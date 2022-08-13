Eat at these places in Bangalore to satiate those late-night munchies

Few things compare to the pure joy of surrendering yourself to indulgent, greasy grub at ungodly hours. We’re talking spicy shawarmas, cheesy pizzas, and ice-creams so rich you can’t help but go back for seconds. And there’s a delicious platter of places to get some late night food in Bangalore. Here’s our pick of the best ones for a bite.

In Bangalore, there’s a certain charm to the sweet-spot of a time between dinner and dawn. Time slows down, breweries put up their shutters, and spotted owls report for duty. Also common? The midnight munchies. Unfortunately, most establishments across the city have an early bedtime, with some going so far as to retire for the day at 11:30 pm.

A handful, however, see people – bikers, partygoers, students, and tourists alike – hunched over greasy fast food and indulgent desserts as late (or early) as 3:00 am. Whether you’d like to indulge your post-midnight cravings or are keen on exploring a side of the city that you haven’t before – we’re popping by a few must-visit places to eat in Bengaluru that are open late at night.

Swing by these places in Bangalore that you can eat at late at night

Habibi Falafel

Vegans, this one’s for you. Serving up the most authentic Middle Eastern delicacies in the city, the folks over at Habibi Falafel make everything from scratch. We’re talking falafel balls fried right in front of your eyes, homemade tahini and baba ganoush, and bread baked in-house every day. Best part? All of the ingredients used are as fresh as they come. Pair these with their fresh juices – grape or orange. The falafel rolls, fattoush salad, and sandwiches come highly recommended. End the meal on a sweet note with nutty, flaky baklava. If you’re in the area, don’t miss out.

Open until: 3:00 am

Address: Appareddipalya, 26, Pearl Crest, Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Gudbud

One of Mangalore’s most popular sweet treats, Gudbud ice cream shot to popularity when Ideal Ice-creams made it the star feature of their menu. Offering all of the tall-frozen-decadent goodness of this classic dessert – this spot in the city is a must visit. Every bite will have you discovering layers of vanilla, mango, and chef-special ice creams which are complemented by cut fruits, jelly, raisins, and cashews. Apart from this iconic sundae, their mango mania, brownie fudge sundae, death by chocolate, and parfait sundae come highly recommended. If you’re in the mood for indulgence, we can’t think of a better place to head to.

Open until: 3:00 am

Address: Jyoti Nivas College Rd, Koramangala Industrial Layout, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Midnight Mania

Open until: 6:00 am

Address:1st Floor, HiQ Suites Service Apartment, 3rd Cross Rd, next to Growfit, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Frozen Bottle

With the aim to serve memories bottled up – this is one of the largest, most ubiquitous dessert chains in the country. Promising eclectic flavours, quality ingredients, and well-crafted creations – the menu here will leave you spoilt for choice. Their Red Riding Hood dessert jar, Kit Kat Oreo milkshake, and hot chocolate fudge sundae come highly recommended. You could also innovate and make your own milkshakes. Best part? There’s a store in almost every part of the city. There’s really no excuse not to indulge.

Open until: 3:00 am

Address: 3M72+MRX, Gubbi Cross, Kuvempu Layout, Kothanur, Bengaluru

Cream Stone

Perhaps one of the most popular ice cream chains in India, Cream Stone is the perfect spot to head to when those sweet cravings set in. On offer are innovative frozen desserts – served in cups and cones. Dressed up in nuts, jelly, candies, and other deliciously sweet treats of your choice – creations here spell indulgence. If you’d like to go the classic route, the hot chocolate fudge with roasted cashews comes highly recommended. As does the fruit overload which features a medley of seasonal fruits and orange-velvet cake. If you’re got dietary restrictions, ask the staff for their guilt-free options.

Open until: 1:00 am on weekdays; 2:00 am on weekends

Address: 79, Ground Floor, Bhagyasri Complex, 80 Feet Road, New BEL Rd, Bengaluru

