6 fuss-free, no-bake desserts for when you need something sweet

When you need a sweet craving fix after dinner or want something sweet straight after a hectic day, try this exquisite goodness of homemade confections, which are quick and easy, fuss-free desserts.

Do you dread the arduous and time-consuming process of baking? We’ve got you covered! Here are some easy-peasy, no-bake desserts without the oven mayhem that every lazy person should have in their recipe box.

Lazy person’s guide to scrumptious no-bake desserts

#Dessert1: Rich Chocolate Pudding

You’ll need:

Whole milk (550 ml)

Heavy cream (80 ml)

100g finely chopped dark chocolate

10g rice flour

15g cocoa powder

15g corn starch

2g salt

5g vanilla extract

100g sugar

Instructions:

1. In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar, cocoa, cornstarch, salt, and rice flour. Whisk in the milk gradually until fully combined.

2. Cook stirring constantly, until the pudding bubbles and thickens. Combine the chopped dark chocolate and heavy cream in it. After the chocolate has melted, remove from the heat, add the vanilla extract and whisk until thoroughly combined.

3. Pour into dessert cups.

4. Allow it to cool at room temperature before refrigerating until ready to serve.

#Dessert2: No-bake Cheesecake

You’ll need:

2 packages (20 sheets) graham crackers

11 tablespoons (1 3/8 sticks) unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons sugar

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, room temperature

1 14-ounce can (1 1/4 cups) sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

1. Place the graham crackers in a large resealable plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin until fine crumbs form.

2. Place the crumbs in a medium mixing bowl and toss in the sugar. Stir in the butter until fully combined.

3. Spread the crumb mixture 1 1/2 to 2 inches up the side of a 9-inch springform pan; press flat. Freeze the crust for at least 10 minutes.

4. In the meantime, prepare the filling: In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until smooth. Incorporate the condensed milk a little at a time, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Stir in the lemon juice and vanilla extract.

5. Pour the filling into the crust and level the top with a rubber spatula. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

6. Unclasp the edges of the pan and remove the cheesecake.

#Dessert3: Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter & Pretzel Truffles

You’ll need:

1-3/4 cups creamy peanut butter, divided

1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1/8 teaspoon salt

3-1/4 cups crushed pretzels, divided

3 cups semisweet chocolate chips

3 tablespoons shortening

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine 1-1/2 cups peanut butter, confectioners’ sugar, brown sugar, butter, and salt. 3 cups pretzels, stirred in

2. Shape pretzel mixture into 1-inch balls and place on waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or until the mixture is firm.

3. Melt chocolate chips and shortening in a microwave; whisk until smooth. Allow excess chocolate to drip off the truffles. Return to baking sheets.

4. Microwave the remaining peanut butter for 30-45 seconds on high, or until melted. Drizzle over the truffles and top with the remaining pretzels. Refrigerate until completely set. Store desserts in an airtight container between layers of waxed paper.

#Dessert4: Chocolate Donut, Nutella and Coffee Ice Cream Sandwich

You’ll need:

6 chocolate donuts

1 jar Nutella

Coffee ice cream:

300mL double cream

175g condensed milk

2 Tbs instant coffee powder

2 Tbs espresso liqueur (optional)

Instructions:

1. To prepare the ice cream, mix together all of the ingredients until soft peaks form. Fill 2 x 500mL airtight containers and place them in the freezer for 6 hours or overnight.

2. Cut donuts in half. Warm Nutella in the microwave until slightly warm (but not runny) and spread over the cut side of one half of the doughnut.

3. On the Nutella side of the donut, place two scoops of ice cream.

4. Sandwich the ice cream with the other side of the donut, cut side down.

#Dessert5: Dark Chocolate Avocado Truffles

You’ll need:

6 ounce dark chocolate

1/3 cup mashed avocado (about 1 small avocado)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

2 tablespoons cocoa powder, for rolling (optional)

Instructions:

1. Combine the chocolate, vanilla extract and pinch of salt over a double boiler, and melt until completely smooth.

2. Mash the avocado with a fork until no lumps are visible, then stir it into the melted chocolate mixture until smooth and thickened. Place in the fridge to set for 20 minutes, or until slightly firm to the touch.

3. Once the mixture has been chilled and is slightly firm, use a tablespoon to scoop the chocolate into 12 balls. Place them on a pan lined with parchment paper, and roll the balls between the palms of your hand to create a smooth surface.

4. Place the 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder in a small bowl, and roll each truffle into the cocoa to coat

5. Serve at room temperature, but store in the fridge for lasting shelf life.

#Dessert6: Oreo Cookie Balls

You’ll need:

1 package (14 ounce) Oreos

1 (8 ounce) package softened cream cheese

A pinch of kosher salt

1 (12 ounce) package of melted chocolate chips

Instructions:

1. Crush cookies into fine crumbs in a food processor.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine all except 2 tablespoons crumbled cookies. Add in the cream cheese and salt until evenly combined.

3. Prepare a baking sheet by lining it with parchment paper. Form the dough into little balls with a small cookie scoop and place it on the baking sheet.

4. Freeze for 30 minutes, or until somewhat firm.

5. Dip frozen balls in melted chocolate until coated, then place back on baking sheet. Sprinkle with the leftover cookie crumbs. Freeze for approximately 15 minutes, or until the chocolate sets.

