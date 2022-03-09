Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Indulge in these 9 mouth-watering mushroom meals in Delhi
Food & Drink
09 Mar 2022 01:31 PM

Sreetama Basu
Food & Drink
Mushroom has a separate fan base, preferred by vegans, vegetarians, and non-vegetarians. And thanks to this dedicated fan base, exotic mushroom variants — portobello, shiitake, oyster, enoki, and more — have entered the market and our entrees. If you crave a great mushroom meal, check out these mushroom dishes being served at these restaurants in Delhi.

Scrumptious mushroom dishes to eat at these restaurants in Delhi

Mushroom Puff Pillows at Fio Pop

1 /9

Mushroom Puff Pillows at Fio Pop

This place at DLF Commons in DLF Avenue, Saket, will instantly light up your mood as soon as you enter. With a lively and punchy exterior, soothing interiors and eye-popping colours, Fio Pop has been a crowd favourite for its great food. However, the Mushroom Puff Pillow needs a separate mention as one of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi. These are tiny puff pockets that come in a bowl of creamy, delectable mushroom soup that’s probably one of the tastiest things you’ve ever had!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Mushroom Puff Pillows at Fio Pop
Address
150, Ground Floor, DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
Phone
+91 93118 47292
Visit here
Mushroom Thyme Soup at Paul

2 /9

Mushroom Thyme Soup at Paul

Paul offers one of the best authentic European breakfasts in the city. Although they’re popularly known for their breakfast, you should try the rest of their menu too for some lip-smacking dishes. Talking about lip-smacking dishes, their Mushroom Thyme Soup makes it to the list of one of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi. With a thick and creamy base, the thyme adds a piquant kick to the subtle taste of mushroom.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Mushroom Thyme Soup at Paul
Address
G-1 , Ground Floor ,Ambience Mall, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122022
Phone
+9124 466 5354
Visit here
Plumazing Multiple Mushroom Bao at Plum by Bent Chair

3 /9

Plumazing Multiple Mushroom Bao at Plum by Bent Chair

With plum walls, elegant furniture and an offbeat décor, Plum by Bent Chair is a must-visit place for more reasons than one. And one of the reasons is their Plumazing Multiple Mushroom Bao, which makes it to the list of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi. Plum by Bent Chair serves an amazing plate of steaming mushroom-shaped baos filled with sauteed mushrooms with herbs, and then the bao is baked.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Plumazing Multiple Mushroom Bao at Plum by Bent Chair
Address
The Walk, Worldmark 2, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037
Phone
+91 73031 56444
Visit here
Mushroom Risotto at Diggin

4 /9

Mushroom Risotto at Diggin

Diggin is one of those places equally known for its dreamy decor and mouth-watering food and desserts. While you will find a lot of must-have dishes on the menu, their Mushroom Risotto is one of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi. Creamy and with subtle flavours of mushroom, this one pack in a punch. You can also customise your order and add bacon bits to it to elevate the dish.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

 

Mushroom Risotto at Diggin
Address
Santushti Shopping Complex Shop No-10 Opp Samrat Hotel, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+9111 2611 0788
Visit here
Mushroom Truffle Naan at Indian Accent

5 /9

Mushroom Truffle Naan at Indian Accent

Constantly rated as one of Asia’s Best 50 Restaurants, Indian Accent is a brand in itself that needs no introduction. For its unique take on classic Indian dishes, it is famous across the world. If you thought you had tasted all possible mushroom dishes, wait till you try their Mushroom Truffle Naan. A shroomy take on the classic Indian bread, the Mushroom Truffle Naan is one-of-its-kind and a must-try here.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Mushroom Truffle Naan at Indian Accent
Address
The Lodhi, Lodhi Rd, CGO Complex, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+9111 6617 5151
Visit here
Mushroom Risotto at La Piazza

6 /9

Mushroom Risotto at La Piazza

This iconic Italian restaurant at Hyatt, Delhi has perfected its pizzas and pastas. But their Mushroom Risotto is a star that is clearly one of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi. One of the most authentic risottos you will ever get to try, this one’s all about the flavours and the right amount of starch, giving the right amount of stickiness to the arborio rice.

Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/andrew_tzo

Mushroom Risotto at La Piazza
Address
First Floor, Hyatt Regency, Ring Rd, near Fire Station, Bhikaji Cama Place, Rama Krishna Puram, New Delhi, Delhi 110066
Phone
_91 98184 77234
Visit here
Mushroom Tikka at Rajinder Da Dhaba

7 /9

Mushroom Tikka at Rajinder Da Dhaba

For all things North Indian, Rajinder Da Dhaba is the place. Known for their Butter Chicken and tikkas, it was only obvious that it would make it to the list of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi. The Mushroom Tikka here is loaded with flavours and yet soft and succulent, keeping the flavours intact.

Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/thenoshytales

Mushroom Tikka at Rajinder Da Dhaba
Address
AB-14B, Nauroji Nagar Marg, opposite Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
Phone
+91 99900 33229
Visit here
Mushroom Cheese Burst Pizza at Rico’s

8 /9

Mushroom Cheese Burst Pizza at Rico’s

For anyone not in the mood to splurge on expensive restaurants, Rico’s is a saviour. With top-notch food and amazing beverages at pocket-friendly prices, Rico’s has always been a crowd favourite. Their Mushroom Cheese Burst Pizza is one of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi. Loaded with mushrooms and with cheese oozing out, this pizza goes straight to the hearts!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Mushroom Cheese Burst Pizza at Rico’s
Address
2526, First Floor, Hudson Ln, above CCD, Kingsway Camp, New Delhi, Delhi 110009
Phone
+91 90159 40378
Visit here
Trio of Mushrooms at Burma Burma

9 /9

Trio of Mushrooms at Burma Burma

This vegetarian, no-alcohol restaurant is a paradise for Burmese cuisine lovers. Serving authentic Burmese cuisine, Burma Burma’s menu is a delight. The Trio of Mushrooms at Burma Burma, one of the best mushroom dishes in Delhi, is something you need to try yourself. With shiitake, black fungus and button mushrooms, the dish is further complemented by fried garlic, turmeric and soy.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Trio of Mushrooms at Burma Burma
Address
Select CityWalk Mall, Saket, District Centre, S-25, Second Floor , A 3, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
Phone
+9111 4914 5807
Visit here
Restaurants Mushrooms mushroom recipes Delhi restaurants Mushroom fine dining best delhi restaurants mushroom dishes
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Entertainment
