Enjoy a good read with a side of coffee at these literati cafes in Kolkata

This cafe is so much more than pretty decor and good food. What sets this literati cafe in Kolkata apart from all other cafes on this list is its staff. Run by specially-abled adults, they work to give you the best experience that you could hope for. As soon as you take a table here, you will be greeted with a personalised card that will tell you who will be serving you. With free WiFi, open mic and karaoke nights, board game days, and of course, books, this cafe will make you want to come back again!

Image: Courtesy Instagram