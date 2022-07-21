Floral feast: Edible flowers in India to add to your culinary creations

A few petals is all it takes to elevate the fragrance and flavour of what’s being whipped up in the kitchen – from curries to cocktails. In fact, some of the most unique delicacies across cultures in the country are underlined by floral sensibilities. We’re exploring a few edible flowers found in India that make for delicious additions to any culinary repertoire.

A quick visit to a local vegetable or fruit market in India can overwhelm the senses, what with the flurry of colours, sounds, movements, and fragrances. But if you take a second to stop and peer closely at the produce on display, you’ll discover flowers nestled between the bunch of carrots and basket of strawberries.

These underrated ingredients add a certain oomph to what’s on a plate. And we don’t just mean in terms of garnishing. Indian cultures have long incorporated florals into their dietary habits by frying, steaming, or even blending them. Some impart a distinctive flavour to delicacies while others add a subtle aroma that allows the other ingredients to shine. Best part? They all come with a bouquet of health benefits. We’ve listed out a few edible flowers in India that will elevate your cooking game.

Delicious edible flowers in India to add to your pantry

Hibiscus

Ubiquitous in India, hibiscus goes by ambadi in Maharashtra, gongura in Telangana, and gudhal in parts of North India. A common sight across temples, the flower is also known for its medicinal properties. In particular, studies have found that it packs on the nutrients, especially vitamin C. Adding it to your dietary repertoire, research states, can also reduce blood pressure and cholesterol while improving your skin and hair health.

The brightly coloured flower has a tart, almost cranberry-like flavour with hints of bitterness. Across the country hibiscus is used in a host of delicacies. In parts of Kerala, it’s stirred into rasam and tossed with vegetables to make thoran. The leaves, meanwhile, are used to make a lentil-based, spice-laden paste called gongura pachadi. You could also steep hibiscus in hot water to brew tea, bake it into cakes and cookies, or add it to salads and soups. Not to mention, it makes for the most vibrant jams and cocktails.

Rose

The flower that needs no introduction, rose is intricately woven into the culinary fabric of India. Studies have found that rose petals pack on the antioxidants, which can help prevent cell damage. Folk medicine also hails the flower for its digestion-aiding properties. Rose has a quintessential floral aroma with a delicate, perfume-like flavour underlined by sweet and fruity notes.

In India, you’ll find it being served as a thick, sweet preserve called gulkand – ‘gul’ translates to rose and ‘kand’ refers to sweet in Persian. Candied rose petals feature across local desserts – from kheer and halwa to falooda and lassi. In fact, they work well when incorporated into ice creams, kulfis, and puddings as well. Besides, when in doubt, you can’t go wrong with a classic rose tea.

Moringa

More commonly known as the drumstick flower, moringa flowers are believed to be a good source of vitamins A and C. They also pack in calcium, iron, and amino acids, making them a popular superfood. The flowers have a delicate earthy flavour and take on robust mushroom-like notes when cooked.

Although native to the Himalayas, the drought-tolerant flower is grown across regions and climates in the country. It’s brewed into teas and tossed into stir-frys. In Andhra Pradesh, moringa flowers are deep fried to munaga puvvu vadalu (fritters). That’s not all, you could also add the flowers to your pulao or dal.

Marigold

Tied to most religious ceremonies, especially Dussehra and Diwali, marigolds are vibrant orange blooms that offer, reportedly, a few health benefits. They’re packed with antioxidants, aid digestion, and boost immunity. On the palate, these have a peppery, subtle flavour with bitter undertones. This makes them ideal for cakes, cocktails, salads, and teas. Not to mention, they are used to give food that distinctive golden hue, often being termed ‘the poor man’s saffron.’ A fun recipe includes dipping the flowers in batter sweetened with honey before deep frying until they’re golden brown. More recent recipes also incorporate them into barfis and kulfis.

Banana Blossoms

Perhaps one of the most popular edible flowers in the country, banana blossoms come packed with nutrition. Research has found that they are rich in fibre, manganese, copper, vitamins B6 c, and E, calcium, and more. The flavour, meanwhile, is nothing like the fruit and is more mellow and creamy, especially when cooked. In India, this flower is an indispensable part of dietary habits down South, being added to curries, fried into fritters, and tossed with vegetables in a stir fry. A popular creation is the vazhaipoo poriyal.

Jasmine

Fragrant and delicate, jasmine’s benefits and uses go beyond bottles of perfume. The flower is packed with antioxidants, with a few studies linking its consumption to lowered stress and balanced hormones. On the culinary front, jasmine works well in teas. Additionally, it’s got a delicate, sweet flavour that works great in cakes, panna cottas, cookies, and most desserts. In Assam, jasmine is used to make a local fried delicacy called sewali phool pakora. Other delectable options include incorporating their dried version into rice, tossing them in stir frys, and stirring them into cocktails. You could also incorporate this flower into ice cream to give it that distinctive floral aroma.

Papaya Blossom

Papaya trees are a dime a dozen in the country. Naturally, their flowers make for an accessible, affordable ingredient. These come packed with vitamins A,C,E, and folate, making them nutritious to say the least. Mildly bitter in flavour, they are native to Manipur and Nagaland and feature in many local delicacies. One such Naga recipe involves boiling the flowers with dried fish, soda, and spices to make a simple curry that’s paired with steamed rice. Another simply involves tossing the flowers in a pan with oil and salt to be eaten as a side dish. They also work well in most stir-fry and fritter recipes.

Pumpkin Blossom

Another popular vegetable in India, pumpkin flowers are packed with antioxidants. These vibrant yellow-orange funnel-shaped blossoms also pack in the fibre, copper, folate, and vitamin A. The flavour profile for this one is sweet and mellow, just like the vegetables. This makes them perfect for soups and cold salads. In West Bengal, they make for a popular, beloved street snack called kumro phuler bora – fried gram flour pumpkin flower fritters. In Kerala, they’re combined with coconut, mustard, and chilli to make thoran. Besides this, you could experiment with cheese and other ingredients to stuff the flowers with before you fry.

Mahua

One of the most popular, versatile flowers in the country – this seasonal delicacy is added to health tonics, since folk medicine links it to improved skin and eye health. Tribal communities,, inflact, use these flowers to cure several ailments, especially respiratory infections and digestive disorders. Subtly sweet, these flowers take on sweet, almost caramel-like notes when dried. This makes them ideal for ice creams, cocktails, chocolates, and sweet-forward meat glazes. They also work well in jams.

Feature image: Courtesy Kristina Paukshtite/Pexels/Hero image: Courtesy Shutterstock