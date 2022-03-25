End your meal on a caffeinated note with affogato at these restaurants in Delhi and Mumbai

Affogato has made its way into the menus of several restaurants across Delhi and Mumbai. We round up a list of the best spots to sample this Italian dessert-beverage hybrid.

Both coffee and ice cream feature high on the list of simple pleasures. Put the two together, and you’ve got a delicious solution to the age-old, post-meal coffee or dessert dilemma. Affogato is an Italian creation that merges two straightforward ingredients: espresso and gelato. The name translates to “being drowned” and is a nod to the experience of cold gelato being bathed in piping-hot, freshly-brewed espresso. This simple marriage delivers complex flavours, with sweet notes giving way to bitter flavours and warm, sharp coffee complementing creamy, delicate gelato.

Affogato’s origins are up for debate, as is the matter of categorising it as a dessert or beverage. However, there is a consensus on how the dessert must be had. The idea is to serve gelato in a chilled glass, so the espresso can run down the sides slowly and pool at the bottom instead of immediately melting the frozen treat. A double shot of espresso is the norm across Italian restaurants, but many dress it up with other ingredients every now and then. Quite similarly, while most spots in India serve it up affogato in its classic iteration, a few others take it a step further, innovating to make each bite more decadent.

Dig into affogato at these 10 spots in Delhi and Mumbai