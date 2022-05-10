Green restaurants in Delhi you should visit to be one with nature

If you’re looking for spaces that are biophilic (i.e. bring you closer to nature) when you dine out, these restaurants in Delhi offer greenery, delectable food, and much more.

In recent years, there has been a greater shift in eating clean and revisiting green spaces, even when one is dining out. A lot of it has come about with the pandemic, as people were confined to their homes and turned to nature for some much-needed calm, adorning their homes with greenery.

So, in the last few years, several office spaces, malls, hotels and even restaurants have incorporated a biophilic design into their interiors – it could be growing trees in the middle of the hotel or even adding plants to already-done up places. Apart from the aesthetic value, these additions add greenery to the interiors, along with a cool, comfortable vibe and a greater sense of calm. So, if you’re looking to dine out at places in Delhi that have plenty of greenery, we’ve got you covered.

Restaurants in Delhi that boast of greenery in their interiors

Chica

Not just the food but the stunning architecture at Chica attracts the diners. The lush greenery that surrounds this Delhi restaurant provides a refreshing calm as you sip on some yummy chilled beverages in the summer and warm offerings in the winter. The place serves up Mediterranean-Asian cuisine, adding a delectable twist to familiar offerings, which will leave you going back for more!

Address: One Golden Mile, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Call or text: +91 99900 19981/82 (for reservations)

YOUnion

If you’re looking for a place that satisfies your inner wild child but brings you closer to nature, may we suggest YOUnion, whose bar menu boasts 300 unique shots and a host of cocktails that are both on and off the menu? From the most Instagram-worthy interiors to a menu that will have you drool, make your party evenings picture-perfect with a sense of calm!

Address: The Qutub Hotel, New Delhi

Meal for Two: INR 2,400++ (inclusive of drinks)

Soul Pantry

From meals that are green to a super comfortable vibe, Andaz Delhi’s Soul Pantry is the place to be for all things delicious. The cosy cafe is tucked into a corner that’s surrounded by greenery, and the restaurant itself boasts plants on tables and in its interior decor that adds to the calm vibe. Indulge in salads and flatbreads (which use ancient grains in their dough) that are fresh and healthy, and marvel at its all-women team that’s efficient, warm and inviting.

Address: Soul Pantry, Gate 5, Andaz Delhi, Asset No. 1, Northern Access Road, Aerocity

Call: +91 85888 04222 / +91 72900 71276 / +91 72900 71279 (for reservations)

Diggin

A popular spot among collegegoers, Diggin Cafe has earned its reputation as an Instagrammable restaurant in Delhi that boasts greenery. The place is forever buzzing with activity across its three outlets in NCR and makes some really yummy meals and some great memories. Go there with your gang, and be assured of a good time in this biophilic cafe, which will fill you with nothing but love (and, of course, some delectable food)!

Call: +91 11 4080 0081/82 (Anand Lok); +91 11 2611 0787/88 (Santushti Complex, Chanakyapuri); +91 11 4359 5672, +91 11 4556 3966 (Connaught Place)

Sevilla

Probably among the most romantic destinations for a proposal or a date night, this restaurant in Delhi is all you need – and then some more. Delectable food, private cabanas for dining at and lush greenery that surrounds you are perfect for you to unwind with your loved ones as you spend some much-needed time with them.

Address: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Rd, Tees January Road Area, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi

The Potbelly

Walking up to The Potbelly in Delhi fills you in on greenery and some stunning views, and the actual cafe itself only adds to the charm. The place does Bihari cuisine like no other and has managed to elevate the humble offerings from the state into a fine-dining experience like none other in the city. Enjoy delicacies such as litti chokha and a lot more and soak in the super-comfortable vibe the cafe has for a yummy meal!

Address: 116/C, 4th Floor, Shahpur Jat, Delhi (The place also has outlets in Chanakyapuri and Gurugram)

Greenr Cafe

Giving green spaces in Delhi-NCR a whole new meaning is Greenr Cafe, which not only has delicious vegan food but a cosy, homely vibe. The cafe is filled with plants and trees, which make its sustainable aesthetics pop, and the food, which is clean and green, packs a flavourful punch. So, spend a fun date with your loved ones (or even with yourself) at this cafe and indulge yourself in a fine experience like none other!

Outlets at: Vasant Vihar, Greater Kailash and Gurugram

Olive Bar & Kitchen

Olive Bar & Kitchen is among the poshest destinations in Delhi for a flavourful meal. The place exudes calm, with its white and blue interiors, lush greenery, and mindful decor. The food here is made from fresh produce, ensuring that only the freshest flavours make it to your palate, offering a sensory experience like none other.

Address: One Style Mile, 6-8, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Fig & Maple

Another one of the restaurants in Delhi known for its sustainable, seasonal and farm-to-table meals, Fig & Maple is filled with greenery, which will make you want to visit again and again. The food here is fresh and delectable, making your meal one to remember!

Address: M-27, E Block Rd, Block M, Greater Kailash II, Greater Kailash, New Delhi

Call: +91 99110 74347/+91 99711 74576 (for reservations)

Bo Tai Switch

Among the green spaces in Delhi that we love, when it comes to restaurants, is Bo Tai Switch. The place is known for its delectable cocktails and great food. And its abundance of plants all around the restaurant is sure to brighten up your mood!

