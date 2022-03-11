Get the taste of legacy at these 7 100-year-old sweet shops in Kolkata

Kolkata is known for its sweets and sweet shops. These heritage sweet shops in Kolkata that are over 100 years old tell a lot about the city’s fondness for its sweets.

Sweets in Kolkata are not just something you eat after a meal; they are deeply intertwined with the city’s culture, festivals and history. A must at all festivals, rituals, and even while visiting someone’s house, sweets are an indispensable part of Kolkata.

Chhana or cottage cheese, that’s widely used in sweets in the city, comes as a part of the Portuguese contribution to the city, one of the first European settlers. They loved their cheese that is widely found all across the city today.

But does that mean the people of Kolkata did not have sweets before the Portuguese came to live here? No. The earliest sweets in the city were mainly made from sugar, coconut and jaggery. Even though these ingredients are still widely used in sweets here, the advent of chhana has been a gamechanger in the world of sweets. Today, we are going to look at the most iconic sweet shops in Kolkata that date back over a hundred years and continue to satisfy the massive sweet tooth that people in Kolkata are known for.

Heritage sweet shops in Kolkata that are 100 years old