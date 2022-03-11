Get the taste of legacy at these 7 100-year-old sweet shops in Kolkata

Kolkata is known for its sweets and sweet shops. These heritage sweet shops in Kolkata that are over 100 years old tell a lot about the city’s fondness for its sweets.
Sweets in Kolkata are not just something you eat after a meal; they are deeply intertwined with the city’s culture, festivals and history. A must at all festivals, rituals, and even while visiting someone’s house, sweets are an indispensable part of Kolkata.
Chhana or cottage cheese, that’s widely used in sweets in the city, comes as a part of the Portuguese contribution to the city, one of the first European settlers. They loved their cheese that is widely found all across the city today.
But does that mean the people of Kolkata did not have sweets before the Portuguese came to live here? No. The earliest sweets in the city were mainly made from sugar, coconut and jaggery. Even though these ingredients are still widely used in sweets here, the advent of chhana has been a gamechanger in the world of sweets. Today, we are going to look at the most iconic sweet shops in Kolkata that date back over a hundred years and continue to satisfy the massive sweet tooth that people in Kolkata are known for.
Heritage sweet shops in Kolkata that are 100 years old
Synonymous with roshogollas in the city, KC Das claims to have invented the iconic sweet in Bengal. KC Das has marketed roshogollas so well that a visit to this city is incomplete without KC Das’s roshogolla. Standing tall at the intersection of Esplanade, it is a hard-to-miss store with even harder-to-miss sweets on offer.
Established in: 1855
Image: Courtesy Instagram/shree.s_perspective
Ganguram and Sons started off at Maniktala in north Kolkata and now has about 30 outlets all across the city. They are famously known for their nolen gurer jalbhara sandesh, maharani sandesh, mango pista sandesh and sankh sandesh and have managed to enchant the people of the city for over 100 years now. Ganguram is also the official supplier at the West Bengal Government’s Residence and Secretariat. That says a lot about how iconic their sweets are.
Established in: 1885
Image: Courtesy Instagram/baggygreensupriyo
This iconic sweet shop, even though it is a hundred years old, is known for its blend of modern and vintage. With impeccable quality, this sweet shop has upgraded itself to the needs of modern times while staying true to its roots. They are best known for their fusion sweets, cakes and pastries. Their aam doi, gondhoraj lebu sandesh, elixir sandesh, blueberry doi, gurer ambrosia and mango souffle are some of the best offerings that everyone must try.
Established in: 1885
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Frequented by celebrity chefs like Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, this is one of the oldest sweet shops in Kolkata. If you’re visiting Kolkata for the first time, you cannot miss their sweets. Their sandhek, kanthal, chocolate malai roll, mango mousumi, parijat, gurer sandwich and mango monohora are their bestsellers and must-haves!
Established in: 1844
Image: Courtesy Instagram
In 1897, this small and humble sweet shop was set up by Ashutosh Sen, and that is how it got its name. What he started as a hobby back in the day is one of the most famous sweet shops in Kolkata today. The mishti doi and monohora were his exemplary creations, which are still hot favourites and are sold off within minutes!
Established in: 1897
Image: Courtesy Instagram/indian_food_and_travelling
Almost 200 hundred years old now, Bhim Chandra Nag is a renowned sweet shop in Kolkata that people frequently visit even today to get the taste of their authentic sweets. Established by Bhim Chandra Nag, they are a pioneer in making sondesh, the Kolkata favourite. Their oldest and most famous sweets are ladikeni and Ashubhog Sondesh, which everyone must try at least once.
Established in: 1826
Image: Courtesy Instagram/ammarhamid89
This is another award-winning sweet shop in Kolkata that is held on its tradition and roots while being in touch with the needs of modern times. Their sweets will take you through the journeys of five generations of sweet makers. Some of their must-haves are green mango, black currant jalbhara, kesar jalbhara, chocolate jalbhara, spanish tikitaka, chocolate talsansh, and brazilian samba.
Established in: 1841
Image: Courtesy Instagram/deydebashish90