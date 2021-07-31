Easy recipes you can make at home with 5 ingredients or less

Under lockdown, we’re truly living the ‘less is more’ life. And that’s why we can’t stop watching these easy recipes videos to get prepped and ready for our self-isolating weeks – and to be honest, you should be doing the same if you too are a food geek.

Yet if what you’re after is a no-brainer recipe with five ingredients or less to whip up delicious meals at home, these dishes we found online will give your quarantine or WFH some pops of excitement. Click to see which recipe your heart – and tummy – desires and perhaps quickly run to the supermarket to stock up all that you need for that delicious isolation.

Breakfast

If you are like Winnie the Pooh – always looking forward to breakfast – these recipes will make breakfast a breeze even with limited ingredients on hand. Nail a perfect fluffy perfection for your omelette and pancakes or recreate your own banana-loaded muffins at home to make staying in more soothing and satisfying.

Lunch & Dinner

A hearty meal doesn’t always require an avalanche of ingredients. If you’re after meal-at-restaurant vibes, these 5-ingredients dinner recipes are no-brainers yet extremely fulfilling.

For even easier recipes, these meals call for even less ingredients. The juicy teriyaki chicken here is to-die-for and the chili-glazed baked salmon boasts fork-tender texture with maximum flavour from the sweet-spicy glaze.

Vegan

Calling out all vegans: social distancing at home doesn’t mean you need to be snacking merely on bags of beans or piles of kale and cabbage. Freshen up your plant-based food game with these easy 5-ingredient vegan meals. Beware, the tomato-speckled pasta will make you want to slurp on some spaghetti almost immediately after watching.

Desserts

A meal isn’t complete without dessert. And if you’re much of a sweet tooth person but with not much of the patience, try out the chocolate ice cream pie or cookie & cream truffles. The peanut butter s’mores dip is also a perfect choice for a movie night treat.

For even simpler and easier recipes, these two-ingredient desserts should be your move. All you need to stock up on really is the magic cake mix. It’s a true life essential that will come to your rescue when the sweet craving strikes.

Snacks

That late-night craving: any foodie knows it’s inevitable. These healthy snack recipes, however, will enrich your midnight munching session and turn it into more of a pleasurable thing to do other than giving you that guilty pleasure feeling.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.