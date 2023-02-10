Delhiites, you can now enjoy ‘Goila Butter Chicken’ in your city

The butter chicken capital of India, Delhi, is all set to be home to 15 new outlets of the famous Goila Butter Chicken by Chef Saransh Goila. Our inner gourmand is happy!

In November 2022, the globally renowned Goila Butter Chicken opened its first outlet in Delhi NCR at Sohna Road, Gurugram. While Chef Goila is known for his trademark less sweet butter chicken, the other items on his menu are just as amazing. His secret blend of spices is what sets his dishes apart from your run-of-the-mill North Indian cuisine. On that note, let’s find out more about the upcoming outlets in Delhi.

Delhi to have 15 new outlets

On February 9, Chef Saransh Goila took to Instagram to announce the news of 15 new outlets opening across Delhi. But there’s a twist.

He didn’t reveal all the locations in one go. In fact, he will be revealing one location each day over 15 days. Yay! But what’s the reason behind opening 15 stores together? Chef Goila revealed a bunch of reasons behind this grand move. Firstly, as he says, “purely for stats”, Delhi will have double the number of outlets from the ones in Mumbai, solely Delhi happens to be the chef’s hometown.

He also mentioned that this is an ode to Delhi, a city where he grew up having some of the best dishes of his life at classics like Moti Mahal, Gulati’s, and Havemore, among other iconic places. With due respect to all these cults, Chef Goila is excited to bring his brand of butter chicken to Delhi.

What makes ‘Goila Butter Chicken’ different from the rest?

As Chef Goila has mentioned time and again, this variety of butter chicken is less sweet than the regular one. In an interview with The Hindu, he mentioned, “Getting the basics about the gravy wasn’t the biggest hurdle. The biggest hurdle was to alter that taste, still be called butter chicken and be able to make food lovers accept it.” He also mentioned that he wanted his butter chicken to have “concentrate robust and gravy, a bouquet of spices.”

But the real difference is in the details. He had revealed in the same interview that the one major change in his recipe is that it limits the use of dairy. He added cashew paste and changed the classic tomato-dairy ratio from 60-40 to 80-20. Further, he used smoke and a limited quantity of butter, and no artificial colours to get an authentic taste. These changes made all the difference!

