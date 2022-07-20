Why is it expensive: French fries for Rs 16,000 that come with edible gold dust

French fries is soul food, do we all agree on this? But at this New York cafe selling the world’s most expensive french fries, you can’t even claim it to be your soul food.

Prepare to get your mind blown as this cafe at New York has bagged the Guinness World Records for its Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, or french fries. Reason? One plate of these fries costs a whopping US $200, or Rs 15,972. Courtesy some really expensive ingredients. But what is this ingredient list that makes these fries so expensive? In today’s volume of ‘Why is it expensive’, we are looking at the world’s most expensive french fries.

Why is the Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites the most expensive french fries?

Founded in 1954, New York’s Serendipity 3 cafe in Manhattan has been famous over the years for reasons more than one. Serving as a shooting location for a few films, one of them being the 2001 romantic comedy Serendipity, the restaurant boasts several ridiculously expensive items on its menu. But its Crème de la Crème Pommes Frites is what’s creating waves, after being declared as the world’s costliest fries by Guinness Records.

As per the Guinness website, the fries are made with chipperbec potatoes, specifically used for chips and french fries. The fries are blanched in a mix of Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne vinegar. They are then cooked thrice in pure goose fat from Southwest France. After this, the fries are seasoned with Guerande Truffle Salt, tossed in Urbani Summer Truffle Oil, and topped with shaved Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello. According to the restaurant, the Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello is made from sheep milk of the ones that graze on the clay-rich hills of Crete Senesi, dotted with black truffles foraged from valleys and forests in Volterra and Miniato, Italy.

If that is not enough truffle for you, the chefs garnish with some shaved Black Summer Truffles from Umbria, Italy, and top it off with 23k edible gold dust.

But is a plate of french fry complete without a dip? The world’s most expensive french fries come with a dip that’s fitting of the tag. It is served with a Mornay sauce, that is made from udder cream from Jersey cows, Black Truffle butter, and Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette. To make things more fancy, the dish is served on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque plate with the sauce standing by in a matching crystal bowl.

According to Food & Wine, a spokesperson for the restaurant said that these customers and diners can purchase these fries from the restaurant by 48-hour advance request, and there’s already a waiting list. Of course.

Not just the world’s most expensive french fries, Serendipity 3 is also known for holding the records for the most expensive milkshake, the most expensive sandwich, and the most expensive dessert.

