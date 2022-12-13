Beyond sushi and sashimi: Harajuku Tokyo Cafe’s Chef Asami Indo speaks on Manga macarons and more

Bringing the Japanese concept of kawaii to the heart of Delhi, Harajuku Tokyo Cafe has done what most other Japanese places in the city, well, in the country too, haven’t been able to do. They have brought the perpetually crowded, but Instagram-worthy Takeshita Street of Tokyo to India through food. Moving beyond the regulars of sushi, sashimi, nigiri, et al, this place has revolutionised Japanese cuisine in India.

One of the greatest gourmet cities in the world, Tokyo’s Harajuku district is a haven for gourmands and hedonists. Bustling with small cafes, restaurants and food vendors, this is the go-to place for all things kawaii, right from rainbow cotton candies to ichigo daifukus.

Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, with their outlets at Saket and Gurgaon, is the closest replica of the busy district of Harajuku, for those who want the best of unusual Japanese food in India. 12-inch-long Japanese fries, Jiggly Japanese Souffle Pancakes, Matcha and Tiramisu Pancakes, Baileys Shortcake, Hokkaido Cheese Tarts in chocolate and matcha, Mt. Fuji Tiramisu, Japanese Cotton Cheesecake, Japanese Whisky Cake, Kawai Cream Puffs, and of course, Manga Macarons, are just some of the eccentric offerings of this cafe.

We got in touch with Chef Asami Indo from Tokyo, a reputed pastry chef and the Partner Chef who spearheads the ever-evolving menu at Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, for some freshly brewed kaiwa over Japanese coffee.

Best street food and Manga Macarons to check out at Harajuku Tokyo Cafe with Chef Asami Indo

Q: Even though Japanese food has started gaining momentum in India now, it has been around for a while. What is one thing that you as a Japanese chef wish more Indians knew about Japanese food?

That Japanese food is not only sushi or raw fish or that it’s bland. We do have very interesting street food and bakery which we have now introduced in India for the first time and this has been very well received by our Indian guests at the café.

Q: The menu at Harajuku Tokyo Cafe explores so much beyond the regular sushi, sashimi, nigiri, and ramen. It actually gives us an insight into what Japanese food is like. What was your thought process when you were curating the menu?

While there have been many pan Asian restaurants that have come up, the Japanese bakery and street food culture is still a very unexplored concept for Indians. The inspiration behind the menu is the Japanese bakeries and street food and fast food.

The highlights of our menu are the fluffy, freshly baked cotton cheesecake, the jiggly Japanese soufflé pancakes, curry pans (fried bread stuffed with a curry based filling), the Parfaits (a very popular Japanese dessert like an ice-cream sundae with fresh fruit and jellies), the Taiyaki, Dorayaki (pancakes sandwiched with Nutella), Katsu curry, Crispy Karaage, Japanese Long fries, the light as air Japanese breads and cakes.

Q: So I know that 5,000 cheesecakes were made and rejected before zeroing in on the one that is there on the menu right now. It’s stunning! What were you exactly looking for that all the other cheesecakes did not have?

It was a challenge to replicate exactly the same cheesecake in India because even though we imported some of the ingredients, there were some which we could practically not import. One would not think of it but even a small difference makes a big difference to the end product. We wanted the cheesecakes to be really light and fluffy, not dense. We also had to make sure they would be stable in local weather conditions and so on. Thus all the R&D was done until we had the perfect product.

Q: How did you come up with the idea of manga macarons?

We wanted to bring in the “Kawaii” and Manga element in our desserts, since Japan is big on these, we didn’t want to make just the plain macarons. We did lots of trials of course and created something totally new.

Q: Talking about desserts, what is the absolute bestseller here? Are you going to keep desserts inspired from Anime?

Our bestsellers are the jiggly pancakes and cheesecakes. Yes, we will keep creating exciting new desserts in different flavours and shapes.

Q: When you were working on the menu, what did you think the bestseller from the menu would be?

We always thought that cheesecakes and pancakes would be our bestsellers.

Q: If someone was to make sushi in an Indian household, what native fish would be best suited for that?

Actually, none of the native Indian fish will be suitable for sushi, except for prawns. We use mostly prawns, tuna and salmon.

Q: I see that you have a bunch of Japanese style coffee at Harajuku. Tell us more about it, and how is it different from regular coffee?

We have created a lot of flavors in our coffees also, including a matcha flavor. The presentation of our coffees is very different. We serve it with a teddy bear shaped marshmallow and a kawaii cat cookie. We make these marshmallows and cookies in house and we change the shapes for Christmas or Valentines Day, according to the occasion or festivals.

Q: The desserts at Harajuku are particularly spectacular, with such an impressive range. Take us through the brainstorming stage that you had to go through to have this wide variety of desserts.

We actually created a mood board of all the desserts we have in Japan, then created our own unique shapes and flavours, and did countless trials. We still have a whole lot of desserts which we will introduce from time to time.

Q: In the future, what are the few things that patrons should be expecting at Harajuku?

We are planning to introduce ice-cream in a special Japanese style. We are also planning to add on a very exciting item to our street food menu, which has never been done in India.

Q: Do you plan to expand Harajuku Tokyo Cafe to other cities as well?

Harajuku Tokyo Cafe will open up three more outlets in Delhi-NCR and about forty outlets in all the major cities in India in the upcoming 18-24 months, along with introducing smaller store formats and franchises for rapid expansion. We do have the ambition to turn Harajuku Tokyo Cafe into a globally recognized Japanese QSR chain in the near future.

Address: FF, Select City Walk Mall, Saket District Centre 1st Floor, above Zara, opp. GAP, Delhi, 110017

Contact: +9111 4510 2253

Opening hours: 10.00 am to 10:00 pm

Cost for 2: Rs 950

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Harajuku Tokyo Cafe