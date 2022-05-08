Discover Korean culture the delicious way at these 9 restaurants in Delhi

If you’ve had bibimbap or bulgogi on the brain all week, the capital city is the place to be. Several restaurants in Delhi offer authentic Korean delicacies steeped in history and flavoured by fresh ingredients. We list out the best to hit up this weekend.
Korean cuisine is known to be harmonious, with each bite offering the perfect balance of textures, colours, and flavours. It also fuses traditional techniques that date back to 800 BCE with fresh produce and modern sensibilities. The payoff? A delectable spread with hearty noodles, spicy soups, crunchy side dishes, and more.
Although Korean food’s pop culture stardom could be attributed to the Hallyu boom across the globe, culinary experts and foodies alike have been raving about the complex flavours of kimbap and kimchi jjigae for decades now. And whether you’ve always had an adventurous palate or have only sought out Korean fried chicken after watching a K-drama, there’s no denying that the flavour bomb these gastronomical creations offer is unlike any other.
So, if you’ve got a hankering for something other than the usual sushi or ramen at your neighbourhood pan-Asian spot, we’re willing to bet our metal chopsticks that Korean food at these restaurants in Delhi will delight you.
Savour delectable delicacies at these Korean restaurants in Delhi
This spot houses a menu that stands by the ying-yang principle of Korean cuisine and incorporates popular ingredients like vegetables, chicken, rice, and pork in every creation. Naturally, you can’t get more authentic than this restaurant. Recommended here are the bibimbap, chicken galbi, bulgogi, japchae, and seafood creations.
There are also eclectic mocktails like Gangnam crush and Korean blush to sample. This is one of the few spots in the city that offer Korean breakfast fares like yachae juk and the K-drama popular hangover delicacy kongnamul haejangguk. The summer months also call for a bite of their refreshing milk bingsu with red beans.
Image: Courtesy Hahn’s Kitchen
Floor seats, large windows, and bamboo decor make this spot a perfect alternative to your usual brunch hangout. However, it’s the menu that will make you stay. On offer are a range of noodles, pancakes, stews, kimbaps and more, with the most recommended being ramen, ganja deon, kimchi deon, tteokbokki, bulgogi, and smoked pork. Each of these is served with a host of side dishes like bean sprouts, pickled radish, and kimchi. Besides this, the restaurant also imports sodas and soy milk that you could savour.
Image: Courtesy Busan Korean Restaurant
Three outlets marked by floor seating, wooden interiors, elaborate murals, and room dividers — the experience of dining at this restaurant is akin to that of establishments in Seoul. The Korean barbecue here is quite popular and the menu offers delicacies like tteokbokki, samgyetang, wang galbi, samgyeopsal, dak bulgogi, yukgaejang, and more. Those on a plant-based diet can savour creations off of their vegetarian offerings, which include a range of pancakes and stews as well as kimchi fried rice, kimbap, jajangmyeon, and japchae.
Image: Courtesy Gung The Palace
For those with an experimentative palate, this restaurant offers delicacies with pork intestines and feet. A host of ingredients unique to the cuisine as well as unusual cuts of meat are given here. Besides this, the cosy space also features classics like bibimbap, kimbap, kimchi jjigae, mandu guk as well as other stews and rice creations. To complement your meal, they offer popular Korean beverages, including ginseng tea, strong soju, and hard-to-find makgeolli (rice wine).
Image: Courtesy Seoul Restaurant
An Instagrammable cafe that’s known to serve up delicious snacks straight out of a K-drama, Kori’s is the perfect spot to head to if you’ve just ventured into the world of Korean food. Savour their kimbap, especially the house special pork and crab meat creation or bite into a range of dumplings with their mandu basket while here. You could also try the egg rolls, corn dogs, pancakes, stews, and noodles. Their make-your-own tteokbokki and pre-set “thalis” come highly recommended as well. Don’t forget to dig into a crispy, soft, gooey hotteok to end your meal on a sweet note.
Image: Courtesy Kori’s
This spot has a minimalistic, low-key decor. However, the extensive menu is anything but. Offering everything from bibimbap to fried chicken, the food here is reminiscent of Korean canteen food served in schools and offices, albeit spruced up. Savour the kimchi jeon, japchae, hamburger steak, seafood ramen, or stews. The desserts are the stuff of every sweet tooth’s dreams with options like hotteok and waffles. The refreshing icy bingsu with mangoes, red bean, or chocolate comes highly recommended. Stars of the beverage menu are a traditional Korean jujube tea as well as violet sweet potato latte.
Image: Courtesy Dalgrak
The new kid on the block, this cafe is the first exclusive ramyeon spot in the country. On the limited menu are options like spicy shin and classic soon ramyeons made to perfection with a host of add-ons like egg and shrimp. They also offer delicious chicken dumplings and egg kimbap. Wash this down with a tall cold glass of Korean mixed coffee and grab a citrus and ginger cookie for dessert.
Image: Courtesy Mr K Ramyun Cafe
Walk in for delicious Korean food here and walk out with pretty nails and a full stomach! This restaurant’s menu features a range of hot and cold noodles as well as kimbap, rice and soy tteokbokki, kimchi fried rice, egg rolls, hot dog, and more. The bibimbap here comes highly recommended. There’s also a range of Korean teas on the menu to savour, each with its own set of health benefits.
Image: Courtesy Dongne The Town
Another popular Korean food spot in Majnu-ka-tila, Gangnam offers grilled chicken wings, potato pancake, pork cutlets, soy-marinated beef, pork belly with kimchi, and more. They’ve an extensive soup and stews menu with options like miyeokguk, sundubu jjigae, galbi tang and more. There’s also a large menu for hot pot, barbecue, and noodles, off which the bulgogi and jajangmyeon come recommended. The ramen, kimchi, and sticky rice served here are worth writing home about.
Image: Courtesy Gangnam Korean Restaurant