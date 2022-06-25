Add a dash glamour to your greens with these celeb-approved salad recipes

Whether you’re looking to switch up your greens routine or just can’t help but wonder what goes on the plates of your favourite stars – we’ve curated a list of the most delicious celeb-approved salad recipes to whip up for your next meal. Healthy eating will never be the same!

A mainstay in most clean diets, salads get a bad rap for being bland or boring. However, any culinary expert worth their knife skills will tell you that with the right set of ingredients, you could whip up the most delicious bowls of greens. We’re talking textural variations, fruity additions, and dressings so flavourful you’ll want to chug them by the mug.

That said, if you don’t quite know where to begin, we recommend taking cues from your favourite stars. In fact, between nurturing a passion for healthy cooking and being on stringent diets to stay in shape – celebrities’ tryst with salads is both inevitable and unmissable. A few have gone on social media or their YouTube channels to reveal exactly how they put together their nutritious lunches and dinners. Best part? These are just as delicious as they are healthy. We’re having what they’re having!

Step up your salad game with these celeb-approved recipes

Beetroot salad: Alia Bhatt

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, like most others in the industry, is known to eat clean. Taking to her YouTube channel, she revealed the recipe to a delicious and easy-to-whip-up beetroot salad that she’d eat on the sets of Dear Zindagi. To whip this one up you’d need a cup of yoghurt, black mustard seeds, cumin seeds, asafoetida, curry leaves, and grated beetroot. Garnish with a few additional curry leaves and voila! You’ve got yourself a nutritious dinner.

Shilpa Shetty

Vegans, this one’s for you! Known to be one of Bollywood’s most in-shape celebrities, Shilpa Shetty has a range of YouTube videos dedicated to workout routines and clean-eating recipes on her official channel. Her vegan Thai salad recipe features classic flavours of the Southeast Asian cuisine and will need you to shop for firm tofu, pepper, rice powder, sesame oil, ginger, spring onions, red chillies, carrots, capsicum, peas, and peanut butter, amongst others . To really pack on the nutrition, this recipe features baby spinach. High in protein and fiber, this one will keep you satiated for a long time.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Between power-packed workout routines and a therapeutic skincare regimen – Bachchhan Paandey actress has always served major healthy-living goals on social media. Adding to this is her ‘Zing’ salad which, she states, is her favourite. On the recipe list are a host of greens she grows herself at her hydroponic station, including lettuce, basil, Swiss chard, bok choy, and mint. Toss them with cherry tomatoes, feta, seeds, and olives. A dash of balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and Himalayan salt complete the recipe. This one’s as nutritious as they come!

Chrissy Teigen

Tinseltown’s queen of indulgent recipes, model Chrissy Teigen’s cookbook Cravings: Hungry For More has some of the most scrumptious salad recipes. However, for this particular roundup, we’re going the nostalgic route with a traditional, flavourful Thai papaya salad that the star featured in a YouTube video with her mother. You’ll need Thai bird chilis, cherry tomatoes, lime, tomatoes, fish sauce, and unripe papayas to put this together. Dubbed by her as ‘the window to her soul,’ this one’s got a spice kick that’s absolute chef’s kiss.

Kim Kardashian

Salads are a solid presence through Keeping Up With The Kardashians. From being the go-to order on a day-out to featuring in the sisters’ catch-up sessions, there’s no denying that the Kardashian family enjoys their dose of greens. And while the health-food restaurant Health Nut is touted their go-to spot for a bowl, it’s the chopped salad from La Scala in Beverly Hills that was first touted to be a family favourite.

Not to mention, there’s plenty of celebrities who enjoy a bite or two of this nutritious meal. To whip it up, you’ll need romaine and iceberg lettuce, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, salami, parmesan, lemon juice, dijon mustard, and spices. Serve with lots of tomato juice to really amp up the tang!

Miranda Kerr

Australian model and business woman Miranda Kerr is a huge healthy-eating advocate. She often takes to social media to share her fitness and food plans, including the blogsite of her brand Kora Organics. Her salad recipes have always been simple and packed with organic ingredients and this one, which Kerr shared on her Instagram page, is no different. Dunned a turmeric chicken salad, this one features radicchio, arugula, spinach, cucumber, avocado, cauliflower, and sprouts. Experiment with dressing with whatever you have on hand and you’re bound to have a delicious bowl of greens to savour.

Jessica Alba

While we’re on the subject of clean-eating advocates, we’d be remiss not to give it up for actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba. Known to dish up the most delicious creations, Alba often takes to YouTube to share recipes. However, we’ve got our eyes on her no-cook carrot, avocado, and tomato salad that’s dressed with olive oil, freshly-squeezed lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Who knew healthy eating could be so simple?

