Indulge in these 9 mouth-watering mushroom meals in Delhi

Mushroom has a separate fan base, preferred by vegans, vegetarians, and non-vegetarians. And thanks to this dedicated fan base, exotic mushroom variants — portobello, shiitake, oyster, enoki, and more — have entered the market and our entrees. If you crave a great mushroom meal, check out these mushroom dishes being served at these restaurants in Delhi.
Scrumptious mushroom dishes to eat at these restaurants in Delhi
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Mushroom Puff Pillows at Fio Pop
- Mushroom Thyme Soup at Paul
- Plumazing Multiple Mushroom Bao at Plum by Bent Chair
- Mushroom Risotto at Diggin
- Mushroom Truffle Naan at Indian Accent
- Mushroom Risotto at La Piazza
- Mushroom Tikka at Rajinder Da Dhaba
- Mushroom Cheese Burst Pizza at Rico’s
- Trio of Mushrooms at Burma Burma
This place at DLF Commons in DLF Avenue, Saket, will instantly light up your mood as soon as you enter. With a lively and punchy exterior, soothing interiors and eye-popping colours, Fio Pop has been a crowd favourite for its great food. However, the Mushroom Puff Pillow needs a separate mention as one of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi. These are tiny puff pockets that come in a bowl of creamy, delectable mushroom soup that’s probably one of the tastiest things you’ve ever had!
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Paul offers one of the best authentic European breakfasts in the city. Although they’re popularly known for their breakfast, you should try the rest of their menu too for some lip-smacking dishes. Talking about lip-smacking dishes, their Mushroom Thyme Soup makes it to the list of one of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi. With a thick and creamy base, the thyme adds a piquant kick to the subtle taste of mushroom.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
With plum walls, elegant furniture and an offbeat décor, Plum by Bent Chair is a must-visit place for more reasons than one. And one of the reasons is their Plumazing Multiple Mushroom Bao, which makes it to the list of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi. Plum by Bent Chair serves an amazing plate of steaming mushroom-shaped baos filled with sauteed mushrooms with herbs, and then the bao is baked.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Diggin is one of those places equally known for its dreamy decor and mouth-watering food and desserts. While you will find a lot of must-have dishes on the menu, their Mushroom Risotto is one of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi. Creamy and with subtle flavours of mushroom, this one pack in a punch. You can also customise your order and add bacon bits to it to elevate the dish.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Constantly rated as one of Asia’s Best 50 Restaurants, Indian Accent is a brand in itself that needs no introduction. For its unique take on classic Indian dishes, it is famous across the world. If you thought you had tasted all possible mushroom dishes, wait till you try their Mushroom Truffle Naan. A shroomy take on the classic Indian bread, the Mushroom Truffle Naan is one-of-its-kind and a must-try here.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
This iconic Italian restaurant at Hyatt, Delhi has perfected its pizzas and pastas. But their Mushroom Risotto is a star that is clearly one of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi. One of the most authentic risottos you will ever get to try, this one’s all about the flavours and the right amount of starch, giving the right amount of stickiness to the arborio rice.
Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/andrew_tzo
For all things North Indian, Rajinder Da Dhaba is the place. Known for their Butter Chicken and tikkas, it was only obvious that it would make it to the list of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi. The Mushroom Tikka here is loaded with flavours and yet soft and succulent, keeping the flavours intact.
Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/thenoshytales
For anyone not in the mood to splurge on expensive restaurants, Rico’s is a saviour. With top-notch food and amazing beverages at pocket-friendly prices, Rico’s has always been a crowd favourite. Their Mushroom Cheese Burst Pizza is one of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi. Loaded with mushrooms and with cheese oozing out, this pizza goes straight to the hearts!
Image: Courtesy Instagram
This vegetarian, no-alcohol restaurant is a paradise for Burmese cuisine lovers. Serving authentic Burmese cuisine, Burma Burma’s menu is a delight. The Trio of Mushrooms at Burma Burma, one of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi, is something you need to try yourself. With shiitake, black fungus and button mushrooms, the dish is further complemented by fried garlic, turmeric and soy.
Image: Courtesy Instagram