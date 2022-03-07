Enjoy a good read with a side of coffee at these literati cafes in Kolkata

The City of Joy is all about food and art. It’s injected into the DNA of Kolkata. If nothing or nobody, chances are you’ll definitely bump into a bibliophile almost at every cafe. And that’s why the city is the hub of many literati cafes that entertain intelligent conversations over good food and a cup of coffee. Here are 9 such literati cafes in Kolkata you should visit!
Literati cafes in Kolkata to celebrate a bibliophile’s relationship with books and coffee
The name says it all. An artsy cafe for an artsy city, Artsy Cafe is a chic cafe done up in happy colours and beautiful paintings, quirky artworks on the wall, and quite snazzy bookshelves. Take the sofa beanbag, grab a cup of coffee and pick up a book from their library while you block out the cacophony of traffic from the busy roads outside.
One of the oldest and most popular literati cafes in Kolkata, Cha Bar by Oxford Bookstore, almost introduced the culture of book cafes in the city. This bookstore-cum-café on Park Street is the retreat a bibliophile needs. Once you visit this place, you can spend hours rummaging through the countless books and magazines here. You can also head to the top floor to grab a cup of the famous Bollywood masala mix cha.
Abar Baithak understands a true blue Bengali’s love for cha, books and adda, and it offers all of that to the city and its people. Filled with the works of Rabindranath Tagore, Sherlock Holmes and Satyajit Ray, this is a haven for all Bengalis in the city. Order yourself a cup of Hazelnut coffee and some munchies and get in a corner with your favourite book or drop in with your friends and indulge in a long adda session.
This cafe is so much more than pretty decor and good food. What sets this literati cafe in Kolkata apart from all other cafes on this list is its staff. Run by specially-abled adults, they work to give you the best experience that you could hope for. As soon as you take a table here, you will be greeted with a personalised card that will tell you who will be serving you. With free WiFi, open mic and karaoke nights, board game days, and of course, books, this cafe will make you want to come back again!
Bengalis and their love for kobitas (poetry) come to life at Café O Kobita. This quaint hangout place is so calm and serene that the only sound you will hear is of flipping through the pages of a book. The interiors are done with quirky graffiti and Bengali poetry and posters of Satyajit Ray, Sukumar Ray and Rabindranath Tagore. The bookshelves are filled with works of writers such as Sunil Gangopadhyay, Tagore and Subodh Sarkar, making this one of the best literati cafes in Kolkata.
As soon as you step into this place, the vibrant and welcoming interiors will instantly light up your mood. You are probably going to spend hours here, looking through their book collection. This warmly lit cafe also hosts live music gigs on weekends. While you are busy basking in the vibes of this place, order yourself some Seafood Thermidor & the Chocolate Mint Tea.
With stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, The Tea Place By Manjushree is in Kolkata too, the city that really loves its tea. If you are a tea connoisseur and a bookworm, this is the place for you. With its Parisian-style décor, glass windows, high-back lounging chairs and shelves full of classic reads, time will stop when you find a cosy corner with your book and a cup of rose Earl Grey.
Kolkata’s first travel-themed cafe is for the solivagant soul and the bookworm in you. On the bookshelves here, you will find travel books that will transport you to places where you won’t want to come back from. Jack Kerouac’s On The Road, Vagabonding by Rolf Potts, Dui Chakaye Duniya by Bimal Mukherjee, compiled travel writings of Nabaneeta Dev Sen & Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay and of course, Satyajit Ray books with his trademark cover art are just some of the rare finds that this cafe has to offer.
One of the best literati cafes in Kolkata, Potboiler Coffee House blends your love for books and your love for coffee. As soon as you enter this place, a monochrome wall art explaining the coffee-making process will greet you. In fact, its menu is so well thought out that it’s any bookworm’s dream come true. To Kill A Macchiato, The Latte Of The Rings, Murder On Orient Aero-Press, The Scarlet Bean, The Old Man And The Tea, The God Of Small Darjeelings are just some of the beverages they offer.
