Try these 8 healthy and delicious breakfast meals under 300 calories

Getting a delicious meal in under 300 calories that is filling (and not air) may seem difficult in the world of calorie counting. The balance of macronutrients is the key to a satisfying low-calorie meal. To get your morning off on a healthy, wholesome note, we’ve compiled a list of expert-backed breakfast ideas below. Continue reading to discover your new under 300-calorie breakfast ideas!

The goal, according to experts, is to keep your blood sugar stable, so a 300-calorie breakfast may not fill you up, but it will satisfy you. If you eat 300 calories of a bagel, you’ll be hungry in an hour, but 300 calories of oatmeal, avocado toast, berries, and flax seeds, for example, will keep you going for hours.

Mango Banana Açaí Bowl

Açaí, our favourite under 300-calorie breakfast, is a vitamin and mineral-rich superfood, and these bowls can be created with almost anything in your pantry or freezer. This 244-calorie meal has 5 grams of protein and 7 grams of fat and calls for the following ingredients:

You’ll need:

1 cup of mango

1 banana

1 cup of unsweetened almond milk

A package of frozen açaí puree blended

hemp seeds

walnuts

coconut flakes

pomegranate seeds

fresh blueberries

sliced bananas

Directions:

Step 1: In a blender, combine 1 1 cup mango, 1 banana, 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, and 1 frozen açaí puree.

Step 2: Pour the mixture into a bowl and top with hemp seeds, walnuts, coconut flakes, pomegranate seeds, fresh blueberries, and sliced bananas.

Kombucha Green Smoothie

In its raw form, kombucha is considered to have probiotic properties. Vegetables such as spinach and kale are high in nutrients. Put this in the form of a creamy smoothie, and you’ve got a nutrient-dense meal with the taste of a delightful treat. At 210 calories, 6 grams of fat, and 7 grams of protein, we can get on board with this smoothie.

You’ll need:

1 cup of kombucha

1 cup of plain non-fat yoghurt

Half an avocado

A banana

A peeled kiwi

2 cups of spinach

1 cup of kale

Directions:

Step 1: Blend up 1 cup of kombucha with 1 cup of plain non-fat yoghurt, half an avocado, a banana, a peeled kiwi, 2 cups of spinach, and 1 cup of kale.

Step 2: Pour the smoothie into a glass and enjoy!

Vegan Protein Omelette

This under 300-calorie breakfast is a plant-based omelette that contains 22 grams of protein and just 232 calories.

You’ll need:

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

5 ounces of drained tofu (must be firm silken)

2 tablespoons of hummus

2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast

1/4 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of cornstarch

Salt

Black pepper

Directions:

Step 1: Puree 2 teaspoons minced garlic, 5 ounces drained tofu, 2 tablespoons hummus, 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, and salt and black pepper to taste in a food processor.

Step 2: This is your “egg” mixture, which may be stored in the refrigerator for quick morning preparation. Cook with your favourite veggies in a pan for a nutritious plant-based breakfast.

Vegan Overnight Oats

Overnight oats are ideal for folks who aren’t morning people and can’t be bothered to prepare an under 300-calorie breakfast meal. Prepared the night before, all you have to do is get it from the fridge with a spoon and you’re ready to go. There are 285 calories in this meal, as well as 6 grams of protein and 6 grams of fat.

You’ll need:

1/2 cup of unsweetened coconut milk

1/2 cup of oats

1/2 a sliced or mashed banana

1/2 tablespoon of chia seeds

1 tablespoon of maple syrup

A scoop of nut butter

Blueberries

Directions:

Step 1: In a jar, combine 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk, 1/2 cup oats, 1/2 sliced or mashed banana, 1/2 tablespoon chia seeds, and 1 tablespoon maple syrup.

Step 2: Add a spoonful of nut butter for extra protein. Refrigerate overnight after topping with blueberries.

Vegan French Toast with Berries

Classic Sunday brunch with a healthy spin. Depending on the bread, each slice has around 110 calories, 4.4 grams of protein, and about 1 gram of fat.

You’ll need:

A banana

Soy milk

Cinnamon

Vanilla

Bread (preferably whole wheat)

Fresh strawberries and blueberries

Directions:

Step 1: Mash a banana and add soy milk, cinnamon, and vanilla to the French toast mixture.

Step 2: Dip each side of the bread and pan fry it. Top with fresh strawberries and blueberries.

Power Protein Tortilla

Throw together a Mexican-inspired open-faced taco for a breakfast that will keep you full until lunch thanks to protein-rich (24 grams) ingredients. This fresh and tasty breakfast seems like a healthy holiday meal, with just 290 calories and 12 grams of fat.

You’ll need:

1 whole wheat tortilla

A sunny-side-up egg

A cup of cooked black beans

1/4 cup of low-fat cheddar

Salsa

Cilantro

Directions:

Top one whole wheat tortilla with a sunny-side-up egg, a cup of cooked black beans, 1/4 cup of low-fat cheddar, and top it with salsa and cilantro.

Avocado Salmon Toast

What could be better than avocado toast? The combination of healthy fats and fibre will keep you full for hours, and the fatty acids in avocado and smoked salmon are fantastic for the skin.

You’ll need:

Whole wheat bread

Smoked salmon

1 Avocado

Directions:

Spread the avocado on a toast and top it up with smoked salmon. Season it with salt and black pepper to taste.

Blueberry Chia Yogurt

This three-ingredient option is as easy as it is tasty. This option has 220 calories, 18 grams of protein, and 8 grams of fat.

You’ll need:

1/2 cup of blueberries

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

Greek yoghurt

Directions:

Add 1/2 cup blueberries and 1 tablespoon chia seeds to 2 percent Greek yoghurt for a more decadent breakfast.

