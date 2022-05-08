facebook
Discover Korean culture the delicious way at these 9 restaurants in Delhi
08 May 2022

Eshita Srinivas
If you’ve had bibimbap or bulgogi on the brain all week, the capital city is the place to be. Several restaurants in Delhi offer authentic Korean delicacies steeped in history and flavoured by fresh ingredients. We list out the best to hit up this weekend.

Korean cuisine is known to be harmonious, with each bite offering the perfect balance of textures, colours, and flavours. It also fuses traditional techniques that date back to 800 BCE with fresh produce and modern sensibilities. The payoff? A delectable spread with hearty noodles, spicy soups, crunchy side dishes, and more.

Although Korean food’s pop culture stardom could be attributed to the Hallyu boom across the globe, culinary experts and foodies alike have been raving about the complex flavours of kimbap and kimchi jjigae for decades now. And whether you’ve always had an adventurous palate or have only sought out Korean fried chicken after watching a K-drama, there’s no denying that the flavour bomb these gastronomical creations offer is unlike any other.

So, if you’ve got a hankering for something other than the usual sushi or ramen at your neighbourhood pan-Asian spot, we’re willing to bet our metal chopsticks that Korean food at these restaurants in Delhi will delight you.

Savour delectable delicacies at these Korean restaurants in Delhi

Jump To / Table of Contents

Hahn's Kitchen

1 /9

Hahn's Kitchen

This spot houses a menu that stands by the ying-yang principle of Korean cuisine and incorporates popular ingredients like vegetables, chicken, rice, and pork in every creation. Naturally, you can’t get more authentic than this restaurant. Recommended here are the bibimbap, chicken galbi, bulgogi, japchae, and seafood creations.

There are also eclectic mocktails like Gangnam crush and Korean blush to sample. This is one of the few spots in the city that offer Korean breakfast fares like yachae juk and the K-drama popular hangover delicacy kongnamul haejangguk. The summer months also call for a bite of their refreshing milk bingsu with red beans.

Image: Courtesy Hahn’s Kitchen

Address
One Horizon Centre, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
Phone
+91 12440 85334
Visit now
Busan Korean Restaurant

2 /9

Busan Korean Restaurant

Floor seats, large windows, and bamboo decor make this spot a perfect alternative to your usual brunch hangout. However, it’s the menu that will make you stay. On offer are a range of noodles, pancakes, stews, kimbaps and more, with the most recommended being ramen, ganja deon, kimchi deon, tteokbokki, bulgogi, and smoked pork. Each of these is served with a host of side dishes like bean sprouts, pickled radish, and kimchi. Besides this, the restaurant also imports sodas and soy milk that you could savour.

Image: Courtesy Busan Korean Restaurant

Address
9B, Ground Floor, Block 10, New Aruna Nagar, Majnu ka Tila, New Delhi
Phone
+91 95608 16905
Visit now
Gung The Palace

3 /9

Gung The Palace

Three outlets marked by floor seating, wooden interiors, elaborate murals, and room dividers — the experience of dining at this restaurant is akin to that of establishments in Seoul. The Korean barbecue here is quite popular and the menu offers delicacies like tteokbokki, samgyetang, wang galbi, samgyeopsal, dak bulgogi, yukgaejang, and more. Those on a plant-based diet can savour creations off of their vegetarian offerings, which include a range of pancakes and stews as well as kimchi fried rice, kimbap, jajangmyeon, and japchae.

Image: Courtesy Gung The Palace

Address
D-1/B, Near Ashirwad Complex, Green Park, New Delhi
Phone
+91 98712 95093
Visit now
Seoul Restaurant

4 /9

Seoul Restaurant

For those with an experimentative palate, this restaurant offers delicacies with pork intestines and feet. A host of ingredients unique to the cuisine as well as unusual cuts of meat are given here. Besides this, the cosy space also features classics like bibimbap, kimbap, kimchi jjigae, mandu guk as well as other stews and rice creations. To complement your meal, they offer popular Korean beverages, including ginseng tea, strong soju, and hard-to-find makgeolli (rice wine).

