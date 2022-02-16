Count on these superfoods to deal with your period cramps

Mood swings, period cramps and bloating are just some of the primary hormonal issues that a majority of women experience during periods. But count on these superfoods to ensure a painless ride the next time Aunt Flo is in town.

Foods you can consume to soothe period cramps

Strawberries

It’s hard not to crave strawberries, especially when it comes to women. This ruby-coloured fruit contains antioxidants, polyphenols, manganese and potassium, which are very important for uplifting your mood and normal functioning of your brain. That’s not all. Strawberries are a sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie source that keeps a check on your health in a lot of ways. Strawberry even has vitamin C that can work wonders for your skin. So, you can have your strawberries raw while PMSing or blend them into a smoothie.

Healthy greens

Moms nagging to feed green veggies is almost everyone’s story. They simply ‘require’ us to incorporate healthy greens in our diet, and no matter what, one has to finally give in. But the good news is those vegetables contain tons of magnesium which is a boon for period pains and constipation. So, opt for a few glorified greens like spinach, cabbage, kale, broccoli, and more in your meals to battle cramps.

Dark chocolate

It might be surprising, but dark chocolate comes with a lot of health benefits and easing your period pain is one of them. According to a study published in Belitung Nursing Journal, this food works wonders while you’re menstruating. Packed with magnesium, dark chocolate can help relax muscles down there that eases the cramps.

Probiotics

Dairy products or probiotics like yoghurt are the go-to options to ease your trouble during periods. Yes, loaded with healthy bacteria, these calcium-rich foods can reduce bloating and improve your digestion. Yoghurt even helps relax your muscles amidst periods that can soothe your cramps by almost 40%. So, add it to your morning breakfast or have it as a side in your main course, but do count on this one while menstruating.

Salmon

If you’re a non -vegetarian, salmon can be a good option to reduce your period cramps. The fish is rich in Omega-3s and helps lower inflammation, and makes you feel relieved. Salmon has players like vitamin D, which absorbs calcium like a pro that eventually leads to reduced intensity of your cramps. Not just salmon but other fishes such as mackerel, trout, and sardines are rich in anti-inflammatory fats.

Ginger

What can be better than sipping a hot ginger tea during lazy winter mornings? Ginger is the most common ingredient found in every kitchen, loaded with numerous health benefits. This Indian spice is a well-known emmenagogue and contains anti-inflammatory mefenamic acid and ibuprofen which relieves pain. Ginger also helps fix menstrual irregularities.

Hero image: Courtesy Freepik; Featured image: Courtesy Freepik