the best part? It’s easy to make. Egg curry is a staple dish in most Indian households. So, if you are worried about what to make for dinner, go for this classic.

Spiced lentil soup

Works as a great appetiser or even a light dinner when your family is craving something light. Low in fat and high in protein, this dinner recipe is loaded with veggies and herbs, making it a great healthy choice.

Mushroom mac n cheese

For those days when you want to meal prep ahead of time, this is a great dish to make and freeze for days. All you need to do is heat up and serve hot! Give your classic man n cheese a wild twist with this dinner recipe.

