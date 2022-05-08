Discover Korean culture the delicious way at these 9 restaurants in Delhi

If you’ve had bibimbap or bulgogi on the brain all week, the capital city is the place to be. Several restaurants in Delhi offer authentic Korean delicacies steeped in history and flavoured by fresh ingredients. We list out the best to hit up this weekend.

Korean cuisine is known to be harmonious, with each bite offering the perfect balance of textures, colours, and flavours. It also fuses traditional techniques that date back to 800 BCE with fresh produce and modern sensibilities. The payoff? A delectable spread with hearty noodles, spicy soups, crunchy side dishes, and more.

Although Korean food’s pop culture stardom could be attributed to the Hallyu boom across the globe, culinary experts and foodies alike have been raving about the complex flavours of kimbap and kimchi jjigae for decades now. And whether you’ve always had an adventurous palate or have only sought out Korean fried chicken after watching a K-drama, there’s no denying that the flavour bomb these gastronomical creations offer is unlike any other.

So, if you’ve got a hankering for something other than the usual sushi or ramen at your neighbourhood pan-Asian spot, we’re willing to bet our metal chopsticks that Korean food at these restaurants in Delhi will delight you.

Savour delectable delicacies at these Korean restaurants in Delhi