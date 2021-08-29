Are you a plant-based newbie? Try these easy vegan meals

Although cooking a pack of beans, sautéing a handful of greens, or stir-frying a block of tofu seems dull and flavourless, it actually takes knowledge to cook them right to achieve maximum delicious flavours. Once you learn a few tips and tricks, you’ll find plant-based cooking is as simple and healthy as it is hearty and rewarding. These videos below will give you a head start into your vegan journey free from stress.

Quarantine Vegan Meals with Store Cupboard Ingredients

Vegan professional chef Gas Oakley of Avant-Garde Vegan will show you how advanced culinary techniques can help to transform humdrum vegan meals into something of excellence yet approachable for everyday dining.

Green Kitchen Stories is a must-visit website and the YouTube channel for Veganism 101. A vegan husband-wife team, David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl (a certified nutritionist) will showcase their takes on vegans and how they make it work in their plant-based family with 3 kids.

How to Meal Prep 12 Easy Vegan Recipes For A Beginner

Not so much of a cooking devotee? This video will ensure you good meals to eat throughout the week without having to chain yourself to the kitchen every single day. They will walk you through how to season your chickpeas and tofu to get the utmost satisfaction from plant produce.

5 Healthy Vegan Meals by Ellen Fisher

More of a vlog, Ellen Fisher displays her life as a vegan mom in a vegan family with 3 healthy children (and another little one on its way). She is well recognised for her “What I Eat in a Day” videos, so for those who wish to slowly step into this lifestyle, Ellen’s day-to-day life will gradually convert you to a plant-based food lover (if not eater) bit by bit. Her channel also includes easy recipes to follow and even lessons on why one should become more mindful of the environment.

Classic Vegan Comfort Food

Pick Up Limes by Sadia Badiei is all about wholesome living. Her channel is a guide on plant-based nutrition, scrumptious vegan recipes you can cook at home, and how one can tackle disordered eating habits, anxiety with food, weight management and even nutrition for babies and children.

Vegan Quarantine Meals

Actress and model Sophia Esperanza is here to show you her vegan journey, beliefs, and the food she eats to boost the immune system and promote feel-good and fit health.

The Best Vegan Burgers & Sandwiches

Hot for Food is all about elevated, upscale, and ultra-succulent vegan dishes that you wouldn’t expect to be vegan – think pumpkin cheese fondue, Nashville hot chicken tacos (vegan), pumpernickel bagels, plant-based lobster rolls, tofu katsu onigirazu, and even Chinese takeout dishes. Bon Appetit!

Featured image credit: Unsplash/Alexandra Andersson; hero image credit: Unsplash/Ella Olsson

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok