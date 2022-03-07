Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Enjoy a good read with a side of coffee at these literati cafes in Kolkata
Food & Drink
07 Mar 2022 04:05 PM

Sreetama Basu
The City of Joy is all about food and art. It’s injected into the DNA of Kolkata. If nothing or nobody, chances are you’ll definitely bump into a bibliophile almost at every cafe. And that’s why the city is the hub of many literati cafes that entertain intelligent conversations over good food and a cup of coffee. Here are 9 such literati cafes in Kolkata you should visit!

Literati cafes in Kolkata to celebrate a bibliophile’s relationship with books and coffee

Jump To / Table of Contents

Artsy Cafe

1 /9

Artsy Cafe

The name says it all. An artsy cafe for an artsy city, Artsy Cafe is a chic cafe done up in happy colours and beautiful paintings, quirky artworks on the wall, and quite snazzy bookshelves. Take the sofa beanbag, grab a cup of coffee and pick up a book from their library while you block out the cacophony of traffic from the busy roads outside.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Artsy Cafe
Address
Ground Floor, 230/B, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Rd, Minto Park, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700020
Phone
+9133 4008 2427
Visit here
Cha Bar by Oxford Bookstore

2 /9

Cha Bar by Oxford Bookstore

One of the oldest and most popular literati cafes in Kolkata, Cha Bar by Oxford Bookstore, almost introduced the culture of book cafes in the city. This bookstore-cum-café on Park Street is the retreat a bibliophile needs. Once you visit this place, you can spend hours rummaging through the countless books and magazines here. You can also head to the top floor to grab a cup of the famous Bollywood masala mix cha.

Image: Courtesy Instagram/ridhimaamadan

Cha Bar by Oxford Bookstore
Address
17,Park Street, Oxford Book Store, Park Street Area, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016
Phone
+91 3300 20986
Visit here
Abar Baithak The Coffee Shop

3 /9

Abar Baithak The Coffee Shop

Abar Baithak understands a true blue Bengali’s love for cha, books and adda, and it offers all of that to the city and its people. Filled with the works of Rabindranath Tagore, Sherlock Holmes and Satyajit Ray, this is a haven for all Bengalis in the city. Order yourself a cup of Hazelnut coffee and some munchies and get in a corner with your favourite book or drop in with your friends and indulge in a long adda session.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Abar Baithak The Coffee Shop
Address
282, Jodhpur Park Rd, Selimpur, Jodhpur Park, Kolkata, West Bengal 700068
Phone
+9133 4003 6777
Visit here
Cafe ICanFlyy

4 /9

Cafe ICanFlyy

This cafe is so much more than pretty decor and good food. What sets this literati cafe in Kolkata apart from all other cafes on this list is its staff. Run by specially-abled adults, they work to give you the best experience that you could hope for. As soon as you take a table here, you will be greeted with a personalised card that will tell you who will be serving you. With free WiFi, open mic and karaoke nights, board game days, and of course, books, this cafe will make you want to come back again!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Cafe ICanFlyy
Address
Ground Floor, 4B, Valmikee Street, Near, Maddox Square Park, Kolkata, West Bengal 700026
Phone
+9133 7967 6501
Visit here
Café O Kobita

5 /9

Café O Kobita

Bengalis and their love for kobitas (poetry) come to life at Café O Kobita. This quaint hangout place is so calm and serene that the only sound you will hear is of flipping through the pages of a book. The interiors are done with quirky graffiti and Bengali poetry and posters of Satyajit Ray, Sukumar Ray and Rabindranath Tagore. The bookshelves are filled with works of writers such as Sunil Gangopadhyay, Tagore and Subodh Sarkar, making this one of the best literati cafes in Kolkata.

Image: Courtesy Instagram/priiyanka_pait

Café O Kobita
Address
32, Bhupendra bose avenue, Bidhan Sarani, Shyambazar Near Metro Gate no.2, Kolkata, West Bengal 700004
Phone
+91 98303 77704
Visit here
Terminal 11

6 /9

Terminal 11

As soon as you step into this place, the vibrant and welcoming interiors will instantly light up your mood. You are probably going to spend hours here, looking through their book collection. This warmly lit cafe also hosts live music gigs on weekends. While you are busy basking in the vibes of this place, order yourself some Seafood Thermidor & the Chocolate Mint Tea.

Image: Courtesy Instagram/asher_reads

Terminal 11
Address
11, 1st Ave Rd, BF Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064
Phone
+9133 4064 1061
Visit here
Manjushree Tea Place

7 /9

Manjushree Tea Place

With stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, The Tea Place By Manjushree is in Kolkata too, the city that really loves its tea. If you are a tea connoisseur and a bookworm, this is the place for you. With its Parisian-style décor, glass windows, high-back lounging chairs and shelves full of classic reads, time will stop when you find a cosy corner with your book and a cup of rose Earl Grey.

Image: Courtesy Instagram/talesovertea

Manjushree Tea Place
Address
256, Purna Das Rd, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029
Phone
+91 90739 27934
Visit here
Travelistan

8 /9

Travelistan

Kolkata’s first travel-themed cafe is for the solivagant soul and the bookworm in you. On the bookshelves here, you will find travel books that will transport you to places where you won’t want to come back from. Jack Kerouac’s On The Road, Vagabonding by Rolf Potts, Dui Chakaye Duniya by Bimal Mukherjee, compiled travel writings of Nabaneeta Dev Sen & Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay and of course, Satyajit Ray books with his trademark cover art are just some of the rare finds that this cafe has to offer.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Travelistan
Address
SD/9, Udaysankar sarani, phase - 1, Golf Green, Kolkata, West Bengal 700095
Phone
+91 80175 50408
Visit here
Potboiler Coffee House

9 /9

Potboiler Coffee House

One of the best literati cafes in Kolkata, Potboiler Coffee House blends your love for books and your love for coffee. As soon as you enter this place, a monochrome wall art explaining the coffee-making process will greet you. In fact, its menu is so well thought out that it’s any bookworm’s dream come true. To Kill A Macchiato, The Latte Of The Rings, Murder On Orient Aero-Press, The Scarlet Bean, The Old Man And The Tea, The God Of Small Darjeelings are just some of the beverages they offer.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Potboiler Coffee House
Address
P-468, Lake Terrace road Keyatala, Near Vivekananda Park, opposite Kunbi sarees, Kolkata, West Bengal 7000
Phone
+91 93309 64842
Visit here
restaurants in kolkata Kolkata cafes Kolkata dining Best Kolkata Cafes Best Kolkata eateries Book cafes Book cafes in India
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Entertainment
