Delicious eats: 7 eateries in Kolkata serving the best fish fry

Eateries in Kolkata serving the best fish fry you must try!

One of the most common street foods of Kolkata, fish fry is a fish fillet, aka Bhetki, coated in a thin layer of breadcrumbs and deep-fried to perfection. Fish fry is different from fried fish, which is just pieces of fish fried in mustard oil. The trick to a perfect fish fry is a thick piece of fish fillet and a thin coating of the crumby exterior.

While most high-end restaurants specialising in Bengali cuisine have fish fry as an indispensable part of their menu, the magic lies in the small eateries and food joints, which have been operational for decades.

Thronged by loyalists and fish fry purists, these eateries are iconic in the true sense of the world and serve the best fish fry in town. We have curated a list of the most famous legendary food joints where you can get the best fish fry in Kolkata.

Where to get the best fish fry in Kolkata

Mitra Cafe

Dating back to the 1920s, this is one of the most iconic food joints in Kolkata. There are multiple outlets all across the city, but the origins Sobhabazar outlet remains the most famous and most visited for its range of fried street food. While their Mutton Chop, Mughlai, Brain Chop, and Mutton Cutlet are some of the must-haves, the fish fry is as iconic as the eatery itself. With no room for complaints, Mitra Cafe has been serving crunchy fish fry for over a century now.

Address: 47, Jatindra Mohan Ave, Raja Nabakrishna Street, Sovabazar, Shobhabazar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700005

Chittoda’s Suruchee Restaurant

Chittoda’s fish fry has a different fan base, even among all the best fish fry in Kolkata. This small outlet is lowkey, not flashy and unpretentious. But their delicious fares speak volumes! From pakoras and cutlets to chowmein and rezalas, they are famous for their brand of street food. But the fish fry is drool-worthy, without burning a hole in your pocket.

Address: 2, James Hickey Sarani, Esplanade, Chowringhee North, Bow Barracks, Kolkata, West Bengal 700069

Shankar Cabin

If you are perennially hungry, this has to be your go-to place for all things street food at dirt cheap prices! This is a humble eatery in the posh localities of South Kolkata. They prepare the fries right in front of you, so you get served a plate of piping hot fish fries with a side of kasundi (mustard sauce) and chopped onions.

Address: 22, 1, Gariahat Rd, Golpark, Ballygunge Gardens, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

Bijoli Grill

Known for its historic fish fry, Bijoli Grill is a brand of its own. Serving one of the best fish fry in Kolkata, Bijoli Grill is the one-stop-shop for all things fish. What started as a small eatery is a brand today serving gems of Bengali cuisine. They serve their fish fry with a side of mustard sauce, green salad and crispy potato chips.

Address: 124B, Southern Ave, opposite Nazrul Mancho, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

Apanjan

Even though the prices here are slightly on the higher side, that does not stop fish fry purists from flocking this place in Kalighat. Their historically famous fish fry has been featured in numerous publications and food shows before, to the point that their fish fry has acquired a cult status in the city and is one of the best fish fry in Kolkata. Filling and fried to perfection, this fish fry scores full marks in the taste department.

Address: 58, Sadananda Rd, Anami Sangha, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700026

Niranjan Agar

Graced by marble top tables and wooden chairs, this small eatery still retains its old-world charm and will transport you to a different era as soon as you walk in. Quite popular among both the older and newer generations, these fish fries are served piping hot with a side of kasundi and mixed salad.

Address: 239/A, Chittaranjan Ave, near Girish Park, Station, Kolkata, West Bengal 700006

Campari

This Gariahat eatery is known for its fries and cutlet and has been around for generations, serving loyalists and new customers to lip-smacking street food. While their fish rolls and chicken cutlet are the crowd favourites, their fish fry doesn’t fall far behind. Any given day, you will find a crowd outside this shop, and for reasons more than one.

Address: 155B, Rash Behari Ave, Dover Terrace, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029