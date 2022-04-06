Zomato, Swiggy down: 5 alternative food apps to download in India

The popular food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy have encountered a brief nationwide shutdown due to technical issues. But fret not! Download these alternative food apps instead.

Many took to their Twitter handles to report the Zomato and Swiggy shutdown problem. The news also led to a series of inevitable memes. While the issues get fixed, you can check out these alternative food apps to order from.

Food delivery apps to explore new restaurants and order meals

Foodpanda

Foodpanda is one of the most popular apps for getting meals delivered to your doorstep. Owned by Delivery Hero, this one allows you to order groceries, too.

EatFit

EatFit is a healthy food delivery app that was previously named CureFit. It is a great substitute for the regular food giants to offer wholesome Indian food made with real ingredients and zero trans fat.

FreshMenu

In case you are craving tantalizingly tasty and healthy food, place your bets on FreshMenu. This food delivery app is the go-to option for satiating your hunger pangs and offers a wide range of menus.

Faasos

This ‘food on demand’ service is owned by an online restaurant chain named Rebel Foods. Founded by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, the Faasos app was launched in 2014. The food delivery company boasts ghost kitchens which are currently functioning in 35 major cities in the country.

Eat Sure

Another food delivery app by Rebel Foods, EatSure is a consolidated food delivery service. Later the firm also launched its food truck called EatSure Express. They have a vast range of restaurants you can order meals from, including Ovenstory Pizza, Behrouz Biryani, Faasos, Wendy’s and many more.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Shutterstock