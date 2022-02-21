Must-visits: These hubs serve the best of Chandigarh’s street food

When craving comfort food on the go, street food is a viable option, and the streets of Chandigarh serves you just that.

Immensely popular across India for having a delicious amalgamation of tastes of both Punjab and Haryana in its streets, Chandigarh has one of the most flavourful and diverse food trails. From spicy butter chicken and scrumptious stuffed paranthas to the tall glasses of chilled lassis and airy bhaturas, a day dedicated to savouring the taste of Chandigarh’s street culinary offerings is a day well spent. Here are our picks of some of the food spots to taste the best of Chandigarhs’s street food.

Here are some places to experience the best of Chandigarh’s street food

Garg Chaat, Sector-23

Known for their delectable golgappas, chaats and pakodis, Garg Chaat is a must-visit when hopping the street food spots in Chandigarh. The long queue that always exists at this hub is also a telltale sign of the amazing food Garg Chaat offers.

Bholey Di Hatti, Sector-44

If you are among the many who have a special place in their heart and tummy for a plate of steaming flavoursome rajma, then a plate of rajma rice at Bholey Di Hatti is just what you need. When done cleaning the plate of rajma, you can also try their paneer pakoda, tikki plate and hot gulab jamun.

Bawa Juice Corner

Nothing sounds more refreshing than stopping for a tall glass of soda and shakes in the streets. Relishing the cool drinks bursting with flavour from Bawa Juice Corner at sector 21 after a long day under the scorching sun sounds heavenly.

Brick Firewood Pizza, Zirakpur

Locals flock to this spot when they crave the cheesy deliciousness of a pizza. The pizzas here are a sight for sore eyes when freshly pulled out of the oven, and they also do not drill a hole in your wallets.

Pal Dhaba, Sector 28D

What is a trip to Chandigarh if one doesn’t indulge in a rich, hearty plate of Makki ki roti and Sarson ka saag? Grab yourself a serving of this regional deliciousness at the Pal Dhaba, and do not be shy of the extra butter.

Amritsar Kulcha Hub, Sector 9C

Served with all sorts of stuffing assortments, the stuffed kulchas at the Amritsari Kulcha Hub is unskippable. The lip-smacking kulchas come stuffed with mashed potatoes, cottage cheese, and much more.

Grand Punjab Restaurant

Lassi is the pride and joy of Chandigarh, and getting a good glass of soul-filling lassi in the Chandigarh streets isn’t a difficult task. But if we must show you the way to a local favourite, all roads lead to Grand Punjab Restaurant. The creamy drink is served here in tall steel glasses and is topped with pomegranate and pistachios.

Sai Sweets

As one of the oldest restaurants in Chandigarh, Sai Sweets is a usual stop for locals to stop for their amazing samosas, chole bhaturi, Tikki, kachori, and a wide assortment of Indian sweets.

Pandit G Kachori Wale

Hop in this modest street food outlet for a delicious breakfast experience and have your pick from their crowd favourite chole bhature, kachoris, aloo sabzi and much more. However, the meal combination of their chole bhature with their amazing lassi is a meal to die for.

This story was first published on Travel+Leisure India.