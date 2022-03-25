facebook
End your meal on a caffeinated note with affogato at these restaurants in Delhi and Mumbai
25 Mar 2022

End your meal on a caffeinated note with affogato at these restaurants in Delhi and Mumbai

End your meal on a caffeinated note with affogato at these restaurants in Delhi and Mumbai
Affogato has made its way into the menus of several restaurants across Delhi and Mumbai. We round up a list of the best spots to sample this Italian dessert-beverage hybrid.

Both coffee and ice cream feature high on the list of simple pleasures. Put the two together, and you’ve got a delicious solution to the age-old, post-meal coffee or dessert dilemma. Affogato is an Italian creation that merges two straightforward ingredients: espresso and gelato. The name translates to “being drowned” and is a nod to the experience of cold gelato being bathed in piping-hot, freshly-brewed espresso. This simple marriage delivers complex flavours, with sweet notes giving way to bitter flavours and warm, sharp coffee complementing creamy, delicate gelato.

Affogato’s origins are up for debate, as is the matter of categorising it as a dessert or beverage. However, there is a consensus on how the dessert must be had. The idea is to serve gelato in a chilled glass, so the espresso can run down the sides slowly and pool at the bottom instead of immediately melting the frozen treat. A double shot of espresso is the norm across Italian restaurants, but many dress it up with other ingredients every now and then. Quite similarly, while most spots in India serve it up affogato in its classic iteration, a few others take it a step further, innovating to make each bite more decadent.

Dig into affogato at these 10 spots in Delhi and Mumbai

Jump To / Table of Contents

The Coffee Bond, New Delhi

1 /10

The Coffee Bond, New Delhi

A favoured local spot for getting work done while sipping on a cup of caffeine, The Coffee Bond has a menu that is as expansive as the space itself, featuring coffees sourced from local and international roasters. Most popular here are the mushroom rosti, pumpkin pizza, French fries, hot chocolate coffee, and hazelnut mocha. Also, a great option? The affogato trifle with layers of crushed biscotti, cookies, ice cream, and cream cheese dunked in a shot of espresso.

Image: Courtesy @voracius_kudi/Instagram

Address
Shop No. 4 Local Shopping Complex, Uday Park, South Extension II, New Delhi
Phone
+91 99995 35458
Visit now
The Grammar Room, New Delhi

2 /10

The Grammar Room, New Delhi

This bright and cheery spot in the city offers delicious coffee, delectable food, and unique cocktails, all made with choice ingredients. You could spend a long time playing board games, perusing the bookshelves, or sipping a cup of coffee while chasing a deadline. Popular on the menu are their mushroom melt, French toast, fries, and mocha, amongst many others. Their affogato features espresso poured over vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, and a crumble. This one’s unmissable.

Image: Courtesy @onestylemile/Instagram

 

Address
6-8, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi
Phone
+91 81302 88558
Visit now
Rose Cafe, New Delhi

3 /10

Rose Cafe, New Delhi

Best known for its floral walls, pastel hues, and cosy, homely atmosphere, Rose Cafe is a picturesque space with alfresco and indoor seating. Popular on the menu here are the shepherd’s pie, chicken tart, pastas, garlic bread, herbed chicken, skinny pizza, and Belgium chocolate ice cream. You could also choose to have the classic espresso-over-ice cream number or go for the gelato affogato, which allows you to choose the gelato flavour and comes with cookie crumble, whipped cream, and espresso.

Image: Courtesy @thelazyfeaster/Instagram

 

Address
264, Westend Marg, Butterfly Park, Saiyad Ul Ajaib Extension, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 
Phone
+91 98990 55665
Visit now
Cha Bar, New Delhi

4 /10

Cha Bar, New Delhi

With an in-house library, delicious food, and extensive tea menu, Cha Bar is the perfect space to unwind in the city. Locals rave about the finger food, salads, pasta, wraps, burgers, and bubble teas served up here. Most recommended off the menu are the smoked chicken pasta, bun tikki, and passion fruit iced tea. That said, if you’ve got a hankering for something strong and caffeinated, go for the classic affogato, served as a cup of vanilla ice cream with a shot of espresso.