Image: Courtesy Seoul Restaurant 

Address
3rd Floor, Ansal Plaza Mall, C Block, Near Siri Fort, Khel Gaon Marg, New Delhi
Phone
+91 81302 53966
Visit now
Kori's

5 /9

Kori's

An Instagrammable cafe that’s known to serve up delicious snacks straight out of a K-drama, Kori’s is the perfect spot to head to if you’ve just ventured into the world of Korean food. Savour their kimbap, especially the house special pork and crab meat creation or bite into a range of dumplings with their mandu basket while here. You could also try the egg rolls, corn dogs, pancakes, stews, and noodles. Their make-your-own tteokbokki and pre-set “thalis” come highly recommended as well. Don’t forget to dig into a crispy, soft, gooey hotteok to end your meal on a sweet note.

Image: Courtesy Kori’s 

Address
M-57, 1st Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1 (GK 1), New Delhi
Phone
+91 84477 89301
Visit now
Dalgrak

6 /9

Dalgrak

This spot has a minimalistic, low-key decor. However, the extensive menu is anything but. Offering everything from bibimbap to fried chicken, the food here is reminiscent of Korean canteen food served in schools and offices, albeit spruced up. Savour the kimchi jeon, japchae, hamburger steak, seafood ramen, or stews. The desserts are the stuff of every sweet tooth’s dreams with options like hotteok and waffles. The refreshing icy bingsu with mangoes, red bean, or chocolate comes highly recommended. Stars of the beverage menu are a traditional Korean jujube tea as well as violet sweet potato latte.

Image: Courtesy Dalgrak 

Address
A25, Korean Culture Centre, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi
Phone
+91 11796 48908
Visit now
Mr K Ramyun Cafe

7 /9

Mr K Ramyun Cafe

The new kid on the block, this cafe is the first exclusive ramyeon spot in the country. On the limited menu are options like spicy shin and classic soon ramyeons made to perfection with a host of add-ons like egg and shrimp. They also offer delicious chicken dumplings and egg kimbap. Wash this down with a tall cold glass of Korean mixed coffee and grab a citrus and ginger cookie for dessert.

Image: Courtesy Mr K Ramyun Cafe 

Address
Ground Floor, Community Center, Yusuf Sarai Near Green Park Metro Station Gate.2, New Delhi
Phone
+91 81302 78090
Visit now
Dongne The Town

8 /9

Dongne The Town

Walk in for delicious Korean food here and walk out with pretty nails and a full stomach! This restaurant’s menu features a range of hot and cold noodles as well as kimbap, rice and soy tteokbokki, kimchi fried rice, egg rolls, hot dog, and more. The bibimbap here comes highly recommended. There’s also a range of Korean teas on the menu to savour, each with its own set of health benefits.

Image: Courtesy Dongne The Town 

Address
77B, Humayunpur, Safdarjung Enclave, Safdarjung, New Delhi
Phone
+91 99584 41204
Visit now
Gangnam Korean Restaurant

9 /9

Gangnam Korean Restaurant

Another popular Korean food spot in Majnu-ka-tila, Gangnam offers grilled chicken wings, potato pancake, pork cutlets, soy-marinated beef, pork belly with kimchi, and more. They’ve an extensive soup and stews menu with options like miyeokguk, sundubu jjigae, galbi tang and more. There’s also a large menu for hot pot, barbecue, and noodles, off which the bulgogi and jajangmyeon come recommended. The ramen, kimchi, and sticky rice served here are worth writing home about.

Image: Courtesy Gangnam Korean Restaurant

Address
1st Floor, Tara House, New Aruna Colony, Majnu ka Tila, New Delhi
Phone
+91 95609 79131
Visit now
Eshita Srinivas
Eshita spends her days writing, rewriting, and thinking of things to write about. In the little time she has left, she daydreams about going on a solo trip across Asia.
