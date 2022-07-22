Explore the butter half of the city with these 23 best things to eat in Kolkata

The city of joy and food – a love story you’ve likely heard of a gazillion times. That said, you’ll never truly understand the magnitude of this match made in heaven until you’ve dug into the best things to eat in Kolkata. Here’s our pick of must-haves.

From roshogolla to piping-hot crispy fish fry and fine-dining restaurants to vintage eateries, Kolkata has it all. And if you are a true-blue ‘Calcuttan,’ you already know what we’re talking about. In fact, a visit to the City of Joy is incomplete without delving deep into all the gastronomical delights that it has to offer. In spirit, Kolkata heavily exudes a nostalgic old-world charm, much like our childhood. And a large part of it can be attributed to its long-standing love affair with food. Today, we present the best things to eat in Kolkata, from a person who has roots deeply seated in the city.

Treat your taste buds to the best things to eat in Kolkata

Kosha mangsho

It’s not mutton for Kolkata people unless it’s blackened and cooked on low heat for hours. The mutton is tender, juicy, well-cooked and there’s no gravy as such. To witness mutton in all its glory, you cannot miss mutton kosha in Kolkata.

Kathi rolls

You have not had kathi rolls until you have tried Kolkata rolls. Packed with juicy pieces of meat in a flaky paratha, it’s a meal on its own. Trust one roll to take care of your entire appetite and still leave you asking for more.

Chello kebab

An Irani speciality that Kolkata is most famous for, Chello Kebab is a fun carnival inside your mouth. With dainty buttered rice, grilled tomato, and juicy pieces of grilled meat, head to Peter Cat for the OG, most delicious Chello Kebab in the city.

Kolkata biryani

Regardless of which school of biryani you come from, Kolkata biryani is a delicacy everyone should try. It is, undoubtedly, one of the best things to eat in Kolkata for more reasons than one – the mildly flavoured rice cooked in meat fat in dum and that gorgeous piece of aloo.

Ilish bhapa

It is not news that Bengalis love their fish, but the love for Ilish or Hilsa is on another level. Rightly termed as the ‘King of Fishes’, this fish can be had in any way you like. But the most exotic way to have it is by steaming it. Ilish bhapa is nothing but steamed ilish with mustard and poppy paste.

Mutton or chicken chap

Give soya chaps and all other varieties a break. A Kolkata favourite, this is one of the best things to eat in Kolkata. This recipe calls for slow-cooked chicken or mutton with bones that have been marinated overnight to retain all the flavours. It is best served with biryani, naan, or roomali roti.

Daab chingri

Bengalis love their fish. So much so that they have categorised their prawns and shrimps as fish too. This is a Kolkata delicacy of prawns cooked and served inside a coconut. One of the best things to eat in Kolkata, you can never have enough of this.

Aloo Posto

If you thought Kolkata was all about its meats and non-vegetarian items, wait till you try the vegetarian dishes here. Aloo posto is one of the stars of vegetarian cuisine in Kolkata. Simple and unpretentious, it is diced potatoes cooked with poppy seeds paste and an absolute must-have.

Shukto

Another star of vegetarian cuisine in Kolkata, shukto is a beautiful marriage of all seasonal vegetables. For all Bengali kids who don’t like to eat their veggies, this was a foolproof way for mothers to make sure their kids had all veggies. We have grown up now and learned to appreciate shukto in all its glory.

Mishti doi

Whether or not you are from the city, you have definitely of this Bengali delicacy and a twist on regular dahi. One of the top things to eat in Kolkata, mishti doi is creamy, silky and will melt in your mouth.

Jolbhora

A true Calcuttan is incomplete without his sweets. Now you must have read about hundreds of blogs recommending roshogolla when you are in the city. But the true delight of the city’s sweet tooth lies in its sondesh, Jolbhora being one of them.

Devilled crabs

Whether you are a seafood fan or not, this dish with its robust flavours is one of the best things to eat in Kolkata. Crabmeat baked with cheese and garnished with a slice of egg on top is just the right appetiser to ease you into a hearty meal.

Chingri malaikari

A Bengali fish with Malaysian roots, this is prawns cooked in a rich gravy of tomato and coconut milk. Pair it with steamed rice or Bengali pulao to enjoy all the flavours.

Darjeeling momos

Kolkata has its own momos. Stuffed with mashed and minced chicken filling, paired with a spicy momo chutney and finished off with a bowl of piping hot chicken clear soup, the fandom of these momos is too high. If you are a fan of momos, we would highly recommend trying Kolkata momos.

Kochupata chingri

Blending a saag with prawns to create a lip-smacking dish is something that only Bengalis can do. One of the absolute best things to eat in Kolkata, head to any famous Bengali restaurant in the city to get a whiff of this legendary dish.

Fish snacks

We don’t just love fish in a fish curry. We can have fish in any form- fish fry, fish orly, fish fingers, fish chop, fish kabiraji. And the list goes on and on. One of the best things to eat in Kolkata, it’s very easy to get carried away by these delicious snacks.

Mochar ghonto

We are back to vegetarian delights once again. Mochar ghonto is a simple dish made of banana flowers and dessicated coconut. Give mochar ghonto to a true Bengali, and he is sold! And so will you be, if you try one of these best things to eat in Kolkata.

Maach er matha diye dal

This is your regular moong dal with a twist. The twist is the most flavoursome part of a fish- its head. A beautiful amalgam of vegetarian and non-vegetarian, this dish is proof that Bengalis love their food a tad bit too much. Keeping all the flavours intact, this is an aromatic dal that nobody can get enough of.

Mutton or chicken rezala

A dish that culminated from the strong Mughal influence in the city, Rezala is a yogurt-based curry, which, was introduced to the city. With a couple of hot naans or a lachcha paratha, it is an unforgettable meal.

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/kolkatasutra, Hero Image: Courtesy Unsplash/Alan