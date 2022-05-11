End your meal on a fiery note with baked Alaska from these restaurants in India

Layers of ice cream and sponge cake dressed up in pearly white meringue — few desserts show up to a celebration like a baked Alaska. We round up a list of places across India that serve this 150-year-old elegant dessert.

The showstopper of dessert platters across fine dining establishments and the star of several MasterChef challenges – a baked Alaska features slices of sponge cake that are topped with ice cream before being encased in a meringue (egg whites and sugar). While some chefs brown the dessert in an oven or with a blow torch, others pour alcohol over it before lighting it up to add a flambé twist to the mix (popularly termed the bombe Alaska).

The origins of this dessert, also known as an omelette surprise, can be traced back to as early as 1802 when ice cream was served in a hot pastry at a state banquet in the US White House. By the 1850s, meringue-encrusted frozen desserts began making the rounds at teas and formal dinners. And eventually, in 1867, French chef Charles Ranhoufer from New York’s Delmonico’s created a version of the sweet treat to celebrate the purchase of Alaska from Russia. Since then, several recipes have floated across restaurants in the US, each more technical than the other.

In India, bombe or baked Alaska is hard to come by, often losing its spot to the more ubiquitous tiramisus and cheesecakes. That said, if you’ve got an experimentative palate or are yet to witness your dessert being set on fire, head on over to these restaurants in your city.

The baked Alaskas at these 8 restaurants in India are lit