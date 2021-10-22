Order Halloween-themed delights from these restaurants and home bakers

It’s the Spooky Season! Planning a Halloween party and going down your checklist: Decorations? Check! Candy for trick-or-treating? Check! A fantastic playlist? Check! But you may be struggling to come up with some Halloween-themed foods and baked goods. That’s where these restaurants come in.

Bookmark this exciting list of restaurants serving absolute Halloween deliciousness to lift your spirits!

Le15 Patisserie

With a team that truly cares about creativity, product development and customer satisfaction, Le15 Patisserie’s idea is to bring a little bit of Paris to India. They provide a variety of freshly baked desserts such as their award-winning macarons, cupcakes, cakes, tarts, and much more. This month, they’re featuring some boo-tiful Halloween-themed cupcakes that will take your Halloween party a notch higher. These opulent cupcakes are only available for custom orders.

Le Gateau Cakes

Shikha’s Le Gateau, located in Bangalore, serves cakes, cupcakes, brownies, and more home delivered across Bangalore. All their products are baked on order, ensuring your dessert hankerings are met – freshly baked, just the way you like it. Trick or treat yourself with their Halloween-themed cupcakes that are too cute to spook.

Freddie’s Baking Studio

Freddie, the chief baker and artist at Freddie’s Baking Studio, is the brain child of Freeda Lazar. Each cookie is treated as a design project, from sketching ideas to finalising a colour palette and putting them on cookies. Give your guests pumpkin to talk about by treating them to Freddie’s cookies’ masterpiece. They are not only visually appealing but also delicious. Bon Appetit folks!

Vanilla Beans

Vanilla Beans, founded by Rohit Desai is a bakery which feature homemade and eggless offerings. Their vocation is to accompany their clients to their desires. The team at Vanilla Beans are here to listen, in order to elaborate a bespoke offer just for their clients. This month, they’re featuring some spooky Halloween-themed cakesicles and cakes. The fang-tastic part is that you can personalise each order with them.

Doughy Delights

Founded by Deepika, a home baker who was Awarded the ‘Best Home Baker’ Award by KSP Awards in 2019, Doughy Delights have an enormous range of sweet treats, including cakesicles to nutty nutella baklavas to themed cakes, and more. This Halloween, have some skele-fun with their scrumptious cupcakes that your friends and family will surely devour. Their offerings are curated keeping in mind the aesthetics and can also be customised.

All Images: Courtesy Restaurants and Shutterstock