Image: Courtesy @foodiearuna/Instagram

Address
N-81, Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Phone
+91 99109 94865
Visit now
Kaffa Cerrado - The Roastery, New Delhi

5 /10

Kaffa Cerrado - The Roastery, New Delhi

A family-run business that sources artisanal coffee from across the country to give you a perfectly-brewed morning cuppa, Kaffa Cerrado’s experience outlet in the capital is a must-visit. Peek at coffee being processed while sipping on a cuppa or sampling bites from their food menu. Featured here are sandwiches, wraps, and fries. That said, it’s their affogato that takes on the classic ice cream and espresso combination.

Image: Courtesy Kaffa Cerrado

 

Address
A 77, Pocket D, Okhla Phase II, Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi
Phone
+91 11413 26705
Visit now
KC Roasters By Koinonia, Mumbai

6 /10

KC Roasters By Koinonia, Mumbai

The one-stop-shop destination for coffee connoisseurs in Mumbai, KC Roasters By Koinonia offers artisanal, delicious cups of java. Their quaint cafe in Chuim village has a range of snacks, vegan options included, and most recommended are their chocolate croissants and flat white coffees. That said, affogato is an extravagant affair at this spot, with a dedicated bar serving up a range of options. You could opt for a scoop of Bono Boutique ice cream in a host of flavours, including Pondicherry vanilla, dark chocolate Italian truffle oil, and salted caramel, all of which come highly recommended. Served with freshly-brewed espresso and garnished with nuts, this is a must-have experience if you love caffeine.

Image: Courtesy KC Roasters By Koinonia

 

Address
6, Chuim Village, Chuim Village Road, Danda, Khar, Mumbai
Phone
+91 91366 50280
Visit now
Coffee Culture, Mumbai

7 /10

Coffee Culture, Mumbai

An inviting, thriving space for coffee and delicious grub, Coffee Culture promises a meal made with fresh, quality ingredients. The menu here is innovative, with recommended dishes being the cumin chicken, sesame bun, nachos, pizza, and sizzlers. In the way of affogato, they serve the traditional rendition with espresso and vanilla. But if you love cocoa, opt for the chocolate affogato, which comes with vanilla ice cream, espresso, and chocolate sauce.

Image: Courtesy @fatoholic/Instagram

 

Address
Shop 38 & 39, 2nd Floor, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai
Phone
+91 91370 68207
Visit now
Thyme and Whisk, Mumbai

8 /10

Thyme and Whisk, Mumbai

A swanky restaurant with eclectic Mexican, pan-Asian, and continental fare, Thyme and Whisk’s most recommended dishes include their sizzlers, nachos, momos, and pizzas. Their beverage menu is extensive as well, featuring a range of spirits and unique concoctions. Leave room for their affogato, which includes a shot of espresso, two scoops of ice cream, and a ton of chocolate sauce. This one looks as pretty as it tastes.

Image: Courtesy Thyme and Whisk

 

Address
Near St Joseph Church Road, Juhu, Mumbai
Phone
+91 85916 48051
Visit now
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

9 /10

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Another go-to destination for artisanal coffee, Blue Tokai is known to meticulously source its beans, with professionals evaluating their consistency and quality. Every cup of coffee here is aromatic and delicious, and the menu features complimentary bites like almond croissants, bagels, and cakes. Their affogato is a classic affair, with vanilla ice cream topped with espresso. You could go with a small or large serving, depending on your appetite.

Image: Courtesy Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

 

Address
Shop 7, Rays House CHS Limited, New Kantwadi, Opposite Perry Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai
Phone
+91 81041 13084
Visit now
The Big Mug, Mumbai

10 /10

The Big Mug, Mumbai

This cosy cafe nestled in the bylanes of Lokhandwala is a local-favourite destination to work out of. The aroma of freshly-brewed coffee here is inviting. The frappe, cappuccino, virgin mojito, and brownie come highly recommended here. As does the classic affogato with a scoop of ice cream and a shot of espresso. If you’re feeling a bit more indulgent, go for the chocolate version, with cold chocolate ice cream and piping hot, fresh espresso.

Image: Courtesy The Big Mug

 

Address
Shop 5, Red Rose Raviraj Oberoi Complex, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai
Phone
+91 98193 76846
Visit now

Hero image: Courtesy Thyme and Whisk, Mumbai; Feature image: Courtesy KC Roasters 

New Delhi Affogato Mumbai best restaurants in delhi restaurants in mumbai
Eshita Srinivas
Eshita spends her days writing, rewriting, and thinking of things to write about. The little time she has left, she spends listening to Taylor Swift’s Willow on repeat and day dreaming about going on a solo trip across Asia.
