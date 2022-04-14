Easter brunches, staycations and deals to check out this weekend

Easter is around the corner, and hotels and restaurants are bringing in the festivities with their Easter special brunches and staycations. We’ve curated a guide for you so that you don’t need to look any further!

Easter brunches for a gastronomic experience

Four Seasons, Bengaluru

Indulge in a scrumptious Easter meal with your family and make it a joyful holiday at Four Seasons Hotel, Bengaluru. Indulge in a brunch, enjoy delectable goodies or relish a delightful afternoon tea.

The Easter Sunday Brunch has live music and an array of mouthwatering dishes. Choose from a range of antipasti, cheeses of the world, fresh salads, and international and Indian mains, finished with a slew of delectable desserts that include Easter-themed sweet treats like hot cross buns, babka, Easter nest torte, chocolate hazelnut Easter egg, and the cutest Hippity Hop Bunny Cake.

Guests can also indulge in Easter-themed goodies as they sip on some tea or coffee, or opt for the easter Goodies on sale, which include a delectable range of pastries, macarons, eggs, carrot cake, hot cross buns, and more.

Easter Brunch

Where: CUR8

When: April 17, 2021

Time: 12:30 pm onwards

Price: INR 3,363 all-inclusive (non-alcoholic package), INR 5,463 all-inclusive (alcoholic package)

Call: +91 76191 46004 (for reservations)

Easter-Themed Afternoon Tea

Where: The Lobby Lounge

When: April 11 to 17, 2022

Time: 3:00pm to 5:30 pm

Price: INR 1,250 + taxes per person (inclusive of a selection of tea and coffee)

Afternoon Tea available only on prior reservation.

Easter Goodies on Retail

Prices start at INR 450 + taxes

Orders are to be made 24 hours in advance. For more details, call +91 76191 46004

Fox In The Field, Bengaluru

This easter, enjoy a gastronomic spread with your friends and family at Fox In The Field. The four-floor microbrewery has curated an elaborate Easter brunch menu, which includes delights such as malted maple waffles and bananas foster, herb-crusted prime ribs and traditional Easter favourites such as hot cross buns, chocolate eggs, roasted lamb, slow-roasted pork chops, scalloped potatoes, deviled eggs, and more.

When: April 17, 2022

Time: 12:00 pm to 3:30 pm

Price: INR 1,050/-++ (for adults), INR 500/- ++ (for children above 5 years)

Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru

Celebrate Easter with one of the special brunches at Limelight, Hotel Royal Orchid. The menu will take you through a classic Easter experience, complete with hot cross buns, spinach and nuts stuffed roast leg of lamb, coriander maple glazed carrot, peanut butter and candy egg blondies, easter eggs, pudding and pies, pear upside-down cake, and more. Thirst quenchers and a chocolate fountain with dipping treats such as strawberries, marshmallows, crackers and more will round off the experience!

When: April 17, 2022

Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Price: INR 1,600/- onwards

Call: +91 99029 54007/ +91 78998 08011 (for reservations)

Chowman, Bengaluru

Indulge in a non-traditional Easter menu at Chowman, Bengaluru. The special menu includes Chinese delicacies such as pan-fried chilli tofu/paneer, roaster chill pork, char sui lamb, chilli garlic noodles veg, chilli wine fish, lamb in Hunan sauce, sliced pork in cashew nuts and dry chillies, and more.

Price: INR 1,149/- ++ (vegetarian); 1,599/- ++ (non-vegetarian)

Call: 1800 890 2150(helpline number, toll free)

Available for home delivery and takeaways only, order via the Chowman app, Swiggy or Zomato

Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Bengaluru and Chennai

Celebrate Easter at Kappa Chakka Kandhari, with a meal that’s reminiscent of God’s Own Country. The Easter Sunday Brunch comprises a specially curated, set menu that includes a selection of appetisers, non-vegetarian mains with accompanying staples, a chilled soft beverage and dessert, all served right at your table. From Quail Egg Roast and crumb-fried Chicken Cutlet to Bread and Chicken Roast, Idiappam and Prawn Moilee, Kallappam and Erachi Curry – this promises to be a truly, unforgettable meal.

Where: Kappa Chakka Kandhari (Bengaluru & Chennai)

When: April 17, 2022

Time: 10:30 am to 3:30 pm

Price: INR 999/- plus taxes per head

Call: +91 98585 91010 (Chennai) or +91 63646 71010

DoubleTree by Hilton Goa-Panaji

There’s nothing like indulging in an extensive and scrumptious brunch to celebrate Easter Sunday. And Comida, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa-Panaji’s all-day dining outlet, is cooking up a storm for you! Indulge in speciality dishes such as beetroot cured egg with salmon mousse, egg souffle, cloud eggs, devils egg, honey roasted ham leg along with an extensive dessert section, including delicious preparations such as bunny carrot cake, Easter hazy torte, nest cake, bunny cupcakes. There’s also an easter egg hunt for the little ones!

Where: Comida, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa-Panaji

When: April 17, 2022

Time: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Price: INR 1,500 plus taxes per guest (non-alcoholic), and INR 2,500 plus taxes per guest (alcoholic)

Special offer for ladies: Non-alcoholic brunch for INR 999 plus taxes and a spa voucher of 20 per cent discount on any full body massage service of 60 minutes or 90 minutes

Call: +91 96079 75314 (for reservations)

Easter staycations for the perfect celebration

Easter at Soneva Resorts, Maldives

This April, Soneva’s award-winning Maldives resorts have planned an unforgettable Easter programme to delight guests of all ages. Spend sun-soaked days at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, with rare experiences, dinners with world-renowned chefs, and more.

Both properties will be hosting an island-wide Easter egg hunt, with prizes for whoever finds the most eggs. What’s more, both the properties are set to host culinary residencies from two international chefs. From the world of sports, champions such as former world number 1 tennis doubles player, Jonas Björkman, former world number 2 singles player, Agnieszka Radwanska and James Haskell, one of the UK’s best-known rugby players, will host workshops at the properties.

You can also observe the constellations with astronomer and science communicator Lars Lindberg Christian. Soneva Soul will welcome wellness experts to take you on a personalised healing journey. All this and more is lined up at the Soneva properties in the Maldives.

Know more here.

Kandima, Maldives

If you’re looking for the perfect stay with your family for this Easter, head to Kandima Maldives for an exciting weekend. Live entertainment, special performances and much more awaits you, along with family picnic baskets, movie nights, dolphin cruise and more.

Make the most of adventure with a pirate-themed Easter egg hunt, enjoy egg painting and inflate the big bunny on the beach, or race your family and friends in the spoon-egg race and sack race. End the day with a three-legged race happening at Kula Festival!

Indulge in scuba diving and more, or simply unwind at the spa and make the most of your long weekend. You can also choose from 10 dining options, a variety of cuisine and various buffets to make the most of your stay.

Know more here.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru