Indulge in these 9 mouth-watering mushroom meals in Delhi

This iconic Italian restaurant at Hyatt, Delhi has perfected its pizzas and pastas. But their Mushroom Risotto is a star that is clearly one of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi. One of the most authentic risottos you will ever get to try, this one’s all about the flavours and the right amount of starch, giving the right amount of stickiness to the arborio rice.

Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/andrew_tzo