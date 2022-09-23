8 lip-smacking healthy recipes that will pamper your taste buds

Repeat after me – Healthy eating doesn’t have to be boring. Yes, we belong to that school of thought. We found these tried and tested healthy recipes that will not spike up your calorie count but will also tickle your taste buds.

Healthy eating goes a long way in not just losing weight but is also beneficial for a healthy lifestyle overall. These healthy recipes are low on calories and are loaded with benefits. Add these healthy recipes to your regular diet to make sure that your meals are never boring. What’s more, these recipes are quite easy to make. Let’s find out more.

Healthy recipes that are also tasty

Pear and pomegranate winter salad

This healthy recipe won’t take more than five minutes to compile. Made with greens, pomegranates, pears, and oranges, this salad is finished off with walnuts, feta cheese, and a delicious 4-ingredient dressing with water, olive oil, cider vinegar, honey, and honey mustard.

One pot chicken in garlic butter tomato sauce

Easy and fresh, and loaded with proteins. That’s what a meal should be like. Extra points for being a one-pot healthy recipe, which means you can make this entire dish in just one pot. Skillet browned chicken breast and fresh basil in a creamy tomato butter sauce – ah, you can almost smell the dish as you read this.

Instant pot salsa chicken

If you have a bit of leftover salsa from all your Mexican takeaways, this is a win-win dish. Or you can prepare some fresh salsa for this healthy recipe as well. You just need some salsa, some chicken and some water. And about 15 minutes of your time and bam!

Peach salad with avocado dressing

This salad is summer in a bowl. Cherry tomatoes, summer corn, arugula and romaine lettuce, crisp smoky bacon, feta cheese, and creamy avocado salad dressing, this salad has everything. Just assemble everything and pour the dressing and you have a healthy recipe ready in minutes that will also taste out of the world.

Garlic butter salmon with asparagus and potato

Fish and its many health benefits makes it a must-have protein in your diet. Salmon, asparagus, and potatoes in a one-pan garlic butter sauce. What’s not to love?

One pot chicken and veggie dinner

It sounds like everything we were asked to eat as kids and we never bothered. As grown-ups we do care about leading a healthy lifestyle, and this dinner can become your Holy Grail! This dish features chicken, bell peppers, barbecue sauce, and pineapples. Pair it up with some rice or just have it as it is!

Vietnamese spring rolls

These translucent, colourful rolls are loaded with protein-rich meat and veggies. Peanut sauce, rice noodles, shrimp, and marinated beef, all mixed together makes for one tasty dish. This is just class apart from your regular deep-fried spring rolls.

Sweet potato smoothie bowls

With fall around the corner, this is the perfect time to make this healthy and tasty recipe. Minimal sugar and super filling, this smoothie bowl makes for a great breakfast. This smoothie bowl is vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and refined sugar free. That is just pure goodness in a bowl!

To conclude, healthy eating is the way of life. If you want to be active and stay disease-free later in life, you have to start now. A great way to start is with a combination of workout and healthy diet. These healthy recipes will help you to make better choices in terms of your diet.

All Images: Courtesy Blue Bowl Recipes