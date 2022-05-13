Kebabs in Kolkata you should try during your next culinary outing

North India is famous for its legendary kebabs, but Kolkata has its own fair share of mouth-watering kebabs. Head over to these eateries for the best kebabs in Kolkata.

There is no better way to spend a monsoon evening in Kolkata than digging into juicy, succulent grills and kebabs. A culinary mix of Afghani, Turkish, Mughlai and jazzing Irani dishes, these kebab joints in the city are as old as time itself. The gorgeous meat slices, sprinkled with pinches of spices and the flames of the grill meet what we need when hunger pangs set in.

The influence of Mughlai cuisine in Kolkata is not new. Having dominated the city’s culinary scene for centuries, Mughlai food in Kolkata is not restricted to just biryani. However, if we look back at the history of kebab culture in a highly meat-loving city like Kolkata, we can find a lot of influences from the cultures of neighbouring nations. We have listed some of the best places to grab kebabs in the city.

Where to get the best kebabs in Kolkata