Avail A curated dining experience at home by ITC Hotels with Gourmet Couch

Cater to all kinds of hunger pangs without stepping outdoors with Gourmet Couch by ITC Hotels, a premium culinary delivery service that recreates experiential dining at home.

If you’ve been looking for a luxury curated dining experience at home, well then ITC Hotels’ culinary delivery service Gourmet Couch comes to the rescue! With flavoursome dining offerings, Gourmet Couch by ITC Hotels is your gateway to not just a delicious menu, but exquisite services too. With this patrons can savour ITC Hotels’ myriad signature cuisines and experience a home-away-from-home kind of vibe.

Experience a Delectable menu at home, courtesy of the ITC Hotels

A mouth-watering menu

Already credited for its delectable menu, Gourmet Couch by ITC Hotels is designed to cater to all kinds of tastes. The chain offers convenient ordering services be it from the ITC Hotels’ app or through Swiggy and Zomato in selected locations, such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Goa, Chennai, Bengaluru to name a few. Speaking of the mouth-watering menu, dishes like Dal Bukhara, Murgh Makhni, Apsara Tempura Uramaki, and double-stuffed Ravioli are definitely the ones responsible for attracting all the foodies out there.

Sustainability at its best

Keeping the standards of sustainability in mind, any delivery via Gourmet Couch involves the use of biodegradable packaging. Not only does this assure complete protection of the food during transit, but also lessens the load on Planet Earth. This penchant for all things sustainable extends to the food as well. Take Flavours, for instance. A menu under the Gourmet Couch umbrella brings to you a set of mindfully-curated dishes featuring fresh, seasonal, and sustainable food selections.

Beyond Food

Moreover, the hotels also follow safe practices in handling and packaging, ensuring utmost care with each meal. As part of the Responsible Dining Experience, the recipes are prepared fresh, with regular sanitation and cleaning practices in place.

What truly makes Gourmet Couch stand out is the fact that it is linked seamlessly to the overarching ITC Hotels mobile app With this, all one needs is one app for food delivery, room and table reservations, loyalty benefits, exclusive offers, and more.

All images courtesy: ITC Hotels